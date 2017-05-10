Altisource Portfolio Solutions: Ocwen's History Of Adding Value To NRZ And RMBS Bond Investors Presents Buy Opportunity

I.) History of the 425mm OCN MSR Sale to NRZ and NRZ true Motivations

It is important to note that Ocwen Financial (NYSE: OCN) disclosed that the 425mm OCN/NRZ MSR transaction was in the works for over a month. This transaction was something that was in the best interest of New Residential Investment (NYSE: NRZ) and Ocwen Financial providing valuable benefits to both sides.

NRZ was, and still is, motivated to get the MSR's into their name and OCN is interested in extended their agreement to continue to service the portfolio by 3 years and receive this substantial cash payment helping OCN have certainty of these cash flows and the extended OCN/NRZ relationship.

It is very unlikely that either NRZ or OCN during these previous discussions contemplated any disruptive changes to Ocwen's proven ability to provide, what any analyst in the industry would state, is the best performance over any servicer to the valuable asset that NRZ bought previously from HLSS. I discuss this point below.

The comments by Michael Nierenburg on the NRZ call seem to frankly be a surprise to those at OCN. OCN stated on their earnings call that they had been in discussions for over a month and that "they did not anticipate any changes to downstream service vendors including Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ: ASPS)"

It's possible Michael might have spoken out of turn. I do not believe that Michael or NRZ are interested in doing anything that would be disruptive to the previously positive performance that Ocwen has provided to NRZ's valuable HLSS asset.

a.) Ocwen makes NRZ the most money on private label MSR over any servicer through high mod count

Ocwen's industry leading count of loan mods by far makes NRZ more money over any servicer by lowering the interest cost on the outstanding advances that NRZ is required to make on delinquent loans. Foreclosure is a longer process and results in higher interest expense to NRZ. Ocwen is #1 in this regard, proven to have made NRZ the highest profit on the "senior IO" asset they bought in the HLSS transaction. The interest expense NRZ pays under Ocwen's servicing practices are the lowest as compared to any servicer.

b.) Ocwen refi's the lowest - another gain to NRZ assets

Also, Ocwen has not, and frankly will not, be in a position to harvest the private label loans for refinance into FHA or Ginnie considering many of the seasoned private label RMBS loans can now qualify. This is a best case scenario for NRZ. NRZ owns an IO (interest only asset) in the HLSS transaction and now this new 12 bps in the new deal. If the Unpaid Principal Balance (UPB) goes down the slowest, the IO makes the most money. Ocwen just will not be in a position to actively refi loans in this portfolio in the next year. Ocwen disclosed on a prior call that they in fact had refi'ed a small amount private label loans into FHA.

Ocwen doesn't refi and NRZ wins again on the IO asset making the most money.

Also, not refinancing the "good loans" out of the private label deals helps the "gross wac" stay higher in these collateral pools making the "execution" for the NRZ call play strategy get a higher total selling price as NRZ sells these seasoned deals into the market.

c.) RMBS Bondholders support Ocwen's servicing practices

The vast majority of RMBS bondholders are very happy with Ocwen's servicing practices that protected the RMBS trusts from losses far better than any other servicer of subprime. NRZ is clearly building an empire of owning Excess MSR's and MSR's and NRZ knows the RMBS bondholders support Ocwen's servicing practices and do not want disruptions that might hurt the value of the Ocwen serviced RMBS bonds.

Ocwen has provided the "best total cure and cash flow metrics among servicers assessed by Moody's."

Mr. Nierenburg himself discussed that this transaction was something that was good for the industry overall and the system.

Don't forget, NRZ is in the market selling deals that result from re-securitizing the seasoned loans as a part of their "call play" strategy. A continued positive relationship with the RMBS existing bondholders is important to the cross selling of the new deals.

Many of the same RMBS investors that own Ocwen serviced senior and mezzanine bonds are the same investors coming back to purchase the seasoned "call play" new issue seasoned deals from NRZ.

d.) Call rights?

Ocwen's higher count of mods in the subprime category protected the riskiest bonds in the subprime RMBS deals better than any other servicer. This fact set up the "call play" strategy for NRZ to collapse deals where Ocwen successfully lowered the delinquencies through their positive servicing practices. NRZ in their call play is making money by purchasing these risky Ocwen serviced sub/mez bonds at discounts out of the market, and then as the deals get called, NRZ gets 100 cents on the dollar for the bonds they bought at a discount.

