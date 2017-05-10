Alibaba: The Enron Of The East?

Our site is moderately bullish on Alibaba, but we recommend longs limit their risk. We show how to use the hedged portfolio method to do so.

On the other side is arguably the market's best short seller, Jim Chanos, who warns of odd accounting and an opaque corporate structure.

With Alibaba at an all-time high, traders are as divided on it as ever. Those watching the charts are cheered, including one who called it "the Amazon of the East".

The Amazon Of The East?

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is the online emporium where you can buy the dress shown above, from the extensively named Dongguan City My Style My Creation Fashion Company, Ltd., for $6.50 each, if you place an order for $500 or more. BABA is also a stock that has divided investors in ways only stocks with strong charts and shakier fundamentals tend to do.

As it hit an all-time high on Tuesday, Joe Kunkle of Options Hawk called it "the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of the east."

Or The Enron Of The East?

Jim Chanos, on the other hand, sees Alibaba as more of an Enron of the East. In a March interview with Capitalize For Kids (PDF here), Chanos warned about aggressive accounting and China's VIE, or variable interest entity structure:

I have a big, big problem with most Chinese companies [...] it's amazing to me every time we've actually gone from the macro in China to the micro, it looks worse. Low returns on capital, odd accounting, flows that you can't track, byzantine corporate structures, not the least of which is the VIE structure where Western investors don't even own the assets. Shareholders just own a piece of paper with a promise and as these Chinese companies get more and more leveraged, the debt is on the entity that has the VIE. So, God forbid anything happens, you get nothing. This is all very problematic and I'm increasingly concerned by companies like Alibaba and others that are seemingly employing all kinds of aggressive accounting to make the results look better. In many cases, they're using a myriad of transactions with affiliates where you can't really track what's going on, or tell who controls what.

Our Take

We can't argue the fundamentals with Chanos; he highlights real risks. Our site just looks at the price action and option market sentiment, and takes a stab at how the stock will perform over the next 6 months. Based on that, it's moderately bullish on Alibaba, estimating a potential return for it of 10.3% over the next 6 months (our site was significantly more bullish on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) before its earnings).

Given the risks, we feel you ought to consider hedging if you're long BABA. So we'll show how to use the hedged portfolio method to build a hedged, or "bulletproof" portfolio around it ("bulletproof" is also used to describe coffee with butter in it; we feel our use of it to describe a portfolio where your downside risk is strictly limited is more apt).

Building A Hedged Portfolio Around Alibaba

We'll start with similar assumptions as we did in our Nvidia example:

You have $250,000 to invest.

You are unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 8% over the next six months, so you want to be hedged against any decline greater than that (we've been using low decline thresholds in these examples to increase the ratio of possible upside to downside).

You want to invest in a handful of names, including Alibaba, with a goal of maximizing your potential return net of hedging costs.

For those wondering why we've used 8% decline thresholds in the last few portfolios, it's because, given current market conditions, we've seen the best ratio of upside to downside there. If you are more risk averse though, you can of course try this while limiting yourself to an even smaller decline if things go bad. Here's a recap of the steps involved, if you want to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step is to find names that have the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside Alibaba. Our site calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history and option market sentiment, but you can derive yours from Wall Street price targets, or Seeking Alpha author price targets, if you like.

Your initial universe can be as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~3,400 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as Dow 30 components.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you're going to hedge, potential returns net of hedging costs matter more than gross potential returns. To figure those out, you need to figure out the optimal, or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you'd be looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 8% or greater. The lower the decline you're looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you'll be able to use (unless you're willing to adjust position sizing).

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that has a positive potential return, you'll want to subtract the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here you simply buy and hedge a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below includes a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash, but these four steps are the basics.

An Automated Approach

Here's how the process looks using our site's automated hedged portfolio construction tool (screen captures via Portfolio Armor).

First, we enter "BABA" in the optional tickers field, along with the dollar amount we're looking to invest ($250,000) and the maximum decline we're willing to risk (8%).

After clicking "Next," we see the screen below, where we're asked if we want to enter our own potential return for BABA. That's optional, so we'll leave it blank and let the site use its own potential return for it.

Next, we click "Create," and after a minute or two of processing, are presented with the hedged portfolio below.

In addition to Alibaba, the site included Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and CSX (NYSE:CSX) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns, and share price (Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN), for example, which was one of the site's top stocks, wouldn't work here due to its high share price). The site rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) as a "cash substitute" - that's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market seven-day yield, whichever is higher) and has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The site allocated as much as possible of the cash left over from its rounding-down step to the cash substitute. If you're building a hedged portfolio manually, you could just allocate your leftover cash to round lots of your primary security with the lowest share price (CSX, in this case).

Each Position Is Hedged

Other than the residual cash remaining, each position is hedged. Here's a closer look at the BABA hedge (screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iOS app):

Note that the other three primary securities - CSX, LRCX, and AAPL - were all hedged with optimal puts instead of an optimal collar. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return each time, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. With BABA, the collar won out.

Hedging Cost

If you scroll back up to the hedged portfolio and look at the summary at the bottom of it, the hedging cost, as a percentage of portfolio starting value, was 3.63%, assuming, conservatively, that you placed your hedging trades at the worst end of the spread, buying the puts at the ask and selling the calls at the bid.

The Worst-Case Scenario

The worst-case scenario for this hedged portfolio is the "Max Drawdown" of -7.48%. That's what would happen if each of the underlying securities went to $0 before their hedges expired (the idea is to hold each position for six months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first). That max drawdown includes the 3.63% hedging cost. Net of hedging cost, this portfolio would only be down 3.85% in the worst-case scenario.

Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is the net potential return of 24.68%. That's what you'd get, net of hedging costs, if each security hit its potential return, which is unlikely (you could get higher returns since the Apple, LAM, and CSX positions are uncapped, but we're not counting on that.). So: up ~24% if things go spectacularly well, but down ~7.5% if things go spectacularly poorly.

A More Likely Scenario

Historically, actual returns average about 0.3x our site's potential returns. The Expected Return of 7.98% takes that into account, along with the hedging cost. That 0.3x ratio refers to unhedged actual returns (ones where the left tail of negative returns hadn't been clipped off), so it may be conservative. We'll see where the actual portfolio return lands in 6 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.