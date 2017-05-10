Ignoring The Noise On Kroger

Meal kit startups are more popular with venture capitalists than consumers based on retention data from an independent research firm.

Kroger's dividend yield may be lower than its peers but is growing faster and is likely safer.

The large share block being offered by Morgan Stanley can easily be absorbed with current repurchase authorizations.

After reporting its first quarterly decline in comparable store sales in 14 years, shares in Kroger (NYSE:KR) have dropped by nearly 10%.

Over the past few months, I have seen numerous bearish articles on the stock and have read news releases that may be interpreted as negative signals.

In the paragraphs below, I'll discuss three of these items and explain why I'm ignoring them. I am a long term investor and my time horizon is 10+ years.

Large Block Trade

On May 2nd, Clark Schultz of Seeking Alpha reported that:

Morgan Stanley was offering to sell 11.1 million shares at a price lower than the prior day close of $29.02

At $29 per share, the block is worth more than 1% of Kroger's $26 billion market capitalization

Kroger's average daily volume is only 7 million

A block offering that is priced lower than the previous close and is more than 1% of all shares outstanding may be interpreted by investors as a negative signal. I'm ignoring it.

Kroger has announced the following share repurchase authorizations over the past 12 months:

On March 9th, a $500 million repurchase authorization

On September 15th, a $500 million repurchase authorization

On June 23rd, a $500 million repurchase authorization

Each of these repurchase authorizations is more than sufficient to purchase the shares being offered by Morgan Stanley.

As a long term investor, I would happy to see Kroger repurchase shares, like the block being offered by Morgan Stanley, at a lower price. This allows the company to repurchase more shares with their authorizations.

Yes, a large holder has a negative outlook on Kroger is looking to exit their position. But the company can easily absorb this share block.

Paltry Dividend

Numerous commentators on Seeking Alpha have commented that Kroger's dividend is too small. The yield is currently ~1.5%. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) have significantly higher yields at 2.66% and 4.12% respectively.

The tables below show annual dividends for Wal-Mart, Target and Kroger along with their year over year growth rates.

Wal-Mart Dividend History Annual Dividend Growth Rate 2016 $2.00 2% 2015 $1.96 2% 2014 $1.92 2.1% 2013 $1.88

Target Dividend History Annual Dividend Growth Rate 2016 $2.40 7% 2015 $2.24 7.7% 2014 $2.08 20.9% 2013 $1.72

Kroger Dividend History Annual Dividend Growth Rate 2016 $0.48 14% 2015 $0.42 16% 2014 $0.36 12.5% 2013 $0.32

Kroger's dividend yield is lower than its peers Wal-Mart and Target but its annual growth rate has been higher.

The table below shows the payout ratio for each company over the past five years.

Payout Ratio Wal-Mart Target Kroger 2016 43.2% 42.1% 20.9% 2015 41.9% 47.3% 18.9% 2014 39.7% 76% 20.5% 2013 34.8% 40.6% 20.2% 2012 32.0% 28% 32.8%

Kroger's payout ratio is lower than both Wal-Mart and Target; this includes 2016 when net income dropped due to food deflation.

Kroger's yield may be lower than its peers, but its growing faster and its payout ratio is substantially lower.

Meal Kits

Over the past five years, meal kits have become one of the hottest categories for venture capital. HelloFresh, Chef'd, Plated and numerous other startups have raised millions of dollars to send a box of ingredients to a consumer's door.

The more consumers use meal kits the less they will spend at grocery stores. Business Insider reported that meal kits will start eating into grocery store revenue. I find this claim to be additional noise and not something investors should worry about.

Market research 1010 Data analyzed spending habits of millions of consumers including those who use meal kit services. The firm found that after the first week, only 50% of consumers stick with Blue Apron. After six months, only about 10% remain. The percentages were similar for HelloFresh and Plated.

Independent data shows that consumers are not sticking with meal kits. Meal kits are also very promotional. Blue Apron offers $30 off the first order. A high customer acquisition cost and low retention rate are not a profitable strategy.

Kroger and other grocers are not standing by idle. Earlier this week, Kroger began offering prepared meal kits at four stores in the Cincinnati area.

Offering meal kits in a store frees consumers from another recurring subscription bill, requires minimal customer acquisition cost and has a lower total delivered cost (ie cheaper to ship to a store, less packaging, etc). These cost savings are passed onto consumers. Kroger's meal kits cost $7 per person vs $10 per person for Blue Apron.

I think meal kits will continue gaining in popularity. However the economics of meal kits will likely mean supermarkets will be the primary retailer of meal kits rather than e-commerce like startups.

Conclusion

In conclusion, as a long term investor, I am ignoring the recent negative noise about Kroger discussed above. The large share block being offered by Morgan Stanley can easily be purchased by Kroger existing repurchase authorization. Kroger's dividend yield may lower than Target and Wal-Mart but it's growing faster and the company's payout ratio is lower. Venture capitalists may be infatuated with meal kits but consumers aren't sticking with them. Kroger and other grocers now offer meal kits directly in their stores at a lower cost than Blue Apron, etc.

I did not discuss the Credit Suisse recommendation on Kroger acquiring Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) since I don't believe it will occur.

