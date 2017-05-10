Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund: Long-Term Contracts Underpin Dividend Stability

Currently trades at c.7% dividend yield, which we view favorably, considering dividend stability and potential for asset growth.

Potential asset growth via injection from True Corp., which could use DIF as a capital recycling platform for its significant CAPEX incurred in the last few years.

Description

Formerly named as the True Telecommunications Growth Infrastructure Fund (OTC:TTMMF), Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund (DIF) is a Thai-telecommunications infrastructure fund. Cash flows are derived from the rental of telecommunication towers, equipment, as well as fiber optic cables (in the form of actual asset ownership as well as contractual rights to net revenues generated).

DIF was created via a spin-off from #2 Thai telecommunications operator True Corp. (OTC:TCPFF) in 2013, which holds a c.28% stake. True Corp. has to maintain a minimum shareholding of 18%, implying that it could divest c.10% stake to raise funds if necessary. The controlling shareholder of True Corp. is one of the largest Thai conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group).

Key tenants generating DIF's revenues are True Corp. and SOE CAT Telecom. Its secondary tenant (albeit accounting for a small revenue percentage) is the #3 mobile operator in Thailand, Total Access Communications (DTAC) (OTCPK:TACYY).

DIF's key assets include 6,000 telecommunication towers, a core fiber optic cable grid, upcountry broadband network, as well as rights to net revenues (i.e. EBITDA generated from the rental of c.6k telecommunication towers by True Corp. to CAT Telecom), and a fiber optic cable transmission grid. Currently, the telecommunication assets and contracts with CAT Telecom are owned by True Corp.'s subsidiaries namely (1) Asia Wireless Communication (AWC) and (2) BFKT, due to statutory restrictions on the transfer of the contract with CAT Telecom. Upon expiry of the contract in August 2025, select assets will be transferred to DIF.

DIF is significantly integrated with the True Corp.'s operations. The anchor tenants for DIF's 6,000 telecommunication towers and its upcountry broadband system as well as a portion of the fiber optic cable network are True's subsidiaries Real Future and True Universal Convergence Company, respectively. Furthermore, another of True's subsidiary, Telecom Asset Manager, will be responsible to market DIF's non-exclusive infrastructure to other operators.

Highlights

Long-term contracts till 2025-2027 underpins revenues and thus dividend stability

>70% of DIF's revenues is secured by long-term leases with True Corp. and CAT Telecom (via contracts between True Corp. and CAT Telecom).

CAT Telecom, a state-owned telecommunication operator, has a contract with True's subsidiaries that provide for exclusive usage of 5,845 telecom towers till August 2025. In addition, CAT Telecom also has another contract with True with regards to the exclusive usage of c.9k transmission links across c.47k km till August 2025.

Secondly, True Corp. is the anchor tenant for 6,000 telecom towers (via its subsidiary Real Future) till December 2027 and the exclusive tenant for DIF's upcountry broadband network (with 1.2m upcountry broadband links) and fiber optic grid (c.5.1k km) till 2018.

Secular growth in data consumption could support demand for telecom towers

c.44% of Thailand's population are expected to be smartphone users in 2017, lower than other Asian countries such as Malaysia (65%), Taiwan (70%), and Singapore (>90%). In addition, existing Thai smartphone consumers have demonstrated strong data consumption tendencies, averaging data consumption of 503MBs/day. We expect smartphone penetration to increase further, supported by the continued growth of the middle class, decline in handset prices (supported by handset subsidies by telecom operators), and continued low data tariffs. The transition from 3G to 4G will likely increase data usage at a more rapid pace, while commercial 5G launch in 2020 could be another data consumption catalyst.

Coupled with the encouragement of infrastructure sharing by the NBTC, DIF could enjoy potential revenue growth from leasing of tower assets and non-exclusive parts of fiber optic core to other operators

While data consumption growth is expected to drive the increasing usage of telecom towers, mobile operators in Thailand have historically only relied on their own telecom towers for their networks. In the past few years, however, The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has encouraged telecom tower sharing to reduce redundancy.

DIF offers Thai telecom operators (mobile, broadband) that do not have a nationwide presence an opportunity to expand their presence in the country via the rental of its fiber optic grid and telecom towers. Furthermore, DIF operators can reduce the time needed for expansion as they do not need to waste the time on the construction of new towers. 3G and 4G services in Thailand are via the 1800MHz and 2100MHz spectrum, which could potentially require operators to require more towers/BTS.

True's focus on capturing market share and revenue growth supports increasing usage of DIF's infrastructure

True has targeted to capture one-third of the Thai mobile market share by 2018 and has invested aggressively in CAPEX and marketing to achieve its targets. As True increases its subscriber base, this could potentially increase usage of DIF's infrastructure, presenting a revenue growth avenue. Secondly, DIF allows True to recycle its capital via injecting its completed infrastructure and equipment (discussed in the next sub-point). This allows True to reduce its leverage and also allow DIF to grow its assets.

