Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson Speaks To Global Investors & Business Leaders - Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Father Emmanuel Lemelson recently spoke to global investors & business leaders at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting in Omaha, NE on May 5, 2017.

To watch the full presentation click here. To listen to just the Q&A session click here

The following are some of the topics covered in the presentation segment of the talk:

Presentation (~21 min.)

On buying productive assets Definitions of ownership vs. stewardship Principles of wise capital allocation in history (including analysis of accounting statements) Using our talents for a good beyond ourselves (contributive) What is "Wise" capital allocation.

The following are some of the topics covered in the Q&A segment of the talk:

Q&A session (~28 min.)

Prospective on the Defense Industry (including Lemelson Capital's past investment in Force Protection (FRPT) A look at capitalism and comparing capitalist systems to the alternatives (the importance of human freedom) Thoughts on selling short, including discussion of the Domino's Pizza short (NYSE:DPZ) High cost credit and the cultural differences between the US and Europe (are high interest rate a matter of degree or principle), includes EZ Corp (NASDAQ:EZPW) The disparity of wealth in the world and what does that mean for investors. On compounding and charity (giving now vs. giving later) The firm's 10 percent stake in Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) - is it an activist role? Looking at changes at Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) brought about by managements involvement Capex in E&P and trends in Oil and Gas industry and implications for investing in this sector Thinking independently in capital allocation Deep value investing vs. free cash flow investing

The discussion of Lemelson Capital Management's 10 percent stake in Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) includes details of the rational behind teh significant purchase as well as an in-depth and thorough discussion of Dominos (NYSE: DPZ), it's leadership in the context of corporate governance failures, the firm's balance sheet, culture of debt, earnings and challenges faced by the company.