Clean TeQ: Friedland's Nickel-Cobalt-Scandium Gem

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited ( ASX:CLQ, CTEQF: OTCQX) is a very unusual company. It has several strings to its bow: nickel/cobalt, scandium & water treatment. It is also based on a proprietary ion-exchange process. The combination may seem very odd at the very least, but I believe it took a stroke of genius to see the promise of it.

Robert Friedland, the billionaire mining investor is a visionary. He bought into this Melbourne-based group in 2013, attracted by the ion-exchange technology and its ability to clean up waste water. In 2014, Clean TeQ acquired the world-class Syerston Nickel Cobalt Scandium Project in New South Wales from Friedland's Ivanhoe Mines. In 2016 Friedland cemented his hold on 20% of the company.

Cobalt has grabbed most of the headlines recently and Clean TeQ's share price has been increasing significantly on the back of it and on the anticipation of rapid growth in Electric Vehicles ("EVs") sales. However, scandium presents a massive opportunity, on which we will to a large extent elaborate this time.

Scandium is little known but has already multiple uses. In particular, the alloy of scandium into aluminum metal products caught the eyes of the aerospace industry. The use of aluminum scandium alloys ("Al-Sc") increases strength and perhaps most importantly enables stronger welding. Aircraft designers believe that it could reduce aircraft weights by 15%-20%. Simply put, lower weight means less fuel consumption. Hence the strong interest from the aviation industry in an environment of pressing CO2 reduction targets.

To be fair the beneficial properties of Al-Sc alloys have been known for decades. Scandium initially found applications in Soviet aircraft during the Cold War. The problem however has structurally been the lack of mine supply, with most scandium to date being produced as a by-product. ~10-15 tonnes of scandium only are produced yearly. That is why the high-grade scandium deposits discovered in Australia recently are such game changers. Clean TeQ in particular is developing the world's first mine that will produce scandium as a primary product and plans to use its proprietary processing technology for the extraction. The Syerston project is targeting first production in 2020 and has the potential to produce ~50tpa of scandium oxide, fivefold the current global output.

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited ( ASX:CLQ, CTEQF: OTCQX) - Price = AUD 0.65, USD 0.48. MCap: $375m

THE NICKEL-COBALT OPPORTUNITY

Robert Friedland first invested in the Melbourne-based group in 2013, attracted by the ion-exchange technology and its ability to clean up waste water.

In 2014, Clean TeQ ( ASX:CLQ, CTEQF: OTCQX) acquired the world-class Syerston Nickel Cobalt Scandium Project 350km west of Sydney from Friedland's Ivanhoe Mines (now Turquoise Hill and mostly owned by Rio). The Syerston Project is one of the highest grade and largest nickel and cobalt deposits outside of Africa and one of the largest and highest grade scandium deposits in the world.

Syerston project. Source: Clean TeQ

Initially branded as an advanced scandium play, Clean TeQ decided instead to reposition the project as a nickel-cobalt play with scandium added to the equation as a by-product. I believe this makes much more sense. Since Clean TeQ first came to my attention in late 2015, the share price has increased more than six-fold, and mostly on the back of the cobalt spot price.

As a matter of fact, lithium-ion batteries ("LiBs") for EVs are a crucial market segment for cobalt. The EV industry remains in its infancy yet it is expected to drive much of the demand growth for refined cobalt units.

Dominant battery chemistry by market share. Source: Avicenne Energy Analysis

Historically an obscure and minor by-product of copper and nickel, investors started to appreciate the EVs supply chain and the critical role of cobalt in LiBs. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, 75% of LiBs cathode capacities are expected to contain some volume of cobalt by 2020. Many predict a cobalt deficit on anticipation of strong growth in EV sales and the cobalt spot price has risen accordingly ( more than two-fold since mid-last year). Paul Gait of Sanford C. Bernstein calls it " the Saudi Arabia of the EV boom". Cobalt may very well be THE commodity of 2017. For new readers or if you are generally interested in cobalt, see my previous articles on the matter.