Potential injection of additional telecom assets by True into DIF

True Corp. is in a dispute with CAT Telecom over the ownership of c.4.5k telecom towers and relevant equipment. The discussion is in a deadlock, and multiple solutions have been proposed in the past, including establishing a JV to manage the towers or the injection of the towers into DIF.

In September 2016, another Thai SOE telecom operator, TOT, established a committee to consider creating a new JV with AIS to manage 18k towers (5k towers from TOT and 13k towers which are under ownership dispute between TOT and AIS). The above illustrates that such incidents would likely be resolved (albeit slowly), and hence we think that there could further improvements in the CAT/True dispute going forward.

Should True Corp. manage to secure 100% ownership of the towers, we believe that it will likely inject the towers into DIF. If it does not, we believe that DIF offers CAT an established platform to manage the towers, which could generate cost savings (in terms of towers management) compared to managing the towers via a JV.

Furthermore, True has engaged in significant CAPEX (THB100bn in just FY15 and FY16). These assets could potentially be injected into DIF in the future as True recycles its capital.

DIF's balance sheet allows the firm to leverage up further to acquire assets from True Corp. December 2016 net debt/EBITDA and net debt/equity are 2.1x and 0.1x, respectively, significantly below the covenants of 3.0x and 4.0x, respectively.

Select Risks

Key Risk: Financial stability of CAT Telecom and True Corp.

As discussed above, one of the key highlights about DIF is that it has long-term contracts with CAT Telecom and True to support its dividends. The flip side is that DIF is extremely dependent on the financial health of these two parties.

While default risk from CAT Telecom remains low (considering the fact that it is 100% state-owned), cash flow timeliness could be an issue. Historically, CAT Telecom derived c.70% of revenues from revenue-sharing agreements with private telecom operators (e.g. DTAC and True) which use its spectrum. However, these operators have rapidly moved the majority of subscribers to the new licensing scheme under the NBTC, which only requires fees of up to 5.25% of revenues. This resulted in the declining profitability of CAT Telecom. In addition, True Corp. does not provide credit support/security in the event CAT Telecom delays/defaults on its payments.

With regards to True Corp., its December 2016 net debt/EBITDA is c.2.7x, and it has budgeted c.THB48bn CAPEX for FY17, which is inadequately supported by its operating cash flows, implying that leverage will likely increase. We have written on the financial health of True Corp. in a separate article. Interested readers, please refer to the following.

Competition from other potential infrastructure funds

In response to the stiffening competition in the Thai telecommunications market, major operators have increased their CAPEX significantly in the past few years and plan to maintain the heightened CAPEX in the next few years. The operators could thus set up telecom infrastructure funds to recycle their capital, and this could stiffen competition. In 2015, Thai broadband player Jasmine International (OTC:JASUF) offered its Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund to the public.

SOE telecom operator TOT had planned to launch an infrastructure fund (comprising 25,000km of underground cable duct infrastructure) in 2016. This, however, has been delayed to January 2018, in which TOT expects to have successfully extended its contracts with its tenants by at least 10 years then.

In addition, multiple state-owned telecom operators are currently under multiple litigations with the private operators over telecom towers ownership. Should these litigation be resolved, these operators could look to list their tower assets, further exacerbating the competition.

Perception of DIF's independence by other operators

True Corp. holds significant influence over DIF. The latter's operations are integrated extensively to True Corp., with True's subsidiaries acting as anchor tenants of its core assets as well as the marketing manager of DIF's assets. In addition, True Corp. holds c.28% of DIF's total units and will likely vote based on its own interest. Thirdly, three-fifth of DIF's Investment Advisory Committee consists of True Corp.'s directors (both independent and executive).

Considering the above, we do not rule out the fact some operators may be of the perception that DIF could be aligned to the interests of True Corp. This could potentially discourage these operators from leasing towers from DIF for strategic reasons.

Technological advances improving efficiency of tower usage could reduce demand for DIF's telecommunication towers

Thai cellular operators are focusing on technologies (Carrier Aggregation) that improve the efficiency of their tower slots. Considering the fact that these operators also have their own towers, improved efficiency of tower usage could potentially mitigate the benefits of growing data consumption slightly.

Conclusion

DIF offers unit-holders a c.7% yield (based on closing price of 5th May 2017 and its LTM dividend), significantly higher than leading Thai telecom operators such as Advanced Info Service (OTC:AVIVF) (c.4%). This is supported by long-term contracts with its key shareholder (True Corp. and, consequently, Charoen Pokphand Group and China Mobile). True's continued growth in subscribers presents an organic growth opportunity for DIF via increased usage of the latter's infrastructure. Furthermore, it is partially sheltered from the extensive competition in the sector due to the mandatory rental of a select number of slots by True. In addition, we think that there could be additional inorganic growth opportunities via potential assets injections from True Corp. in the future as it could use DIF as a capital recycling platform to reduce its leverage. Hence, we believe that DIF could potentially present a stable dividend play with stable growth prospects.

Note: Target price is converted from THB at assumed FX of US$1:THB35

