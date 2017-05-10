This Is Why Coca-Cola's Dividend Is In Trouble

Image credit

It's no secret that I've gone from being a cautious bull on dividend favorite Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to a fairly outspoken critic of the stock. The reasons are many - including KO's rather precarious dividend - but also among the reasons is its complete lack of ability to grow revenue. KO has struggled with this for years but it seems no one cares. However, KO's struggles with revenue growth have important impacts on margins and by extension, its ability to raise its dividend going forward. In this article, I'll be using data collected from company filings to break down KO's revenue changes and highlight why these changes mean further issues for the dividend going forward.

Let's start by taking a look at KO's volume and pricing changes for the past five years. These changes are the ones that KO has the most control over as they relate to the amount of product that is being moved as well as the impact of pricing and mix changes it is able to implement.

These bars show a fairly rosy picture if you consider KO's size and scale. After all, volume/pricing gains in the 3% to 5% range aren't bad at all for a consumer staple these days. That, in and of itself, speaks to the dire situation companies like KO find themselves in with respect to being able to grow revenue but to be fair, KO has done a fairly nice job of boosting pricing in particular in the past couple of years. This has been completely necessary because, as the blue bars depict, volume has never recovered from its declines a few years ago. This has been a key consideration of mine when projecting KO's revenue and earnings potential out into the future because pricing and mix gains can only last for so long.

KO and others have been boosting pricing in part by selling smaller cans and bottles of their products. This is a strong move and has certainly helped boost averaging pricing per unit sold - the results of which you can see above. But the problem with this strategy is that it is necessarily a short term solution at best. After all, you cannot continuously reduce the size of bottles and cans; at some point you need actual volume growth and KO has simply been unable to do that. Of course, its core products are moving out of favor with consumers and have been for a long time and while KO is well diversified in non-carbonated beverages, it simply isn't enough. Perhaps it will be one day, but for now, it just isn't.

So volume remains weak but for now, pricing and mix are picking up the slack. But what about the other two components of revenue? This is where things get ugly for KO as structural changes (restructuring, acquisitions, divestitures, etc.) and currency fluctuations account for sizable moves in revenue and - spoiler alert - they are generally unfavorable.

Out of ten data points - 2 each for a five-year period - only one of them is positive. Structural changes were neutral in 2015 but apart from that, the other eight points in this dataset are all negative. That is tremendously bearish and the problem is that one cannot even point to a single event to explain them; these reductions in revenue occur every year and they are huge compared to what little KO is able to do from a volume and pricing perspective.

The one that bothers me is currency fluctuation. KO is obviously more of a global company than an American one, owed to its vast network of consumers all over the globe. That's fine but when it costs 3% or more of your revenue every single year, that's a problem. KO's problems with currency translation are enormous and prohibitively large, in fact, given the anemic growth it is able to produce from volume and pricing. Thus, regardless of how bulls spin revenue numbers, KO is always in an uphill battle just to overcome currency fluctuations and get back to flat revenue. That's a terrible situation and I'm wondering aloud why anyone would want to subject themselves to that when there are so many other companies out there with an actual shot at some meaningful level of growth.

The bottom line with KO is that regardless of how strong its pricing has been in the past couple of years, its volume is still very weak. I don't see any reason that won't continue and it has important implications for the dividend. I don't believe KO can be expected to continue to produce volume and pricing gains as strong as the past couple of years which then implies that at some point, KO is actually going to have to grow volumes. But given carbonated beverages' fall from grace with consumers, I'm not sure how that's going to happen.

This chart says it all to me; it is KO's total revenue growth including all four categories for the past five years.

Yes, structural and currency changes account for a lot of this movement but those categories are just as important as volume and pricing. With KO struggling to grow volume and currency a constant headwind, KO is going to have an even more difficult time financing the dividend going forward. If you own KO for the dividend and write off the fact that it cannot get out of its own way with respect to revenue growth, consider that the dividend is already a significant burden on its cash generation; imagine what it will be like in two or three more years of revenue performance like this. KO's steady diet of high single-digit dividend increases are absolutely enormous in comparison to its revenue growth and while margins are improving, it just isn't enough over time. KO's dividend - thanks to its terrible revenue performance - will simply get more and more burdensome as time goes on. So if you're looking for stable, growing income from a dividend stock, you can do much better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.