- " China's Green Vehicle Revolution To Reshuffle The Cards For Cobalt", April 2017

- " Cobalt: Glencore Strikes Back", March 2017

- " No cobalt, no Tesla?", January 2017

- " Cobalt Keeping Battery Makers Awake At Night", November 2016

Syerston Pre-Feasibility Study shows an impressive nickel-cobalt resource of 109million tonnes at an average grade of 0.65% nickel and 0.10% cobalt. It outlines a ~40-year mine life at an average processing rate of 2.5million tonnes of rock per year.

It is worth noting that the Syerston project boasts a significantly lower nickel/cobalt ratio than many other laterite deposits in Australia. Syerston's nickel/cobalt ratio is estimated to be ~6:1, versus ~15:1 for Murrin Murrin and ~20:1 for Ravensthorpe for instance.

Nickel/Cobalt ratio of Australian laterite resources. Source: Macquarie Research

Just as for other laterite deposits, high pressure acid leach ("HPAL") remains the main process route to extract metal. However, Clean TeQ's idea is to produce nickel and cobalt sulphates using its proprietary Clean-iX® technology. The average recovery rate is expected to be as high as 94% for nickel and 93% for cobalt and this is where all the pieces of the puzzle interlock.

Battery manufacturers require nickel and cobalt to be supplied in the form of sulphates. Clean TeQ's Clean-iX® continuous ion exchange process provides highly efficient extraction and purification for a range of valuable strategic metals from slurries and solutions. As described by Sam Riggall, CEO at Clean TeQ, the technology uses resin beads that have been produced to hold a particular ionic charge. Imagine one continuous flow of resin extracting target metals or cleaning water, being removed, regenerated and then recirculated into a system. It is simply a matter of looking at the periodic table. Most metals carry an ionic charge that makes them amenable to extraction.

The continuous ion-exchange process is a superior alternative to energy intensive membrane or filtration processes which squeeze materials through meshes or filters with the expectation of extraction based on size. The beauty of ion-exchange is that all the mechanical work is affected by the resin's chemistry.

The proprietary technology can reduce the need for additional processing from metal back to sulphate and that is the critical difference between Clean TeQ and its peers. Nickel and cobalt can be processed in a form that is required by the LiBs industry without outsourcing. Note that processing costs account for a significant part of total costs.

I believe the cobalt-nickel opportunity will remain the key driver for the stock in the near term. Syerston's higher cobalt/nickel ratio compared to its peers should also result in showing a greater correlation with the former than with the latter, as it did since late 2015.

CLQ share price vs LME cobalt and nickel prices. Source: IRESS, Bloomberg Macquarie Research

THE SCANDIUM OPPORTUNITY

The gods of geology have been quite kind to Australia generally and it seems that with scandium particularly so, says Brian Wawn, principle of Project Monitor, a research organisation with a focus on mining projects and operating mines.

Recent developments in Australia are a game changer for scandium. Scandium is a silvery rare earth element. To be fair not that rare, its occurrence in crustal rocks is around 22 parts per million (ppm). But it is widely dispersed. Scandium rarely concentrates in nature and concentrations over 100 ppm are hard to come by. Few unprecedentedly large, high-grade scandium deposits have recently been discovered in New South Wales and Queensland. These deposits are estimated to be over 330ppm.

Scandium has several applications, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells ("SOFCs") currently being the primary one. SOFCs convert a fuel source (typically natural gas) and oxygen into electricity, water, carbone dioxide, and heat. SOFCs use a hard ceramic material as a solid electrolyte between an anode and a cathode, which, when subjected to high temperatures, catalyses the conversion of natural gas energy. Scandium exhibits exceptional electrical conductivity and heat stabilization qualities and in the absence of it, the elevated temperatures quickly degrade the electrolyte. Besides this, demand for high performance materials has also spurred the development of commercial applications for scandium, including more recently in 3-D printing, we will come back to that.

The largest among potential applications is the incorporation of scandium into transportation applications, primarily aircraft and automotive. Small additions of scandium can give aluminum a strength approaching titanium and steels alloys without the weight.

And this is what got Friedland particularly excited. As dictated by the International Civil Aviation Organization, a UN-based agency that sets global standards for the airline industry, new aircraft will need to achieve a 4% average reduction in fuel consumption by 2028 compared to 2015 levels. Aluminum is increasingly incorporated to meet fuel efficiency requirements.

