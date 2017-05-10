Top 10 Gold And Silver Mining Stock Optionality Plays

What to look for in optionality plays.

Below is my list of the best gold & silver mining stock optionality plays. For optionality plays, I look for future gold reserves of at least 2 million oz, or future silver reserves of at least 40 million oz. This is what I consider a flagship project.

For optionality plays, I also look for very low valuations, I'm looking for future gold reserves valued under $20 per, oz or future silver reserves valued under $1 per oz.

On this list, there are only two producers. Most of the non-producers have very advanced projects. The only silver stock is Bear Creek Mining.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (5/7/2017) Est. Future Reserves Future Reserve Valuation (per oz) Aurvista Gold ARVSF $0.20 200M $40M 2.5M $16.00 Bear Creek Mining BCEKF $1.58 110M $174M 200M $0.90 Freegold Ventures FGOVF $0.09 190M $17M 3M $6.00 Goldmining Inc. GLDLF $1.24 134M $167M 10M $17.00 Perseus Gold PMNXF $0.22 1162M $255M 12M $21.00 Primero Mining PPP $0.48 210M $102M 5M $20.00 Spanish Mtn Gold SPAZF $0.12 238M $28M 4M $7.00 Sandspring Res. SSPXF $0.30 160M $47M 7M $7.00 Vista Gold VGZ $0.96 105M $101M 6.5M $15.00 Western Copper WRN $1.05 101M $106M 8M $11.00

Here are five additional stocks that could have made this list. They are Northern Dynasty, International Tower Hill Mines, Seabridge Gold, Minco Silver, and Chesapeake Gold. They are not on the list because they did not pass my analysis (explained below). In the comments section, let us know what other stocks you think could have made this list.

Which stock on this list is the best optionality play? I don't know. One stock doesn't stand out. I like all of them except Western Copper, but even that stock is very interesting. At much higher gold prices, I'm not sure if they will even need copper offsets to mine their 8 million oz of gold. It's a project that is very likely to get built at higher gold prices.

So, if one stock does not stand out, what do you do? I think picking one or even two stocks from the list is not adequate. When you find an optionality stock with a very low valuation of gold or silver in the ground, then you have to find a reason not to buy it.

So, what are the reasons not to buy an optionality play?

1. Bad Location. I prefer projects in good jurisdictions, such as Canada or Australia. However, even in parts of Canada, it can be difficult and costly to build mines. Do your DD and get a feel if it truly is a good jurisdiction. Ideally, you want the project near an existing mine.

2. Bad Economics. If the after-tax IRR (at $1300 gold) is below 20%, then you should walk away. And if you want to be conservative, bump that up to 25%. On rare occasions, I will go down to 15% if I really like the location and the project.

3. High Capex. I prefer first time projects below $300 million. Once you go over $300 million it becomes very difficult to get financing. The higher capex projects tend to get taken out by larger companies. For optionality plays, high capex is common and adds risk.

4. High Cash Costs. Anything below $800 per oz is acceptable. Anything above $900 is too high. Anything around $500 is excellent.

5. Poor Management. You want a team that has built a mine before. Ideally you do not want the CEO to be a geologist who has never built a mine. If it is an existing producer, you want to see a good history of execution, especially building mines.

6. No Production Guidance. From experience, I can usually tell when a company is fast tracking a project to production. They usually provide guidance of their intention in the company presentation. If there is no guidance, then you can usually foretell that their objective is to sell the project at some point.

7. Bad Infrastructure. This is part of the location element. If the project needs to bring water from miles away, or needs to build a long road, or has no access to the electrical grid, or has very cold winters, that's not good.

8. Permitting Problems. Every locale has different permitting requirements. Some locations can be permitted in 2 years. Others can take up to 5 years. Find out how long your project will take to get permitted.

9. Timeline Issues. This is what I consider the time it will take to begin production. If it is longer than 5 years, then that is a problem. It's too long to wait to get paid off. Ideally you want it to be less than 3 years if they are not already in production.

10. Takeover Potential. I can usually smell a takeover candidate. Companies love to buy quality projects for cheap. Many of these are optionality plays. If a company seems too good to be true, it's probably a sitting duck for a takeover - unless there are enough insiders to vote it down.

11. Bad Balance Sheet. I generally do not like it when companies acquire debt before they have any cash flow. It usually just creates a mess and the force their shareholders to pay the debt.

12. Low Ownership Percentage. I like to own all of the project. I get very leery when a company owns less than 80 percent.

13. Hedging or Streaming. Often you won't find out about management's intention to hedge or do a streaming deal until they finance a mine. A bad hedge or streaming deal can really hurt profitability.

14. Bad Grade or Bad Recovery Rate. For me, this is secondary to the economics and cash costs, but it can be important. I don't like to go below .4 gpt, even if it is economic at $1300 gold. Usually this means it is dependent on offsets to be economic. I don't like recovery rates below 75% and prefer 90%.

15. Extreme Risk. I consider an extreme risk stock as one that could easily go bankrupt. It is a company that is in a dangerous situation. I don't mind a high risk stock, but I avoid extreme risk stocks.

Those are my top reasons to not buy an optionality play, but there always a few more. It's amazing how many data points you need to look at when you consider investing in a gold or silver mining stock.