The partnership with Ocwen has been more than positive in this regard and because Ocwen protected the risky RMBS tranches better than any servicer from losses, NRZ benefited greatly. NRZ would not want Ocwen to change their servicing practices and the smooth functioning of the entire servicing platform that might reduce the future economic value of the call play strategy.

e.) Best interest of RMBS holders

The lucrative property preservation business of ASPS at the heart of this debate has the payments paid by the RMBS bondholders. NRZ can't get their hands on these cash flows as the shorts might suggest. Ocwen Financial has a most favored nation's provision in the contracts saying Ocwen has to get the lowest price if ASPS sells these same services to other Non-Ocwen customers.

Reviews of this pricing by third parties hired by RMBS trustees have confirmed that these services provided to Ocwen are at market rates. Moving around any of the important Ocwen vendors would hurt the returns of the RMBS bondholders and NRZ investors.

Also, I might remind folks, that ASPS disclosed on a prior call that their largest contract away from Ocwen was with a top four bank that recently came online at ASPS after a probationary period. ASPS disclosed that this top four bank ranked them #1 out of nine other vendors on a list of various metrics including price, execution, and integration against the other vendors.

NRZ knows that ASPS is a top provider of these same services.

NRZ has stated many times that having multiple servicers, sub-servicers, and vendors are is strength to their portfolio.

f.) Potential Conflicts of Interest of Fortress, NRZ, and NSM - Likely not

Both the NRZ Management Company and the bulk of the Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NYSE: NSM) equity shares are owned by the parent Fortress Investment Group (NYSE: FIG).

The shorts want you to believe that NRZ would simply make an effort to award these downstream services to the brother/sister relationship of NSM.

I do not believe that NRZ with their powerful and respected brand would take such actions. NRZ has shown support of Ocwen Financial and was contemplating this deal far before the recent CFPB actions. The performance of Ocwen's servicing platform has provided substantial value to NRZ shareholders for reasons discussed above.

g.) Republic Lawmakers reviewing what's going on at OCN

I am currently talking to lawmakers in Congress who wish to hear from me how I believe that various groups that I have discussed previously, created phony research reports, might have shown this phony data to the CFPB or other state regulators such as the NY DFS or the California DBO. There are fairly powerful Republican politicians that are hell bent on discovering if the CFPB at any time might have improperly crossed the line in their interactions between those in the private sector, which I intend on helping to prove had their own profit agenda. Did regulators rely on phony data and accusations?

As the battle rages between Ocwen, PHH, and the CFPB over the CFPB's constitutionality, NRZ is making efforts to work with their important partner Ocwen Financial to execute on this deal that previously had been in the works.

Anyway, I said this before. I do not think that NRZ wants to try and hurt Ocwen and that having a stable Ocwen in the best interest of NRZ's large investment in excess MSR's and MSR, the entire mortgage servicing market, the RMBS investors, and the consumers.

I previously wrote that I thought that Michael Nierenburg would be supportive of Ocwen after the recent CFPB news which he has been. I do not believe that he has some nefarious plans on the ASPS /OCN important vendor relationship like what the shorts keep saying. The disruption of this relationship would just hurt NRZ's returns.

II.) Management Actions of ASPS seem to Point to Confidence

a.) SSTL Tender: It's rumored that ASPS launched a tender for its SSTL bank debt. This debt was last quoted on Bloomberg today at $87.125 up $0.44 cents higher than yesterday. I think the company might be trying to buy back a chunk of the term loan out of the market.

If nervous bank debt holders sell to the company at say an $85 level, ASPS would earn a onetime profit of 3mm if this amount was for 20mm and earn a onetime 6mm profit if this amount was for 40mm while paying down their debt improving their credit profile.

The ASPS management is still sitting on a large cash hoard, 4.15mm share of RESI equity, and about 15mm of "paid for" homes that all can be part of the company's liquidity to buy back bank debt and equity.

It seems that if, in fact, ASPS management is trying to buy back their term loan; this seems to reflect confidence in their interpretation of their agreements with OCN as they relate to the OCN/NRZ deal. If they thought the agreements were shaky, you would think ASPS management would try and get a lower price down the road instead of maybe buying back bank debt now.

b.) Share repurchases recently?

I figured out a specific dealer I believe bought back ASPS shares in February and March as the company was in the market. This data is free on Bloomberg. Data from March 8, 2017 seems to indicate that the company might have repurchased 25k ASPS shares out of the market. If this is the case, this would further reflect confidence in ASPS management that their own share price is a good deal based on their interpretation of the agreements, the proposed MSR transaction, and their future business prospects of the 400+ customers they have that are not Ocwen. ASPS is saying that at the end of 2017 that almost 40% of revenues are going to be coming from non-Ocwen clients.

