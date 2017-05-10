Commentary On Great Point Partners' Positions Part 1

Top position Adamas Pharmaceuticals is a favorite of mine as well, having been previously recommended to readers as a 2017 runner.

As the fund is a long/short fund, positions should be viewed differently than long only funds that we bring to readers attention.

Examining top healthcare funds and their holdings, while trying to get inside the minds of the managers, is a beneficial exercise for retail investors.

In this series, from time to time, I plan on presenting to readers my thoughts on key hedge funds that I follow and their holdings. We will focus on largest holdings and the rationale behind them, as well as recent additions and new positions that could be promising and our thoughts on them. Hopefully, readers come away with an enhanced understanding of how "the smart money" thinks and a couple solid ideas worthy of further due diligence to boot.

In the first two-part entry of this series, we took a look at Consonant Capital´s top holdings, including positions that were aggressively being added to and newly acquired stocks.

This time we will be looking at Great Point Partners, whose public holdings amount to almost $500 million. They specialize in aiding companies through expertise and capital infusions when the situation warrants, creating value in private equity as well as publicly traded stocks. Keep in mind they take a long/short deep value approach, selecting stocks on the basis of deep fundamental analysis and searching for potential value-creating catalysts that result in desirable asymmetric risk/reward opportunities.

While I do not short stocks currently (have in the past), my approach is similar in that I seek undervalued ideas that are significantly de-risked and offer optionality via early stage assets or other under the radar catalysts. Consequently, I find an analysis of their holdings quite interesting and hope readers do as well. Today we will start with a few of their largest holdings.

Stock #1: Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

ADMS data by YCharts

As the fund's largest holding accounting for over 9% of the portfolio, it appears managers Dr. Jeffrey Jay and David Kroin are quite bullish on the firm's future. At the beginning I nominated the stock as one of my "runners of the year", a company facing multiple catalysts that could propel shares higher.

Lead treatment ADS-5102 would be the first and only approved medication indicated for LID (levodopa-induced dyskinesia) and I told readers I expected a runup into their August PDUFA date. Data significantly derisks the situation, as prior phase three studies showed around a 30% placebo adjusted improvement in LID from baseline at 12 weeks and a 45% placebo adjusted improvement in OFF time. Additional upside exists in the form of Namenda XR and Namzaric, which have been licensed to Allergan (NYSE:AGN) with an agreement for low to mid teen royalties.

It appears the stock could be just beginning to break out. The main risk here is regulatory, and readers are encouraged to take partial profits a month in advance or so depending on trading activity, personal risk tolerance, and long term desired upside exposure.

Stock #2: Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX)

FOMX data by YCharts

This position accounts for over 6% of the portfolio. The share price was cut by around half after the company released mixed results from dual phase three clinical trials assessing FMX101 in people with moderate-to-severe acne. Management now plans to conduct a third phase three trial in a few months, with a new drug application to be filed in the second half of 2018 should results prove positive.

With last reported cash and equivalents of $131.0 million, management has ample runway to progress FMX101 and FMX 103, the latter to be evaluated in dual phase three trials enrolling 1,200 patients treating people with papulopustular rosacea. With prior phase 2 data being quite positive, perhaps there is upside in this story.

Despite the relatively cheap valuation and high cash position though, I'm not a fan and don't intend to delve any deeper into this one. I would love to hear from readers who feel differently and what their thesis is based on.

Stock #3: Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

VNDA data by YCharts

Vanda has made it onto my radar a few times, although I never followed up. Accounting for over 6% of the portfolio, it appears Great Point is starting to take profits on the position.

The firm recently reported cash and equivalents of $137.8 million as of March 31st, a bit less than 25% of its market capitalization. Cash burn was relatively low at $3.6 million, and management reiterated sales predictions of $165 million to $175 million thanks to Hetliotz and Fanapt.

Even after a decent runup in the past year from the $8 level, shares appear poised to power higher. Hetlioz net product sales grew 25% to $20.2 million in the first quarter (5% increase over fourth quarter 2016 to boot). Management continues clinical efforts to expand the drug into other indications, including Jet Lag Disorder and Smith-Magenis Syndrome. Other catalysts in the second half of the year include a decision for Fanaptum by the European Medicines Agency, results for tradipant for the treatment of chronic pruritus in patients with atopic dermatitis, and data for tradipitant in the treatment of gastropraresis.

