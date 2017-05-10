EOG Resources - Great Earnings, Great Expectation, But Not Much To Celebrate For Shareholders

EOG is fairly valued now and I recommend a hold unless oil prices can get a significant boost after May 25.

Unfortunately, EOG and other "shale" players are suffering from their own success.

EOG released its 1Q'17 on May 10, 2017. Good results but little to celebrate for shareholders.

Image: EOG rig.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China.

EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

(Courtesy Finviz.com)

This article is an update of my preceding article on EOG Resources published on March 6, 2017, about the fourth quarter results.

To access EOG Resources' 1Q'17 presentation, please [click here].

To access EOG 1Q'17 conference call transcript, please [click here].

Q1 2017 Financial Snapshot (Nine Consecutive Quarters)

Q1'17 Q4'16 Q3'16 Q2'16 Q1'16 Q4'15 Q3'15 Q2'15 Q1'15 Total operating revenues $ million 2,610.6 2,402.4 2,118.5 1,775.7 1,354.4 1,796.8 2,172.4 2,469.7 2,318.50 Total Operating Expenses $ million 2,502.8 2,507.5 2,312 2,064 1,992.5 2,126.5 8,395.4 2,430.1 2,491.53 Net income $ million 28.5 (142.4) (190.0) (315.53) (471.8) (284.3) (4,075.7) 5.3 (169.7) Adjusted Net Income $ million 89.4 (6.7) (220.8) (292.6) (455.4) (149.5) 13.5 153.1 16.8 EPS Adjusted EPS $/share 0.05 0.15 (0.25) (0.01) (0.35) (0.40) (0.53) (0.38) (0.86) (0.83) (0.52) (0.27) (7.47) 0.02 0.01 0.28 (0.31) 0.03 Cash and Cash equivalent $ million 1,546.5 1,599.9 1,048.7 779.7 668.5 718.5 742.69 1,367.395 2,127.419 Current & Long-term debt (Total debt) Net debt $ Billion 7.0 5.4 7.0 5.4 7.0 5.9 7.0 6.2 7.0 6.3 6.7 5.9 6.430 5.687 6.400 5.033 6.900 4.773 Debt-to-Capitalization ratio 33% 28% 33% 28% 37% 33% 37% 34% 36% 34% 34% 31% 33% 30% 27% 22% 28% 21% Share outstanding million 577.4 576.8 547.8 547.3 546.7 546.4 545.9 549.7 545.0 Dividend declared $/share/Q 0.1675 0.1675 0,1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 Adjusted EBITDAX $ million 1,133.7 1,038.8 773.6 701.5 391.1 704.95 918.61 1,317.45 1,143.25

EOG's Revenues and EBITDAX in graphs (click graph to enlarge).





EOG's Total Production in Crude oil equivalent Mboed.

Production per Region in K boe/d 1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 4Q'15 United States of America 512.6 520.3 504.0 486.3 502.2 Trinidad 52.2 54.6 50.4 59 62.7 Other International 5.9 8.6 8.3 58 4.6 Total 570.7 583.5 562.7 603.3 569.5

Note: The second quarter 2017 is projected to be in a range of 562.2−592.7 MBoe/d.

Note: Oil $50.34; NGL $21.63; Natural Gas $2.42

Production this quarter was down 2.2% quarter over quarter.

EOG winning strategy in a few words:

One significant strategical element this year when it comes to oil production, is that the company is increasing the numbers of premium wells in the total well-drilled in 2017. A premium well is generating a 30 percent return with oil at $40 per barrel.

In 2017, premium wells represent about 80% of the total well completed compared to about 50% in 2016. The replacement premium well ratio inventory is now x 2 times faster than drilling. Premium wells are projected to represent 90+% of the total well completed in 2018.

Another advantage is that EOG has an abundance of drilled but uncompleted ("DUC"). If oil price increases above $60 per barrel, completion crews could move in, do their work and those DUCs will take flight as well. William R. Thomas, EOG CEO, said:

Our first quarter performance is a great start to the year. We beat our production targets and are on track to grow oil production 18% this year. As you may recall, last year, we made a permanent shift to premium drilling, which means that new wells must earn a minimum hurdle rate of 30% return on direct drilling and completion capital at $40 oil and $2.50 natural gas. Our shift to premium drilling is a reason we can deliver high-return double-digit oil growth this year within cash flow including the dividend. Last quarter, we talked about delivering this year's growth at $50 oil. We now believe we can deliver 18% oil growth within cash flow at $47 oil, a record for the company. Our premium strategy clearly sets EOG apart as one of the most capital-efficient and lowest-cost U.S. horizontal drillers. Our focus on growing low-cost premium production will continue to drive down breakeven costs and strengthen our bottom line over time.

In short, EOG is delivering solid growth and offer long-term potential. The future is bright if oil price can stay above $55 per barrel. We got it...

All this powerful dynamite and a tiny little oilproof wick?

EOG is showing a falling wedge pattern as shown in the graph above. The Falling Wedge is a bullish pattern that begins wide at the top and contracts as prices move lower.

So far, EOG shareholders have nothing to celebrate in 2017, and the stock has traded regularly down since the beginning of 2017.It is not a surprise but still a disappointing situation after reading so much improvement and progress.

EOG valuation is directly correlated to the price of oil and the stock is down 9.15% since early January while oil price is down 9.36%.

Unfortunately, EOG and other "shale" players are suffering from their own success. While OPEC and more importantly Saudi Arabia is trying to push up the price of oil by cutting production, US companies are increasing oil production to a record high, thereby affecting negatively the price of oil, down below the $50 per barrel again recently.

This status quo is here to stay for a while, and oil prices will go nowhere unless OPEC is cutting much more for a longer period, which is not likely. The next OPEC meeting in May 25 will tell us what to expect. Saudi Arabia may eventually push for more production cut, well after 2017.

Conclusion:

EOG is fairly valued now and I recommend a hold unless oil prices can get a significant boost after May 25. I may personally take some profit off the table if the stock reach the $95 resistance.

Important note: DO not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading EOG frequently also.