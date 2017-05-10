Kimberly-Clark In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for apple tree, Target (NYSE:TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (NYSE:T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (NYSE:O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why I believe KMB will continue with mid-single digit raises.

Green beans are the model of consistency within my garden. The harvests are great, but also never exceed my expectations. With yields between 2.5% and 4% and DGRs between 5% and 10%, that is how I feel about green bean stocks. KMB lands squarely in this category with a current yield of 3.02% and DGRs of 4.6% 1 year, 6.2% 3 year, 6.3% 5 year, and 7.1% 10 year. With the raise earlier this year, KMB remained a Dividend Champion with 45 consecutive years of increasing dividend payments. A stock with that kind of pedigree is worthy of consideration for my Garden Portfolio.

Another aspect of a stock I will look at is the relationship between the varying DGRs. This can help me recognize any trends that are developing regarding acceleration or deceleration of the dividend growth. KMB has a 5/10 year DGR ratio of 0.89, meaning the 5 year DGR is at 89% of the 10 year DGR average. Anything greater than 75% is usually pretty reasonable to me, especially among Dividend Champions. The potential worrying datum is the 1 year DGR. At 4.6%, the most recent raise is only 65% of the 10 year DGR. By itself, that isn't alarming, but it is worth remembering when next year's raise is announced. Another raise under 5% could signal more of a slowing trend.

To use the dividend as a metric to gauge valuation, I compare the current yield to the 5 year average yield for a stock. KMB has a current yield of 3.02% and the 5 year average yield is 3.15%. This leads me to believe KMB is slightly overvalued at this level. To return to its historical yield, KMB would need to fall to 123.17, or a 4% drop from current levels.

For a deeper understanding of the future growth of the dividend, I take a look at the payout ratio. Specifically, I compare the current payout ratio to the 10 year average payout ratio. Currently, KMB has an EPS payout of 64.77%. The 10 year average sits at 70.6%. This tells me that KMB is probably comfortable with the current payout ratio and future raises could easily mirror earnings growth going forward.

The last metric I usually look at to estimate future dividend payments is the debt to equity ratio. For KMB, the current negative equity causes this number to not be meaningful. Therefore, I'll use the previously mentioned data combined with the estimated 5 year growth of 7.4% to arrive at my projection. For simplicity's sake, I'll use a 5 year DGR of 6%, which I believe would be a reasonable average raise for KMB. In 5 years, I'd expect the dividend payments to total $22.16 for a payback percentage of 17.3%. This equates to every 6 shares held today creating a "bonus" share through dividend reinvestment by May of 2022.

KMB seems to be fairly valued at this level and its dividend history speaks for itself. The negative equity is something I find concerning and would be at the top of my list to research before initiating a position. All things considered, KMB could certainly be a core position within my portfolio, I just think there are better opportunities available in the current market. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, O, TGT, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.