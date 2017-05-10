PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia: Largest And Fully-Integrated Poultry Producer In Indonesia

We expect CPIN to turn around Modern Sevel by leveraging on CPIN's strong financials and also the sharing of operational expertise from CP Group.

The acquisition of Modern Sevel (7-Eleven Indonesia owner) strengthens CPIN’s downstream distribution capabilities and will likely contribute to its margins stabilization in the longer term.

With its strong branding and extensive distribution, CPIN is expected to benefit from the structural growth of poultry consumption in Indonesia.

Description

Established since 1972, PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia (OTC:PPOKY; hereinafter labeled as CPIN) is the leading poultry player in Indonesia, with market leading positions in poultry feed (#1 player with 31% share), Day-Old-Chicks (#1 player with 41% market share), commercial broiler and processed food.

The feed segment accounted for c.58% of FY16 revenues, followed by the broiler (c.16%), DOC (c.12%), processed food (c.9%) and others (c.4%). Operations are fully-integrated, with the announced acquisition of 7-Eleven chain in Indonesia in Apr-17 further expanding CPIN's downstream distribution capabilities (once the acquisition is closed).

Feed segment: Branded feed products for the various stages of a poultry's lifecycle, including Pre-starter, Starter and Finisher (for broiler) as well as Pre-starter, Starter, Grower and Laying-Phase (for layers)

Broiler segment: Production of broiler meat for further processing or sale to third parties

Day-Old-Chick (DOC) segment: Production of Broiler DOCs (for sale to farmers to be raised to produce poultry meat) and Layer DOCs (for sale to farmers to be raised to produce eggs)

Processed Food segment: Manufacturing and sale of branded (Fiesta) processed food (including nuggets, processed chicken wings, sausages and others)

Highlights

#1 poultry and feed player in Indonesia with a nationwide presence

CPIN is the #1 player of the quasi-oligopolistic Indonesian poultry market. The industry nature is likely to remain stable considering that it requires significant financial resources for CAPEX requirements and a long lead time to build a deeply penetrated distribution network as well as rapport with a fragmented customer base.

With a nationwide distribution network and a strong branding in Indonesia, we believe that CPIN will likely remain the #1 player in the next few years. Its extensive distribution presence heightens the barriers to entry and also deters existing competitors from capturing its market share. Furthermore, CPIN is able to differentiate itself from pure feed players as it is able to bundle its feed and DOC, acting as a 1-stop service provider for its customers (such as poultry farmers). We believe that this increases customer stickiness and further entrenches the firm's position in the market.

Beneficiary of structural poultry consumption growth in the middle term

Indonesia's poultry consumption per capita is only 10.1kg per capita, significantly lower than Malaysia's 47.5kg per capita (the other key comparable poultry consumption nation) and also amongst the lowest in Asia.

We believe that poultry is expected to enjoy healthy consumption in the next few years, supported by the fact that it is likely to remain the preferred source of meat considering its relative affordability, religious neutrality, consumer preferences as well as the increasing penetration and popularity of quick service restaurants.

Indonesia GDP is expected to enjoy multiple growth factors in the next few years, including growing infrastructure spending, growing private consumption due to the recovery of commodity prices, expansion of select social spending programs and increasing minimum wages. Furthermore, a positive correlation between GDP per capita and poultry consumption should support the latter's rising consumption.

Stabilization of DOC prices in the medium term

A key determinant of the DOC segment profitability would be DOC prices, which have been volatile in the last few years.

The DOC sector expanded rapidly since 2012, leading to oversupply in 2014 which depressed prices. In response, the Indonesian government had required poultry companies to cull their Parent Stock (PS) to reduce DOCs oversupply. Even though the eventual PS culled was 3 million (versus government target of 6 million), it had a positive effect on prices (graph above).

Going forward, the Indonesian government has introduced various policies to better stabilize DOCs prices. Firstly, there will be a national production plan to better balance demand and supply. Secondly, the Agriculture Ministry had signed a new bill in November 2016 to sell at least half of their DOCs to independent farmers at a fair price, and also require them to have 1 slaughterhouse for every 500k livebirds in their weekly production capacity. This ensures the longer-term profit sustainability, as it improves the survivability of smaller-scale farmers who have weaker bargaining powers versus CPIN. Furthermore, this minimizes broilers oversupply situations and improves CPIN profitability via improved selling prices. However, we highlight that the actual impact of this regulation would take some time to be reflected as execution is expected to be gradual and not immediate. We have seen signs of improvement, as the current oversupply is estimated to be c.8% versus the >20% situation witnessed in 2014/15. In the near term, however, poultry prices will likely remain weak.