Scandium alloy can enable an even greater use for aluminum, as it increases strength, heat tolerance and perhaps most importantly enables stronger welding. Aircraft designers believe that the use of Al-Sc alloys can reduce aircraft weights by 15%-20%. Simply put, lower weight means less fuel consumption. Scandium refines the crystal structure of aluminum to the point where the alloyed metal can be welded without loss in strength, as well as delivering other benefits (improved corrosion resistance, higher thermal conductivity etc).

Scandium impact on Aluminum Yield Strength (MPA). Source: Hydro Aluminum R&D Sunndal, 2012

If we were to summarize in a nutshell what scandium applications are expected to drive demand for the metal in the future, I would argue that current to near term demand will still be supported primarily by the use in SOFCs and by commercial applications in items such as high-end bike frames, golf clubs, baseball bats etc. Over a 5 to 10-year time horizon, strong demand in Sc-Al alloys will be initiated by the aerospace (in a context of pressing CO2 reduction targets) and automobile industries. On an even longer time horizon we could easily imagine 3-D printed engine blocks without any heavy hardware.

Using welded Sc-Al alloys fuselage panels will reduce airplane weight, help meeting fuel consumptions targets without compromising safety. However, due to long technology development lead times in these industries, it is likely that plans to use scandium in new cars or aircraft will hit the mainstream well before the material hits the assembly line, says Ryan Castilloux, founding director and market research analyst with Adamas Intelligence.

Now the beneficial properties of adding a scandium to aluminum alloys has been known for decades. Scandium initially found applications in Soviet aircraft during the Cold War, specifically for the MiG-21 and MiG-29. Europe's Airbus ( AIR:FP) has spent years researching possible uses for the alloy and developed Scalmalloy, an aluminum-magnesium-scandium alloy which it uses in its aircrafts.

So why don't we have much broader applications of scandium already? The answer is simple: lack of supply. Most scandium to date is being produced as a by-product of the treatment of industrial waste, mostly in the titanium pigment industry, says Riggall.

There is currently no dedicated single mine source and it estimated that only 15 tonnes of scandium are produced globally each year. Additionally, the supply to date essentially comes from mine tailings in Russia and former Soviet states.

The lack of supply led to another perverse consequence: pricing. Scandium oxide prices range from anywhere between U$2,300 to $5,200 per kilogram depending on its purity. It is very expensive. To create a viable scandium market, supply reliability must first be established via a mine, which would also kill two birds with one stone by removing the price uncertainty and allowing cheaper scandium. That is Friedland's bet. Airbus and Boeing for instance should adopt Al-Sc alloys as soon as reliability of supply is established and pricing make sizable projects viable.

CLEAN TEQ's SCANDIUM PROJECT

It is against that backdrop that Clean TeQ plans to develop the first ever scandium-focused mine in New South Wales with first production in 2020. Should the use of Sc-Al alloys take off in light weighting transportation markets, Clean TeQ would appear as a partner of choice. In a similar way to cobalt and nickel, It plans to unlock value by using its proprietary ion exchange technology to extract the scandium by first leaching the scandium into a solution, then extracting it and yield scandium oxide in the form needed by the industry. This is key as Macquarie estimates that the processing costs account for more than 80% of total costs.

The company is moving swiftly indeed. Syerston's Pre-Feasibility Study demonstrates an impressive scandium resource of 28million tonnes @419ppm scandium and a nickel-cobalt resource of 109 million tonnes at 0.65% Nickel and 0.10% Cobalt.

The scandium and nickel-cobalt resources only partly overlap. Scandium mineralisation is found throughout the nickel-cobalt deposit but the bulk of the high-grade scandium of the deposit is located on the edge of the larger nickel-cobalt resource. A standalone scandium feasibility study was first completed targeting that high-grade scandium resource.

I believe a more sensible alternative is the production of nickel and cobalt sulphates with scandium oxide as a by-product (as opposed to a smaller scale standalone scandium development). A prefeasibility study completed in Q4 2016 is envisaging production of 18,730tpa of contained nickel, 3,222tpa of contained cobalt and 50tpa of scandium oxide (fivefold current global output!).

