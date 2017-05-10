Gold Weekly: Insanity Will End In Blood

I built a LT position in the French stock market as the “Le Pen” tail risk is off the table. I am ready to witness short-term pain for longer-term gains.

While gold is likely to benefit this environment, there is not technical confirmation to corroborate my bullish thesis so far. So I stay presently on the sidelines.

The end of this insanity may take many complacent investors by surprise.

I have very convincing reasons to expect a surge in volatility across risk assets in May.

Gold is down ~4% so far in May on hawkish Fed repricing and deep complacency across financial markets.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyze closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut their net long positioning for the first time in seven weeks over the reporting period (April 25 - May 2) while spot gold prices edged 0.6% lower.

The net long fund position - at 407.13 tonnes as of May 2 - dropped by 47.54 tonnes or 11% from the previous week. This was driven mainly by long liquidation (-34.20 tonnes w/w) and reinforced further by short accumulation (+13.34 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position remains up 284.19 tonnes or 231% in the year to date.

My view:

The deterioration in the spec positioning in gold over the reporting period was on the back of a fairly calm macro environment in which the dollar and US real rates - the key macro drivers of gold's spec changes - were broadly unchanged.

That said, I would have expected a more precious metals-friendly macro environment over the reporting period considering the release of softer-than-expected US economic indicators, most notably the Q1 real GDP growth (0.7% q-o-q vs. +1.3% expected) at its lowest level in three years.

I conjecture that speculators were inclined to adopt a more conservative attitude by reducing some of their net long exposure ahead of the Fed's meeting on May 3. Those conservative traders were eventually proven right as the Fed's message surprised to the hawkish side in so far as the FOMC argued that the softness in US macro data in Q1 was likely to be "transitory", hinting that a 25 bp rate increase at the forthcoming meeting in June was likely

Since the Fed's meeting, the dollar and US real rates have moved higher while gold prices have weakened by ~3%, suggesting some speculative selling. I will await the next COTR covering the period May 2-9 due Friday May 12 to confirm this contention.

Looking ahead, I think that speculative buying for gold will resume because the risks to the dollar and US real rates are now skewed to the downside in so far as a 25 bp rate increase at the June 13-14 Fed's meeting is now largely embedded in market pricing - the probability of a June hike is now at 88%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

Gold. ETF investors have liquidated about 5 tonnes of gold since the start of May after being net buyers of 29 tonnes in April, 8 tonnes in March, 94 tonnes in February, and 1 tonne in January.

ETF holdings totaled 2,076 tonnes as of May 5, up 21 tonnes m/m and up 234 tonnes y/y.

Although the pace of gold ETF buying is solid so far this year, it is more modest than last year.

My view:

ETF investors were unwilling to boost their gold holdings last week ahead of a possible "Le Pen" rail risk event to hedge their portfolios, which reinforces my view that the French political outcome was largely embedded in market pricing.

With the financial markets remaining extremely calm, it should not be a surprise to see some additional outflows from gold ETF holdings in the days ahead.

Yet, I remain of the view that volatility across assets is likely to pick up in the course of May because 1) seasonal patterns show that May is one of the poorest month for US stock markets in the calendar year (Figure 1) and 2) the VIX is at an unsustainably low level (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Historical returns for US stock markets back to 1900

Figure 2: VIX back to 1990

My conjecture that volatility across risk assets is likely to surge is reinforced by 1) ongoing geopolitical tensions (e.g. crisis over North Korea is all but resolved), 2) still elevated political risks (e.g. parliamentary elections in France in June, hard Brexit negotiations…), and 3) global macroeconomic surprises have started to surprise to the downside, with the Citi Macro-Economic surprise Index moving firmly lower recently (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Citigroup economic surprise index

To sum up, I strongly believe that the deep complacency across the financial markets will halt soon, which could prompt some investors who have been underweight gold to take advantage of the recent dips in prices to hedge more cautiously their global portfolios.

Spec positioning vs. investment positioning

Source: MikzEconomics.

Trading strategy

Let me first discuss my trading view on gold.

I am presently on the sidelines in gold because gold failed to close above its downtrend line from its all-time high last month, suggesting that gold would not be ready to breakout. In this context, although I see plenty of reasons to be bullish, I prefer to await a technical confirmation. For now, I'm quite happy to see gold falling because I would be able to buy it a cheaper price.

GOLD SPOT - Daily Chart

Source: NetDania.

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) - Daily chart

Source: TradingView.

Now, let me turn to my trading activity in other instruments, most notably the French stock market (CAC 40).

I decided to implement a long position in the French stock market as of May 9 after the dissipation of the "Le Pen" black swan. Although I have never been of the view that a Le Pen win would create a sustainable sell-off in French equities, I have preferred to remain patient and await a lower level of political risk before building a position.

What I like with this trade is that there is a clear bullish technical market configuration, namely a firm break above the downtrend line, as illustrated in the multi-month chart below.

Source: FXCM.

Although I recognize that my long position in the CAC 40 may suffer in the near term in case of a return to risk aversion, I am ready to experience some short-term pain because it is a long-term position. In fact, I may be tempted to double up my position by the end of May if the market moves against me.

For the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to the Seeking Alpha community.

About: SPDR Gold Trust ETF, Includes: PowerShares DB Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:DGL), VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN (NASDAQ: DGLD), DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA: DGP), DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA: DGZ) SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAC40.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.