III.) ASPS/OCN Contract Discussion:

ASPS bears have been articulating their read of the contract which is clearly incorrect, in my opinion. They refer to the Second Amendment to the Services Agreement entered into as of March 29, 2012. Specifically, they refer to the following excepts from the Second Amendment which extends the ASPS/OCN contract to 2025.

((b)) Marketing and Promotion. Unless expressly stated otherwise in this Agreement, the Services Letter or any applicable SOW, the Providing Party will be the provider of Services, to Customer Party, to the extent Providing Party currently is, or in the future becomes, capable of providing such Services, and Customer Party shall promote Providing Party's Services and encourage its third party relationships, which shall include, but not be limited to, mortgage retail originators, correspondent lenders, and secondary market sellers, to engage Providing Party for the provision of Services offered by Providing Party. To the extent that the Customer Party directs or has control over the selection of the service provider of Services as it relates to the Homeward Platform, Customer Party shall require its third party relationships to use Providing Party for those Services that Providing Party provides to the Homeward Platform. To the extent that the Customer Party does not direct or have control over the selection of the service provider of Services, Customer Party shall encourage its third party relationships to use Providing Party for those Services that Providing Party provides. ((c)) Noncompete. During the term of the Services Agreement, Providing Party shall be the exclusive provider of Services to Customer Party with respect to the Services that Providing Party provides to the Homeward Platform, which Services shall include, but not be limited to, default management, mortgage charged-off and deficiency collection services, technology-related services, valuation services, property preservation and inspection services, real estate owned sales services, trustee services, title services, due diligence services, mortgage fulfillment services, and underwriting services. In furtherance of the foregoing, during the term of the Services Agreement, Customer Party agrees not to establish, on its own or with the assistance of third parties, fee-based businesses that would directly or indirectly compete with the provision of Services by Providing Party to Customer Party with respect to the Homeward Platform."

Bear thesis 1:

"First, it is important to note that the Services Agreement is between OCN and ASPS, not NRZ and ASPS. Any breach of this non-compete would arise in a claim by ASPS against OCN, not NRZ."

NRZ has rights to move the downstream services.

NO

Ocwen would be protected by the standard indemnifications that are involved whenever there is a transfer of economic titles involving MSRs. It is highly unlikely that either NRZ or OCN would embark on a course of action that would risk breaching any contractual agreement. If the bear thesis was true and NRZ would be able to move business away without any consideration to contractual agreements, it opens up the NRZ/OCN transaction to a challenge by the most interested parties, the RMBS bondholders and ASPS.

In the end, the RMBS trusts pay for all the fees received by ASPS or similar third party servicers. Any attempts to move ASPS business away, as alluded to by bears, to an NSM affiliate could be painted as self-dealing, as discussed above, given the relationship between NRZ's GP, Fortress, and NSM. NRZ would not do this.

Bear thesis 2:

"As part of the MSRs Transaction, OCN would have a relationship with NRZ which simply owns the MSRs and doesn't engage in a line of fee-based businesses similar to those provided by ASPS. NRZ would be referring the REO auction and other services to NSM, which has no relationship with OCN."

NO

This explanation reads poorly. The original Services Agreement defined a Customer Party as a "party in its capacity of receiving a Service hereunder, including OCWEN." The provisions for Non-Compete explicitly forbid the Customer Party from soliciting other vendors. It is important to remind investors that all the amendments to the Services Agreements were designed to accommodate the HLSS transactions. Any party that becomes an owner of the MSRs, as contemplated by the NRZ-OCN transaction, would need to explicitly define its interaction with the actual subservicer, which is contemplated to be Ocwen. If the subservicer receives any default mitigation services, it would need to retain ASPS.

Bear thesis 3:

"Third, even if somehow OCN could be seen as having violated the non-compete, the Services Agreement provides that in no event shall damages for a breach of contract exceed fees for the most recent six-month period (page 16 of Services Agreement)."

?

This statement actually supports ASPS based on the damages referred to by bears. It would cover all the net debt for ASPS on a pretax basis.

Instead of focusing on willful breaches of the contract, the bears should focus on the Section that discusses "Termination for Convenience" of the ASPS contract which applies ONLY if the Customer Party and Members of its Group discontinue the line of businesses receiving such contracts. In the unlikely scenario that OCWEN or the successor to its role as the Customer Party stops default mitigation and resolution activities, ASPS would have to be compensated for employee severances, discontinuance costs for existing contracts and all costs related to hardware, software and equipment.