I have found that gold and silver mining stock investors have different risk thresholds. While I have a very high risk threshold, many investors tend to have a lower threshold. For instance, there are two producers on the list above (Perseus Gold and Primero Mining). Both of these stocks are cheap because of high risk. Some investors will consider them to have too much risk. I see them as speculative optionality plays that could provide big returns if gold prices rise.

I never make big bets on low valued optionality plays. I'm quite satisfied to just get a position. I rarely even invest 1% of my cost basis on an individual optionality stock. I keep my investments low even though the risk/reward can be very attractive. The reason why is because I have found that many of these projects either get taken out, or some of them go south. There is usually a reason they have such a low valuation.

Since I keep my investments low for high risk projects, I can buy more of them. For this reason, I own all of these stocks, except Western Copper & Gold. However, I'm probably going to regret not buying it.

I recommend what I call the 1% to 3% rule. This is for the total cost basis of your portfolio, for individual stocks. Only invest up to 1% on high risk stocks. Only invest up to 2% on low to moderate risk stocks. Do not exceed 3% on an individual stock.

This 1% to 3% rule only applies to individual stocks and not ETFs, mutual funds, or physical metals. This rule only applies to the cost basis. If a stock appreciates in value, that does not mean you have to sell it.

Let's look at one of these companies as an example. I'm going to use Spanish Mountain Gold.

Here is my analysis from GSD:

Spanish Mountain has a large (7 million oz at .45 gpt) open pit gold project in Canada (British Columbia). They recently updated their PEA, which reduced the capex to $380 million, decreased cash costs to $700 per oz, and increased their after-tax IRR to 20% at $1300 gold. This project now looks very attractive, although it will probably require $1400 gold to get financed.

They have a FD market cap of $31 million, with future reserves valued at $8 per oz. Even if they give away half of the project, they could easily be a 10 bagger. The only risk is if they sell the project for a small premium. That is a very real possibility, because shareholders are unlikely to turn down an offer from a company that will build the mine. Plus, the CEO is an accountant who has never built a mine. I think that is part of the reason the stock is so cheap. The other reason is the low grade, which investors tend to avoid.

Production won't begin for at least 5 years, which is a long wait for a big payoff. They have not begun permitting, and still need to pay for pre-feasibility and final feasibility reports. Both reports will require significant share dilution. On a positive note, this is a project likely to get built. The only question is by who, and how much Spanish Mountain shareholders benefit. I like it quite a bit as an optionality play.

The 3 Ps

Properties

Does it have a flagship project? Yes, long life mine.

Does it have a pipeline of projects for growth? No other projects, but their deposit is very large and production can be expanded.

Does it have the exploration potential to expand resources? Yes, still considered early exploration.

Is the grade and recovery rate satisfactory? Yes. The grade is only .45 gpt, but the cash costs are only $700 per oz.

Is the location satisfactory? Good location in Canada.

Do they own it? Yes, 100%.

Are they any permitting issues? No.

Are they any infrastructure issues? No.

People

Do you consider it a strong management team? I would say there are question marks on their ability to build and operate the mine.

Is it an exploration or production team? Appears to be both.

Does it have experience? No experience building and operating mines.

Does it have a track record for building mines? No.

Is it investor friendly and not always diluting? Yes.

Is the team large enough to build a mine? They say yes, but I have my concerns.

Have you listened to a CEO interview? No.

Is it cash-focused? So far it has no debt.

How much stock does management own? Insiders own 20%.

Do the website and company presentation provide adequate guidance and details? Yes.

Projects

What are the resources? 7 million oz of gold at .45 gpt. 3.4 million oz M&I.

Long life mine? Yes.

What are the current/estimated cash costs and all-in costs per oz? $750 and $1150 per oz. (My estimate).

What documentation has been released for first mine (Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), Pre-feasibility Study, Feasibility Study)? PEA.

What is the capex for its first mine? $380 million.

What is the after-tax IRR for first mine? 20% at $1300 gold.

Can its first mine be financed? Unknown. Probably need $1400 gold.

How will its first mine be financed (debt, equity, streaming)? Unknown.

Is it a takeover candidate? Yes.

Risk

What is the company's risk level? Moderate.

Hedging or Steaming

Are they using hedging or streaming for financing? It's possible.

Share Structure

Is it highly diluted? Getting close. It has 238 million fully-diluted shares.

Timeline Risk (time frame until production)

Still needs permitting and a feasibility study. My guess 5 years until production.

Market Cap Size

$28 million. Highly undervalued.

Stock Chart

Is this a good entry point? Yes.

Balance Sheet

What is its cash/debt situation? $2 million in cash and no debt.

Valuation

What is its potential future market cap growth rate at $2,000 gold? 5,600% at 200,000 oz (see below).

What is its potential future free cash flow at $2,000 gold? $160 million annually at 200,000 oz (200,000 x $800). (This assumes all-in costs are $1,200 per oz).

What are its future reserves valued at today? $7 per oz at 7 million oz ($28million/4 million oz).

Future market cap growth:

Current Market Cap: $28 Million.

Future Market Cap: 200,000 oz x $800 = $160 million annual cash flow x 10 = $1.6 billion

Compare the two values and you get a 5,600% increase.

Is Spanish Mountain Gold highly undervalued? Yes, with a potential increase of 5,600% and future reserves valued at $7, it is highly undervalued.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Spanish Mountain Gold's website and spanishmountaingold.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCEKF,FGOVF,PMNXF,PPP,SPAZF,SSPXF,VGZ,GLDLF,ARVSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.