Source: Clean TeQ, Macquarie Research

Strategic alliance with Airbus

Among other key achievements in such a short time frame, Clean TeQ announced in March 2015 a strategic alliance with APWorks, a division of Airbus and later an additional collaboration with alloy manufacturer KBM Affilips. APWorks commercializes technologies developed by Airbus, in particular on 3-D printing. KBM is one of the world's largest manufacturers of master alloys. Airbus APWorks recently unveiled a 35kg 3-D printed 'Light Rider' electric motorcycle. The agreement provides a framework under which both entities will work together to determine potential demand for scandium and the Syerston's ability to meet that demand.

Global market for scandium oxide is by far the largest material risk identified with Syerston given the potential to produce fivefold the current global output. Looking at the latest series of Clean TeQ's announcements, it is obvious that the company has been allocating a significant amount of time to marketing for the scandium market. And that is why such collaboration with end users is key and demonstrate demand for a reliable supply of scandium, at the right price.

Strategic partnership with Pengxin Mining

Clean TeQ also recently formed a strategic partnership with leading Chinese conglomerate Pengxin Mining ( 600490:CH) to fast track the development of the mine. Pengxin Group is a private Chinese conglomerate with a diversified business scope including mining, real estate development, urban infrastructure construction (including water treatment), high-tech investment and investment in industry and commerce. As we indicated previously, China has been gobbling up supplies to meet its own needs. The shift announced in January 2016 by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology from LFP chemistry (no cobalt) towards cobalt-rich NMC batteries as part of the government-supported subsidy program should also have major implications on cobalt demand globally.

Pengxin Mining will make an initial investment of A$81million which will be primarily applied towards the completion of the DFS and towards the optimisation study which is being run in parallel. The study is reviewing the potential to implement the project on an accelerated schedule and will assess the impact on the timeframe to first production if commitments for early works and long lead items are made in the second half of 2017, prior to the completion of the DFS.

Under the agreement Pengxin Mining's Chairman will become Co-Chairman, and along with current Co-Chairman Friedland, will become Clean TeQ's equal largest shareholder.

Source: Clean TeQ

I didn't even elaborate on the water treatment opportunity and more specifically prospects for the ion-exchange technology in China. Water will be the main beneficiary of the 13th Chinese Five Year Plan.

In 2014, Clean TeQ signed an agreement with the Shanghai Investigation, Design and Research Institute (SIDRI), a subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corp., China's largest power generator. This agreement plans the formation of a joint venture (55% SIDRI, 45% Clean TeQ) to exploit the continuous ion-exchange technology in the mitigation of the degrading water quality in China.

Mid 2016 Clean TeQ also signed a complementary agreement with Jinzhong Hoyo Municipal Urban Investment & Construction Co., Ltd to form a Chinese incorporated joint venture which will pursue water treatment opportunities in China's Shanxi Province. This third string and the validation of the technology in China brings a nice additional upside to the value to the company.

PROJECT CONSTRUCTION TIMEFRAME AND FUNDING, VALUATION

The prefeasibility study assumes construction commencing in early 2018, with first production forecast to occur in late 2020 and full year production expected in FY22. The study also assumes that the project funding will be secured in late 2017, and this in my view remains the most material risk to the company.

Capital costs of U$680million are outlined for the nickel-cobalt project and U$75million for scandium. Macquarie estimates total expenditure for the project of over A$1.1billion (U$835million), which includes project construction, ramp up, funding and corporate costs and other working capital items.

A Definitive Feasibility Study is due for completion in Q4 2017, which will be used to assess the definitive economics of the project for financing.

Clean TeQ reports that discussions with several Australian and international financial institutions have commenced with a view to securing debt finance for a proportion of the total project funding. Non-binding Memorandums of Understanding are already in place with key LiBs customers and ongoing discussions are taking place in relation to offtake agreements, said Riggall in an interview last month. Clean TeQ's objective is to agree binding long term nickel and cobalt sulphate sales contracts with a small number of high calibre counterparties during 2017 while the DFS is being completed.

Additionally Pengxin Mining as part of the agreement will assist in procuring Chinese financing for the project on a best endeavours basis and for a considerable proportion of the capital cost of the project.