I would say that shares are in a solid buy range, allowing investors to profit as Hetlioz sales continue to grow and possibly accelerate, while clinical catalysts should generate additional interest from Wall Street. Risks include disappointing data, guidance, and a possible regulatory downthumb.

Stock #4: Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP)

SGYP data by YCharts

I last wrote about Synergy in December, calling it "a buy but just not right now". Shares have tumbled to levels that investors never thought they'd see again, even as management presents new data for Trulance in the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation with moderate to severe bloating.

The firm has been a heavily shorted name, despite obtaining new key patents and frequently being the subject of takeover speculation. A $125 million equity offering in late January marked the beginning of the decline, as it gave the impression that management would go the launch alone instead of being acquired for quick profits as shareholders would have preferred.

Readers who follow me regularly know I'm not in favor of a thesis based primarily on a company being acquired, and Synergy is no exception. Latest Trulance prescription data appear to be lagging the Linzess launch, and I wouldn't be surprised to see shares fall much further as a result despite the Poop Troop's best efforts. I sincerely hope shareholders get the buyout they've been hoping for, but in the absence of other key catalysts I prefer to watch from the sidelines for now.

Stock #5: Zogenix (ZGNX)

ZGNX data by YCharts

Zogenix accounts for around 6% of the portfolio as well. Sporting a market capitalization of around $300 million and $80 million in cash as of March 31st, management appears entirely focused on progressing lead asset ZX008 to the regulatory finish line.

Top-line data from the first phase 3 study is expected in the third quarter, while another study continues to enroll patients with Dravet syndrome on background therapy. Management also plans to initiate a phase three study in Lennox Gastaut Syndrome in the second half of the year.

RA Capital, Baker Brothers, Perceptive Advisors, Broadfin Capital and other notable investors appear to be establishing significant positions in the stock as well. When I see GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) trading at around $3 billion (and rightfully so) and Zogenix for roughly 10% of that despite compelling initial results, I believe we could see a revaluation of shares as the thesis continues to progress. Expect to see an individual writeup on this holding from me at some point in the next month or so.

Stock #6: Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

NBIX data by YCharts

Readers already know I'm a fan of Neurocrine, having written two articles on the firm recently and calling it a core buy in biotech. To recap, I most recently noted that the market reacted favorably to the company's pricing of $450 million in convertible senior notes, which leaves them on solid footing for the Ingrezza launch and gives management leverage for negotiating in the event of a takeout.

I commented to readers that I expected multiple analyst upgrades in light of better than expected pricing for Ingrezza as well. I also pointed to optionality in the form of Ingrezza data in the pediatric Tourette's setting, which accounts for 80% of cases.

Dr. Jay and Mr. Kroin have been aggressively adding to this position and I expect that to continue, as it would be an ideal portfolio anchor position with multiple ways for shareholders to win.

Current risks include slower-than -expected launch, disappointing results in the clinic, regulatory setbacks, and competition.

Bonus: Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

ARNA data by YCharts

While not in the original scope of this article, I thought readers who are into more speculative stocks would appreciate this last tidbit. Great Point reported a 9.75% passive stake in shares as of mid April. What would make them decide to take the plunge into a company whose shares have been absolutely decimated in the past few years?

They got in easy on the secondary offering, in which Arena offered 60 million shares at $1.15 per share. In fact, it looks like Jay and Kroin managed to snag a bit less than half of shares offered.

Arena appears to have a catalyst filled year coming up, with data from all three phase 2 programs to be presented. These include ralinepag in pulmonary arterial hypertension mid-year, S1P receptor modulator etrasimod in ulcerative colitis, and cannabinoid-2 agonist APD371 for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

For etrasimod, other trials are being initiated in dermatological extraintestinal manifestations in patients with inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis.

It appears the company merits further research as it could be a decent runup play this year.

Stay tuned for part two, in which we discuss outline several positions being aggressively added to, as well as newly purchased stocks. I look forward to hearing your comments.

Author's note: My goal is to identify undervalued stocks for my readers with favorable risk/reward profiles and catalysts that could propel shares higher. I categorize ideas into near-term, medium-term (months to a year), and long-term (multi-year) based on when I expect outperformance to potentially occur. If that interests you, consider clicking the follow button at the top of the article next to my name. For my real-time followers, on my blog, I also post bi-weekly watch lists to discuss names on my radar and fielding your suggestions, as well as a weekly market/sector overview and occasional interviews with corporate management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.