Realty Income: How Low Is Low Enough?

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is quite a popular stock among retail investors. It's not too hard to see why: A monthly dividend payment, a widely diversified portfolio of real estate across many retail fields, and a decades-long history of raising its dividend every year. There's a such thing as 'too popular,' though, and I actually recommended selling the stock back on Febrary 15th of 2016 because I felt shares had run too high.

Since that call shares went from $60 to $70, but have since slipped down to $56 per share. I'm not going to claim victory on that call. I believe that strong, consistent retail interest in this particular stock has propelled it to strong highs and kept it there. But REITs as a whole have pulled back yet again and Realty Income went down with them. As things are right now, Realty Income is near its 52 week low. This article takes a look at Realty Income's latest performance, as well as its valuation to determine whether is can be bought by investors looking for value and income.

Solid quarterly results

Realty Income is like a machine that just keeps rolling on, on all the metrics it needs to be. Occupancy increased to 98.3% of all stores, versus 97.8% in the same quarter last year. The company acquired $370 million in the first quarter, in 60 properties, defying generally higher commercial real estate prices. Realty Income also disposed of just $31.2 million and 14 properties, so it's clear that Realty Income is still able to acquire, and acquire profitably thanks to its continuously low cost of capital. Speaking of which, Realty Income raised $792 million this quarter from equity markets.

Same store rent climbed higher by another 1.6% year-on-year, and revenue grew 11.6% on the same strong results. Most importantly, AFFO was up 8.6% on the year. These are very good results, perhaps even better than usual. Dividends were also up 6.1% year-on-year, which is also very good.

Hold your horses

Despite all of Realty Income's points of strength, and there are plenty, I think the company is a bit overrated, to be honest. It's a high-quality REIT, no doubt, but there are other REITs out there which are just as good, and just as solid. For example, Realty Income's dividend is 83% of trailing FFO. There's still some cushion there, but there are other REITs with a greater cushions. Also, debt is about 5.8 times trailing EBITDA. There are a good number of REITs with lower leverage.

The point of this is that while Realty Income is indeed a good REIT, it is not on an exclusive plane. For this reason, and for the historical performance of shares themselves, I do not recommend buying Realty Income at a premium to its average valuation. You should wait until this company is reasonably priced. If that takes years, then so be it, there are plenty other excellent REITs out there. The good thing about investing is that you can't strike out even if you don't swing.

As far as valuation goes, it's getting better but it's not there yet. According to data from FAST Graphs, Realty Income has averaged 17 times trailing FFO over the past ten years. But even at a 52-week low, Realty Income still trades at 19.3 times trailing FFO, with a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income is still quite expensive. It trades at a 13.5% premium to its average valuation.

I really think that investors should wait until Realty Income drops to 17 times trailing FFO. That would be about $52 per share. That's another 8%-10%, and at that level Realty Income will be yielding 4.85%. I much prefer that to where shares are at right now. I think that patient investors should wait for that price. I would not be surprised to see shares actually get there.

