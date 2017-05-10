Lowe's In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for apple tree, Target (NYSE:TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (NYSE:T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (NYSE:O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why I think the DGRs will begin to slowdown, but at a tolerable rate.

In terms of my Garden Portfolio, LOW falls into the apple tree category. Apple trees take several seasons to begin producing fruit in the same way stocks categorized as such take a fair number of years to produce a moderate yield. The patience is often well rewarded due to the large harvests from the trees and substantial DGRs from the stocks. I label apple tree stocks as those with yields below 2% but with DGRs over 10%. LOW has a current yield of 1.63% with impressive DGRs of 23.5% 1 year, 22.8% 3 year, 20.3% 5 year, and 22.9% 10 year. Every single DGR is over twice the rate I'm looking for when the yield is under 2%. LOW is also a Dividend Champion having increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years with number 55 likely coming in Q3 2017.

To get a better feel for any changes in the DGRs, I'll compare them to arrive at a ratio that will show any significant changes that are happening. In the case of LOW, all 4 DGRs I analyze are fairly close. The value I find most meaningful is the 5/10 year DGR ratio. That number is 0.88, meaning the DGR of the last 5 years is 88% of the 10 year DGR average. That indicates a slowdown, but a relatively modest one. Given the fact that all DGRs eventually decelerate, I find that impressive, especially considering there was a slight acceleration when going from the 5 year DGR to the 3 year and even 1 year.

In order to use the dividend as a measure of valuation, I compare the current yield to the 5 year average yield. With a current yield of 1.63% and a 5 year average yield of 1.54%, it seems LOW could be a bit undervalued. For the yield to fall in line with its average, the stock would have to climb to almost $91 or an increase of 5.8% from today's share price.

Another metric I use during my research is the payout ratio and how it compares to the 10 year average payout ratio for the stock. LOW has an EPS payout of 40.23% with the 10 year average of 31.4%. I feel that this may portend a slowdown in the rate of future raises. However, with DGRs over 20%, deceleration is inevitable. Even a drop to 15% raises would exceed most other Dividend Champions.

Predicting future dividends is far from a science, but I believe you can arrive at a reasonable estimate by incorporating data into the projections. One such metric I use that I haven't mentioned is the debt to equity ratio. Too high of a ratio can limit future dividends and LOW currently sits at 2.44. It may not be dangerously high, but I feel it could put a bit of a ceiling on future raises. That being said, I expect the next 5 years of dividends to total $9.96 per share of stock. That number is based on the DGR falling to closer to the estimated 5 year growth of 14.9% and accounting for the debt levels. In terms of percentage, the 5 year payback is 11.6% or you could say for every 9 shares held today, reinvested dividends will earn you a "bonus" one by May of 2022.

LOW falls into my apple tree category with its current low yield paired with exceptional DGRs. It does seem that the DGRs are destined to slowdown with the high debt levels and rising payout ratios. I'd certainly anticipate raises continuing though, especially with Home Depot (NYSE:HD), LOW enjoys a nice duopoly. I will continue to monitor LOW, particularly through earnings from what should be an informative second quarter. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, O, TGT, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.