Acquisition of 7-Eleven Indonesia strengthens CPIN's presence in downstream distribution channel

In April-17, it was announced that CPIN will acquire the operator (Modern Sevel Indonesia) of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Indonesia for US$75m. As of Sep-16, the operator owns 175 outlets, which is significantly lower than the market leaders Alfamart (c.14k outlets) and Indomaret (c.14k outlets). Modern Sevel has suffered in recent years due to stiff competition and the lack of scale in the country.

We look upon the acquisition of Modern Sevel by CPIN favorably. Firstly, 7-Eleven in Indonesia operates under a restaurant format, which inevitably requires larger store space and thus higher CAPEX per store.

Overview of store layouts of Indomaret and Alfamart's convenience stores

Source: Asian Review

The presence of a well-funded shareholder such as CPIN provides Modern Sevel the financial resources to grow its operational scale rapidly in the next few years. A wider store network will be beneficial for CPIN as it will facilitate the distribution of CPIN's products (including broiler and processed food) across Indonesia, further differentiating itself from its competitors.

Furthermore, CPIN is part of the Thai conglomerate, CP Group. CP Group operates >9.5k 7-Eleven outlets in Thailand, which is the 2nd largest network in the world after Japan. In addition to benefiting from the financial resources of CP Group, CPIN will also be able to leverage on the operational expertise of CP Group to turn around Modern Sevel's operations in Indonesia. In the longer term, a successful turnaround of Modern Sevel's operations could potentially contribute partially to offsetting the volatile margins from CPIN's upstream operations.

Select Risks

Diseases outbreak

Diseases outbreak (e.g. avian influenza) in Indonesia would reduce near-term consumer demand for poultry meat. Furthermore, such outbreaks would likely trigger mass culling of CPIN's livestock and halt its operations. Culling of broilers and layers would also reduce demand for the company's feed products. In view of the significant adverse effects of a disease outbreak on its operations, CPIN has instituted strict biosecurity measures to reduce the impact of these events.

Stiff competition

The expected strong growth of feed consumption in Indonesia has led to numerous players investing in the Indonesian feed industry, including Chinese agri player New Hope Group and Korean conglomerate CJ Group. Taking into consideration the investments made, USDA expects feed production to increase by 8%. However, we expect CPIN to maintain its market share due to the following reasons. CPIN has forged a strong relationship via positioning itself as a 1-stop service provider via the bundling of its DOCs and feed. Secondly, it has an extensive distribution network in Indonesia, supported by the established brand developed in the last few decades.

Regulatory risk

Changing regulations (including those pertaining to DOC, broilers, raw material import) and price/volume controls may affect CPIN's profitability adversely. For example, the ban on the direct import of corn had affected corn availability for CPIN's feed operations. However, CPIN has a proven track record in overcoming regulatory-induced challenges. For instance, CPIN had relied on its extensive operational experience to substitute corn inputs for its feed. Furthermore, CPIN has a demonstrated track record to pass on costs increases to its customers that arise from regulatory changes.

Commodity price

Given that raw material costs are the major cost drivers, sudden increases in commodity prices will result in lower margins for CPIN in the short term. In the longer term, we believe CPIN will be able to pass on price increases. With regard to the DOC/broiler segments, they will likely be adversely affected by higher input costs. However, we think that CPIN's strategic move to expand its distribution channels via acquiring 7-Eleven Indonesia will contribute partially to stabilizing its margins in the longer term.

Conclusion

Fundamentally, we are optimistic of CPIN's longer-term prospects, supported by its leading position in a quasi-oligopolistic industry which is expected to enjoy secular growth in the next few years as the Indonesian economy grows. Furthermore, we think that CPIN's acquisition of 7-Eleven Indonesia fits well into its overall corporate strategy via expanding its downstream distribution channels for its products.

Tactically, however, we would prefer to initiate an investment at a more favorable entry opportunity. Despite expectations of stable and profitable poultry prices in the middle term, DOC prices will likely be on the weaker side in the next few months. 1Q17 DOC/broiler prices have weakened 11%/18% YoY and broiler selling prices are now at loss-making levels. This has affected sentiment for the Indonesian poultry sector and has affected share prices of Indonesian poultry companies adversely. Multiple brokers have downgraded their price targets for these companies. CPIN's PE is currently the highest amongst the Indonesian poultry sector, at c.17x FY17E PE, significantly higher than its peers Japfa Comfeed (c.9x) and Malindo (c.9x). With similar outlooks (due to falling DOC prices), we do not think that the valuation premium is justified. Furthermore, CPIN's net income could be affected adversely in the next few quarters as it starts to turn around Modern Sevel's operations. Hence, we believe that CPIN's share price is likely to experience near-term headwinds and thus will continue to monitor its development prior to initiating any entry position.