Clean TeQ indicates a post-tax NPV amounts to U$891million for nickel and cobalt, i.e. 25% post-tax IRR. Inclusion of scandium oxide by-product increases the post-tax to U$1,233million and post-tax IRR to 30%.

These numbers are quite sensitive to the nickel and cobalt price assumptions. The company used a base case nickel price of $7.5 per pound, which seems quite optimistic (~75% higher than the current price). On the other hand, cobalt price assumption is very conservative at $12/lbs, whilst the current price for cobalt on the London Metals Exchange is $25/lbs.

The feasibility uses a scandium oxide price of USD1,500/kg, at a significant discount to current market prices.

As of end of December 2016 Clean TeQ's net cash balance was A$15million. In late February, the partnership with Pengxin Mining included an A$81million private equity placement, thus increasing cash level to A$97million on completion of the placement. The company spent ~A$8million over 2H16 and ~A$4.5million over 1Q17. Cash outflows for next quarter are estimated to reach ~A$12.4million, largely associated with Syerston project and working capital costs.

To fund Syerston development, Macquarie has assumed an A$350m equity raising and A$800m in debt. Under the scenario, project funding is to be secured in late 2017 with construction commencing in early 2018. First production is forecast to occur in late 2020 with its first full year of production expected in FY22.

Clean TeQ earnings multiples in the years post production look attractive even after accounting for a significant equity raising.

Key Metrics and Multiples FY17e FY18e FY19e FY20e FY21e FY22e FY23e Diluted share capital 627 994 990 990 989 989 989 EV/EBITDA -27.2x -19.2x -44.9x -71.5x 12.9x 2.6x 1.3x P/E -34.3x -62.7x -55.3x -26.2x 43.4x 5.0x 3.6x Free cash flow yield (3%) (21%) (42%) (45%) (1%) 23% 32% EBITDA (16) (16) (16) (17) 94 377 498 Net income (16) (14) (19) (40) 24 208 295 FCF (21) (226) (438) (469) (15) 241 334 Net debt 3 3 273 741 803 609 403 Cash 83 202 41 43 90 197 264

Clean TeQ key metrics earnings multiples once in production and accounting for capital raise, in A$m. Source: Macquarie

A comparison of the respective P/E and free cash flow multiples for Clean TeQ versus its peers also demonstrates the strong earnings potential of the Syerston project once in full production.

Peer group P/E multiples free cash flow yield- FY22/FY23. Source: Macquarie

CONCLUSION

Clean TeQ's share price has been significantly increasing for the past couple of years, mostly on the back of cobalt spot price. It is up 400% over a 1-year period and reached all-time highs at A$1.18 in late march this year. Since then, the stock has taken a well-deserved breather. In all fairness, I believe that the cobalt/nickel opportunity will remain the key driver for the stock in the near term.

Clean Teq share price. Source: Bloomberg

Clean TeQ is poised to become one of the largest and lowest cost suppliers of nickel and cobalt sulphates, among key cathode materials needed for LiBs. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, riddled with child labour and exploitation, accounts for more than 60% of the world's output of cobalt. I believe Clean TeQ's proposal and its ability to mine and deliver the resource outside of a corrupt and abusive mining infrastructure will be key in the current environment.

Besides the water treatment opportunity, Clean TeQ is developing the world's first mine that will produce scandium as a primary product with the potential to supply five-fold current global output.

The most material risk remains I believe Syerston's project funding and accordingly the level of equity dilution. However, with Robert Friedland and Sam Riggall at the helm I remain highly confident as to Clean TeQ's ability to address these risks. The placement through Pengxin Mining also constitutes a positive de-risking catalyst for the stock.

Macquarie has initiated coverage on Clean TeQ in March 2017 and has set a 12months A$1.50 price target, i.e. a 130% appreciation from the share price at the time of writing. I think we will be there long before that. It is interesting to note that the target price in Macquarie's report remains highly sensitive to nickel and cobalt prices assumptions (the NPV ranges from A$1.00 to A$2.70 based on the different assumptions).

Over the next 3years we should well overshoot that to 3-4A$, and likely even higher should no other large nickel-cobalt sulphate producer emerge.

Note: Clean TeQ ordinary shares commenced trading on OTCQX in early 2017.