It would be very unlikely, that Ocwen is going to take in the 425mm from NRZ over 6 months that is takes to transfer MSR ownership, and then turn around and pay a giant chunk of this to ASPS for a "willful breach." Ocwen simply won't do this and won't do the deal that clearly is in the best interest for NRZ. NRZ is trying to be helpful in this transaction and not create a mess.

From a big picture perspective, all three companies involved have an incentive to reduce volatility. NRZ will benefit from cementing its role as the legal owner of MSRs that would protect its $1.5Bn+ investment in excess MSRs. Given the exposure to servicing advances at NRZ and the significant interest expense involved, this deal would provide stability to NRZ. However, RMBS holders remain concerned about any potential for elevated advance recoupments and cash flow disruptions from changes to servicing practices at Ocwen.

Any disruptions from switching vendors, as alluded to by the bears, is simply ignorant of the lengthy time horizon needed to move files off the Real Servicing platform. There are 1.3mm files on Real Servicing and ASPS has mentioned that it is a break even business at best. If there was a consensual decision between all three companies to move loan files from Real Servicing to another accounting vendor, that could be accomplished as long as ASPS was confident its rights under the Services Agreement with Ocwen were protected. Attempts to breach the contact, as alluded to by the bears, would cause financial stress to ASPS and disrupt the Real Servicing platform, furthering weakening the financial profile of OCN and NRZ, and invite more regulatory scrutiny.

Summary:

Ocwen to date, with their servicing practices has delivered the best returns to the HLSS asset if you went head to head against any other servicer by lowering NRZ advance interest expense the most, protecting the discounted bonds the most integral to the NRZ call play strategy, by lower delinquencies significantly on the seasoned deals at the center of the NRZ call play trade, and Ocwen is not targeting these mainly subprime loans for refinance which are in the money on a cross section of this portfolio further helping the IO asset and the call play strategy. Ocwen wins driving the best return to NRZ on the HLSS investment. This is partly, why NRZ and Ocwen entered into these discussions a month ago to extend this servicing relationship another three years.

ASPS management is confident that they have contracts to continue to provide services to Ocwen until 2025. The rumored recent SSTL tender and possible share repurchases seem to point to their own confidence.

The vast majority of the RMBS investors would be against changing Ocwen's already proven successful servicing practices that as the "LL Funds updated Ocwen Paper" showed that Ocwen protected RMBS trusts from losses 6% better over a six year period against far higher rated SPS in the subprime category. It seems that if would be foolish for NRZ to upset the apple cart and upset the already happy RMBS bondholders.

ASPS Management in their recent press release is stating their interpretation of the NRZ/OCN deal and service contracts agreements as a positive for ASPS. ASPS management surely is not putting out false statements opening them up to shareholder class action lawsuits.

ASPS has a growing list of clients away from Ocwen and this year will see very strong 35% in the Non-Ocwen Growth. The current price is going to wind up being a very valuable entry point for existing longs to add or new longs to take positions. Shorts should take the gift of the recent price decline and exit their positions. S3 Black Knight reported yesterday they saw 4.6mm ASPS shares still outstanding as short. This is a pretty big number and as the OCN/ASPS/NRZ deal unfolds in a favorable way to all parties, the shorts are going to start covering in an effort to protect their positions from losses and stop paying a fairly high interest rate at between 61% and 90% depending on which data vendor you're asking.

Maybe NRZ contemplates using the small equity bucket they have to purchase 4.9% of ASPS in the similar way it did supporting Ocwen. NRZ wants to make money and this similar ownership would surely help NRZ's shareholders make some extra money while protecting the valuable MSR assets and taking ownership in a vendor that was ranked #1 in a peer comparison by a top four bank.

LUXEMBOURG, May 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ("Altisource" or the "Company") today issued the following statement in response to a potential transaction between Ocwen Financial Corporation ("Ocwen") and New Residential Corporation ("NRZ"):

Altisource is aware that Ocwen and NRZ have each stated that there are on-going negotiations to reach an agreement that would convert certain of NRZ's existing rights to mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") to fully-owned MSRs. We view efforts by Ocwen and NRZ to reach an agreement that reduces uncertainty and strengthens the relationship between NRZ and Ocwen as a positive development.

Altisource has long-term service agreements with Ocwen to provide various fee-based services on an exclusive basis. Altisource has invested substantial resources in acquiring and developing the infrastructure and services it provides to Ocwen and remains committed to providing these services and supporting Ocwen. Altisource expects that any potential agreement between Ocwen and NRZ will be consistent with and respect Altisource's service agreements with Ocwen. Altisource is in communication with both Ocwen and NRZ.