China A Shares - Potential Multibagger

If the inclusion of A shares is green-lighted there will be a surge in the selected A Shares Valuations.

MSCI will be making decisions regarding China A shares possibly by the end of June 2017.

Inclusion of China A Shares in the MCSI Emerging Market Index is inevitable at some point.

At present a glaring omission from the MSCI Emerging Market Index are A shares listed on the $7 trillion dollar Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, which represent the second biggest stock market in the world, and China's domestic stock market. At present A shares are investable only by mainland China residents and via the Hong Kong Shanghai Stock Connect program aimed essentially at financial institutions. MSCI has been involved in discussion with Global Asset Managers about including a selected list of 169 A shares comprising 0.5% of the index. Should this transpire, the necessary rebalancing of the index and currency shift involving billions of dollars will result in a prolonged spike in A share values, certainly initially and possibly over time if the inclusion is phased in. This decision was expected in 2015/6 and as a result ETFs focusing entirely on A shares spiked 1-2X over a period of a year, before falling back when an announcement failed to materialize. By MSCI's own words, this market is simply too big to ignore and inclusion of some weighting of A shares is inevitable. It is not a question of IF, but of WHEN.

BACKGROUND

China Share Categories

The types of China shares traded are tricky to understand and as background to this article here is a breakdown, as explained by etf.com:

A-shares: Chinese companies incorporated on the mainland and traded in Shanghai or Shenzhen, quoted in RMB. B-shares: Chinese companies incorporated on the mainland and traded in Shanghai and quoted in USD or traded in Shenzhen and quoted in HKD (open to foreign ownership). H-shares: Chinese companies incorporated on the mainland and traded in Hong Kong. Red chips: State-owned Chinese companies incorporated outside the mainland (mostly in Hong Kong) and traded in Hong Kong. P-chips: Nonstate-owned Chinese companies incorporated outside the mainland, most often in certain foreign jurisdictions (Cayman Islands, Bermuda, etc.) and traded in Hong Kong. N-shares: Chinese companies incorporated outside the mainland, most often in certain foreign jurisdictions, and U.S.-listed on the NYSE or Nasdaq (ADRs of H-shares and red chips are also sometimes referred to as N-shares). H-shares are the ones traded in Hong Kong and constitute the entirety of the iShares FTSE China (NYSEARCA:FXI) exchange traded fund. For the most part, local investors in China buy what are known as "A-shares." These are the shares of companies traded on the domestic Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets, quoted in renminbi. Except for a select few qualified foreign institutional investors (QFIIs)-and via some unusual products -most investors cannot readily buy A-shares. Due to this restriction, most ETFs currently access the Chinese market through shares of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, the U.S. or a special "B" share class traded in Shanghai or Shenzhen. These "investable" shares consist of H-shares, red chips, P-chips, B-shares and N-shares. Source: etf.com

MSCI Proposals

Discussion Topics

MSCI has been involved in detailed negotiations with China and discussions with Asset Managers for the fourth time (roadmaps published for 2013, 2014, 2015,2106) on the merits of having an allocation of China's $7 trillion domestic equity market in its benchmark indexes. Previous efforts have foundered on concerns over issues such as repatriation limits and excessive trading suspensions.

Discussions have centered around these topics:

Source: MSCI

Weightings

In their previous proposals MSCI had originally proposed a 5% China A inclusion (448 yuan based securities) but this has been now progressively whittled down to 0. 5% per the schematics below:

Source: Bloomberg

In effect, this is clearly a "starter" allocation which can be expected to grow substantially over time.

Sector Distribution

The Financials, Industrials and Consumer Discretionary sectors would comprise over 50% of the allocation, per the chart below:

Overall Allocation

Here is a schematic which gives the proposed overall breakdown across all China share categories:

THE MSCI EMERGING MARKET RE-BALANCING TSUNAMAI

According to MSCI as of 9/30/2016, $1.6 trillion track the MSCI EM Index. Based on this, a starter 0.5% initial allocation to China A Shares would result in an immediate forced flow of $ 8 billion into these shares. This would just be the forced rebalancing of the index tracker funds. But there would be a compounded effect as individual investors follow suit, as well as the high probability of substantially increased MSCI allocation weights further down the road. Let's not forget, this is the world's second largest stock market and it's not properly represented in the index. And all this money just chasing 168 individual stocks. This is not a hothouse, it is a furnace as hot as the surface of the sun!

HOW TO PLAY THE CHINA A SHARES

KBA

We would suggest a perfect vehicle to play the China A Share indexing opportunity is via the small KraneShares China A ETF KBA Krane Shares, based In New York, specializes in China and have partnered with some of the largest asset managers in China including E Fund Management and Bosera Asset Management. The team and partnership network includes Chinese nationals and seasoned U.S. investment professionals who provide the local Chinese perspective to global investors. KraneShares have quite possibly got the most expert China team in the US.

"KBA tracks the MSCI China A International Index: a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is designed to track the equity market performance of large-cap and mid-cap Chinese securities listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. The Index is based on the concept of the integrated MSCI China equity universe with mainland Chinese securities included. Access to the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges - which are traditionally not available to U.S. investors - via the RQFII program. KBA's holdings represent the mainland Chinese equities scheduled for inclusion into broad MSCI emerging markets indices With $1.6 trillion benchmarked to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index1, full inclusion of mainland Chinese equities could see significant flows into the securities KBA owns today. Co-managed by Bosera Asset Management; headquartered in Shenzhen, $73 billion in AUM, one of the largest Chinese asset managers by assets KBA's holdings represent the exact onshore Chinese equities anticipated for inclusion into broad MSCI Emerging Markets Index"

The 3/31/2017 KBA Quarterly Fact Sheet can be seen here. According to this fact sheet, the fund has 230 holdings and a reasonable PE of 15.2.

(Also refer to the KraneShares presentation "Value & Growth Opportunities In China's Mainland Market An Overview of the Krane Shares Bosera MSCI China A Share ETF KBA." Here Krane Shares posit that the eventual weight will rise to 17% over time which will mean $272 Billion will eventually flow into China A Shares. This is a 34 multiple over the present proposal.)

The potential impact of re-balancing on the KBA share price can be clearly seen from the following chart:

Source: Nasdaq Charts

The KBA share price had a great run up, more than 2X, over the period June 2015-6, in anticipation of a 5% inclusion decision.

ASHR

The Deutsche X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares. According to etf.com, the fund has 300 holdings and a PE of 14, and $385 mill AUM.

CHAU

For the adventurous, the leveraged Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares could be considered to further capitalize on the opportunity with a potential 2X market upside to MSCI greenlighting.

There is also a CEF fund Morgan Stanley China A CAF, with currently a 13% discount to NAV, but this would not be a good play as it only has 46 holdings and will not be fully representative of the A shares allocation.

TAKEAWAY

The inclusion of China A Shares in the MSCI Emerging Index is inevitable, it is not a question of IF, but rather WHEN, and possibly as soon as end of June 2017. If and when that transpires, KBA (or ASHR) would be ideal vehicles to play the effects of rebalancing the Emerging Markets Index. The rebalancing tsunami will push up prices of China A shares, and the ongoing effect will play out over years as individual investors add to their portfolios, as well as the high possibility of increased MSCI China A weights in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.