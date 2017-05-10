InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/9/17: REV, OPK, RDUS

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/9/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are starting to ramp up again, as more companies release March-quarter earnings and trading windows are opened again to their insiders. Filing volumes will continue increasing over coming weeks, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Revlon (NYSE:REV) and;

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI);

Dineequity (NYSE:DIN);

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC);

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS);

VMware (NYSE:VMW);

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL);

Kellogg (NYSE:K), and;

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Tyler Tech (NYSE:TYL);

Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ);

Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB);

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE), and;

Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (Pending:BHVN), and;

Antero Midstream Gp (Pending:AMGP).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Perelman Ronald O DIR,BO Revlon REV B $19,384,184 2 Luxor Capital BO Mindbody MB B $11,963,900 3 Cha Albert DIR Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding BHVN JB* $7,990,000 4 Bonderman David DIR Kite Pharma KITE B $3,446,998 5 Biotech Growth N V BO Radius Health RDUS B $1,543,913 6 Armistice Capital BO Cerecor CERC B,JB* $1,277,942 7 Belldegrun Arie CB,CEO,DIR Kite Pharma KITE B $1,165,690 8 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK B $722,248 9 Rebelez Darren M PR Dineequity DIN B $195,092 10 Smith David D CB,DIR,BO Sinclair Broadcast SBGI B $161,799

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Antero Resources Inv BO Antero Midstream Gp AMGP JS* $835,983,104 2 Peltz Nelson DIR Mondelez Intl MDLZ S $77,416,720 3 Dell Technologies BO VMware VMW JS* $59,397,664 4 Slp Denali Co Invest Gp BO VMware VMW JS* $59,397,664 5 Leinweber Larry D DIR Tyler Tech TYL S $13,902,727 6 Faitelson Yakov CEO,CB,DIR Varonis Systems VRNS AS $7,225,587 7 Sc Xii Mgt BO Mobileiron MOBL JS* $5,525,000 8 Jenness James M DIR Kellogg K S $4,974,360 9 Watson Jill Foss BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $4,735,202 10 Szlosek Thomas A VP,CFO Honeywell Intl HON S $4,732,253

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

