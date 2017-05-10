3 Bond Funds With Low Durations And High Yields

Three Closed-End Funds with Low-Durations and High Yields

Seems that there are current opportunities in low duration, high-yield corporate bonds. Let’s get a sense of the landscape by starting with a look at two widely used ETFs for high-yield bonds: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG). Both have portfolios with average credit-quality ratings of B so they are essentially equivalent on that count. HYG has 0.50% expense ratio; SHYG has 0.30% expense ratio. So the edge goes to SHYG on expenses. Interestingly enough, SHYG has been beating HYG on yield as well.

Here are some relevant metrics (from Morningstar) for the two ETFs:

Seems like a clear choice in favor of the low-duration fund which may indicate an attractive high-yield market for low duration. Adding the fact that low-duration looks to be favored in high-yield bonds to a near certainty of imminent upticks in interest rates led me to take a look at opportunities among closed-end funds with low portfolio durations. I screened cefanalyzer for short maturity funds (the screener does not list duration). I eliminated two limited-term funds and a few others that had multi-sector portfolios. This left five high-yield bond funds with portfolio maturity under five years. There may well be others as one of the funds I'll discuss is miscategorized as an equity fund in cefanalyzer and was missed in the screener.

These are:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield (BGH)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc (CIK)

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)

Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (GHY)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (ISD)

Here are some key metrics for the funds:

Portfolio duration (adjusted for leverage) rang from a low of 2.20 (GHY and ISD) to a high of 4.36 ((NYSEMKT:ERC)). Three funds (BGH, GHY and ISD) have leverage-adjusted durations below that of SHYG. The other two are closer to ((NYSEMKT:CIK)) or exceed (ERC) that of HYG.

All five are discounted in a range of -6.04% to -8.19%. Yields range from a high of 9.38% (ERC) to a low of 7.88% ((NYSE:GHY)). ISD is the only fund with negative Z-scores. BGH is in second place for two of the three Z-scores and third place for discount.

ERC has the highest yield (9.38%), but BGH (9.15%), the second highest, has leverage-adjusted durations more than two years less than ERC’s. The other three fall below 8%.

All of the funds are leveraged. CIK at only 5.71%; the others are above 25%.

Credit risk is similar for the five funds. Three have a weighted average portfolio credit rating of BB- and two are rated B, the same as the two ETFs.

Recent performance stats are impressive, especially for BGH and CIK. All show a positive return on NAV for 12, 3 and 1 months. ISD trails the pack on performance stats, which likely explains those low Z-Scores.

The point of this exercise is to identify low-duration CEFs with yields sufficiently higher than SHYG to justify the leverage risk the CEFs carry. The relatively high durations of CIK and ERC would, therefore, take them out of contention here. That leaves BGH, GHY and ISD with leverage adjusted durations of 2.20 to 2.25.

Discount favors GHY and ISD in that order although the Z-scores may tend to reduce GHY’s advantage for its leading discount.. Yield (market and NAV) favors BGH. And BGH’s impressive returns on NAV make it the clear leader in recent performance.

GHY reduced its distribution twice in the last two years. It is now 20% below what it was in August 2015. UNII per share was positive by slightly more than a month’s distribution as of January 2017. ISD also dropped its distribution twice in the last two years for a total -18%. It has slightly negative UNII (less than a third of a month’s distribution) as of February 2017. GBH reduced its distribution in August 2015 by -5.8% and has been stable since. UNII is negative by -$0.094/share, 60% of a month’s distribution amount, but that data is current only from June 2016.

BGH’s portfolio is 19.4% energy. GHY and ISD do not list energy among their top sectors.

BGH and GHY are global funds. USA exposure is 69% for BGH and 63% for GHY. ISD is entirely domestic.

Each of these three funds has points in its favor and points against. I would choose either over the two high-yield ETFs I opened this article with.

BGH has high yield and an impressive recent record. That comes with an uncomfortably large exposure to the energy sector and some increased credit risk, although at a weighted average rating of B, it has the same portfolio credit-rating as SHYG and HYG.

GHY’s yield of 8.2% is impressive for a fund with portfolio duration under SHYG’s. Credit risk is less than that of the ETFs and the recent reductions in distribution suggest a more stable yield going forward. GHY carries a -8.2% discount to lead the group.

ISD offers the lowest yield and a discount between BGH and GYH. Its most favorable metric is its low Z-scores but the lesser discount tends to negate that edge in my view.

What did I do? I liked GHY and BGH, so I opened equal positions in both. I like BGH's yield and its performance record, but I'm a bit leery of that 20% exposure to energy. GYH offers an energy-free, or energy-light in any case, portfolio, a solid yield, and a -8.2% discount. I rejected ISD whose primary positive was its negative Z-scores. I'm tending to put less weight on Z-scores as my recent forays into Z-scores in CEFs have led me to a tentative conclusion (based on a small sample size, mainly unpublished here) that discount trumps Z-score as a predictor of returns. For another point of view on ISD, take a look at George Spritzer's recent article on the fund here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGH, GHY.

