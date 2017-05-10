InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/9/17: REV, OPK, RDUS

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are starting to ramp up again, as more companies release March-quarter earnings and trading windows are opened again to their insiders. Filing volumes will continue increasing over coming weeks, and stay strong until the final week of June.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
- Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI);
- Dineequity (NYSE:DIN);
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC);
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS);
- VMware (NYSE:VMW);
- Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL);
- Kellogg (NYSE:K), and;
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Tyler Tech (NYSE:TYL);
- Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ);
- Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB);
- Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE), and;
- Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON).
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Perelman Ronald O
|DIR,BO
|Revlon
|REV
|B
|$19,384,184
|2
|Luxor Capital
|BO
|Mindbody
|MB
|B
|$11,963,900
|3
|Cha Albert
|DIR
|Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding
|BHVN
|JB*
|$7,990,000
|4
|Bonderman David
|DIR
|Kite Pharma
|KITE
|B
|$3,446,998
|5
|Biotech Growth N V
|BO
|Radius Health
|RDUS
|B
|$1,543,913
|6
|Armistice Capital
|BO
|Cerecor
|CERC
|B,JB*
|$1,277,942
|7
|Belldegrun Arie
|CB,CEO,DIR
|Kite Pharma
|KITE
|B
|$1,165,690
|8
|Frost Phillip Md
|CEO,CB,BO
|Opko Health
|OPK
|B
|$722,248
|9
|Rebelez Darren M
|PR
|Dineequity
|DIN
|B
|$195,092
|10
|Smith David D
|CB,DIR,BO
|Sinclair Broadcast
|SBGI
|B
|$161,799
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Antero Resources Inv
|BO
|Antero Midstream Gp
|AMGP
|JS*
|$835,983,104
|2
|Peltz Nelson
|DIR
|Mondelez Intl
|MDLZ
|S
|$77,416,720
|3
|Dell Technologies
|BO
|VMware
|VMW
|JS*
|$59,397,664
|4
|Slp Denali Co Invest Gp
|BO
|VMware
|VMW
|JS*
|$59,397,664
|5
|Leinweber Larry D
|DIR
|Tyler Tech
|TYL
|S
|$13,902,727
|6
|Faitelson Yakov
|CEO,CB,DIR
|Varonis Systems
|VRNS
|AS
|$7,225,587
|7
|Sc Xii Mgt
|BO
|Mobileiron
|MOBL
|JS*
|$5,525,000
|8
|Jenness James M
|DIR
|Kellogg
|K
|S
|$4,974,360
|9
|Watson Jill Foss
|BO
|Credit Acceptance
|CACC
|S
|$4,735,202
|10
|Szlosek Thomas A
|VP,CFO
|Honeywell Intl
|HON
|S
|$4,732,253
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
