4 Top-Ranked Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds For Best Returns

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to its clients in more than 170 nations throughout the globe. It has a presence in 34 countries and has over 650 investment professionals. With around $741 billion assets under management as of Apr 30, 2017, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. The company offers investment management strategies and integrated risk management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Below we share with you four best-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Franklin Founding Funds Allocation Fund Advisor Class (MUTF:FFAAX) seeks growth of capital and income. FFAAX invests in a portfolio of Franklin Income Fund, Franklin Mutual Shares Fund and Templeton Growth Fund (underlying funds). This is a "fund to funds" and allocates its investments to each of the underlying funds on a fixed proportional basis. Franklin Founding Funds Allocation Fund Advisor Class has returned 19.3% in the last one-year period.

T. Anthony Coffey is the fund manager of FFAAX since 2003.

Franklin Strategic Income Fund Class A (MUTF:FRSTX) invests the lion's share of its assets in U.S. and non-U.S. debt securities, including fixed, variable, floating rate income securities, government bonds, mortgage-backed securities and corporate loans. Franklin Strategic Income Fund Class A has returned 7.6% in the last one-year period.

FRSTX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 0.95%.

Franklin Growth Allocation Fund Class A (MUTF:FGTIX) seeks maximization of return for the long run. FGTIX invests mainly in other Franklin Templeton mutual funds and exchange traded funds. The fund invests a bulk of its assets in equity funds and one-fifth of its assets in fixed-income funds. Franklin Growth Allocation Fund Class A has returned 14.8% in the last one-year period.

As of March 2017, FGTIXheld 23 issues, with 19.96% of its assets invested in Franklin Growth R6.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Class A (MUTF:FKDNX) mostly invests in companies that are expected to be leaders in innovation, have superior management, can reap the benefit of new technologies and have an advantage from new industry situations in the dynamically fluctuating global economy. FKDNX seeks growth of capital. Franklin DynaTech Fund Class A has returned 29.8% in the last one-year period.

FKDNX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

