Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson Speaks To Global Investors & Business Leaders - Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Father Emmanuel Lemelson recently spoke to global investors & business leaders at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting in Omaha, NE on May 5, 2017.
To watch the full presentation click here. To listen to just the Q&A session click here
The following are some of the topics covered in the presentation segment of the talk:
Presentation (~21 min.)
- On buying productive assets
- Definitions of ownership vs. stewardship
- Principles of wise capital allocation in history (including analysis of accounting statements)
- Using our talents for a good beyond ourselves (contributive)
- What is "Wise" capital allocation.
The following are some of the topics covered in the Q&A segment of the talk:
Q&A session (~28 min.)
- Prospective on the Defense Industry (including Lemelson Capital's past investment in Force Protection (FRPT)
- A look at capitalism and comparing capitalist systems to the alternatives (the importance of human freedom)
- Thoughts on selling short, including discussion of the Domino's Pizza short (NYSE:DPZ)
- High cost credit and the cultural differences between the US and Europe (are high interest rate a matter of degree or principle), includes EZ Corp (NASDAQ:EZPW)
- The disparity of wealth in the world and what does that mean for investors.
- On compounding and charity (giving now vs. giving later)
- The firm's 10 percent stake in Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) - is it an activist role?
- Looking at changes at Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) brought about by managements involvement
- Capex in E&P and trends in Oil and Gas industry and implications for investing in this sector
- Thinking independently in capital allocation
- Deep value investing vs. free cash flow investing
The discussion of Lemelson Capital Management's 10 percent stake in Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) includes details of the rational behind teh significant purchase as well as an in-depth and thorough discussion of Dominos (NYSE: DPZ), it's leadership in the context of corporate governance failures, the firm's balance sheet, culture of debt, earnings and challenges faced by the company.
Disclosure: I am/we are long GEOS AND SHORT DPZ.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.