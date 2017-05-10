Tracking The Parnassus Core Equity Fund - Q1 2017 Update

During the first quarter the fund took new positions in Clorox and McKesson while selling Applied Materials and Fortive.

Including dividends, total return for the 1st quarter was 4.38% versus 6.06% for the S&P 500 and 3.87% for the Lipper Equity Income Fund Average.

This series tracks the Parnassus Core Equity Fund (PRBLX, PRILX). I describe in the fund in a previous article, which you can find here, or you can check out their website here.

Over the past 10 years the fund returned 9.57% versus 7.5% for the S&P 500.

For the first quarter the fund was able to outperform its peer group by over 50 basis points by being underweight the worst performing groups of the S&P 500, energy and telecoms. Still, the fund's performance lagged the S&P 500 overall.

Some of the underperformance can be attributed to the second largest holding in the portfolio, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). The fund still considers Gilead a value, but shares continue to languish and drag down the overall performance of the portfolio.

The biggest winner in the first quarter was Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which soared 24% during the quarter and boosted the fund by close to a full percentage point.

The fund believes a Trump candidacy will bring meaningful changes to the healthcare system. It's watching the situation closely as healthcare makes up the largest percentage of the fund at 20%.

During the quarter the fund added the nation's largest drug distributor, McKesson (NYSE:MCK). The fund believes the company is now at an attractive valuation relative to its cash flow generation profile.

The fund also added Clorox (NYSE:CLX). The company is generally ranked one or two in its product categories. It avoids competing in categories dominated by the multinationals, and it continues to innovate.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Fortive (NYSE:FTV) were sold during the quarter for valuation reasons.

Here's the activity for the first quarter of 2017:

New Stakes:

Clorox is a household products company known for Clorox bleach and bleach products. It also owns other well-known brands such as Glad, Hidden Valley, and Kingsford. The fund likes that Clorox has number one or two share in its product categories. It also likes that it avoids the categories where bigger household product companies play. During the first quarter the fund bought just over 2.6 million shares for a 2.34% position in the portfolio. Clorox traded between $119 and $139.

McKesson is a major distributor of pharmaceuticals, specialty drugs, and medical products in North America. The fund believes the company is trading at a cheap valuation and will benefit from Trump's healthcare policies. The fund bought just over 1.7 million shares for a 1.1% position in the portfolio. McKesson traded between $134 and $152.

Stake Increases:

Praxair (NYSE:PX) is a chemicals company that produces, sells, and distributes specialty gases as well as surface coatings. The fund established its position in Praxair in 2009. They liked the producer of industrial gases for its long-term customer contracts that produced solid cash flows. The position was built up to 1 million shares by the end of 2012 and maintained in 2013. In the second quarter of 2014 the fund increased its stake by 22.7%, making Praxair 2.7% of the portfolio. During the first quarter of 2015 the fund added 758k shares, bringing the total to 2.85 million. Prices ranged from $120 to $130. In the fourth quarter of 2015 the fund added nearly 592k shares, boosting the position by 20.7%. Prices ranged from $100 to $118. The fund was adding to the position again in the first quarter of 2017, buying just shy of 1.3 million shares and increasing the position by 33%. Praxair traded between $115 and $121.

Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Danaher (NYSE:DHR), Gilead Sciences, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) saw position increases of 20% or less during the first quarter of 2017.

Stake Disposals:

Applied Materials is a provider of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor industry and other related industries worldwide. The fund bought into AMAT in 2012 picking up nearly 18 million shares. Prices ranged from $10 to $13 during this time. The position held steady until the first quarter of 2015 when the fund sold nearly a third of its position. Prices ranged from $22 to $25.50. The fund built the position back up to roughly 16 million shares during the rest of 2015. During the third quarter of 2016 the fund sold 6.2 million shares, or 38% of its position, as prices ranged from $23.50 to $31. During the first quarter the fund exited its position citing valuation as the reason. AMAT traded between $32 and $41.

Fortive is a recent spin-off from Danaher. It consists of Danaher's former Test & Measurement segment, Industrial Technologies segment and the Retail/Commercial Petroleum platform. The fund sold its position for valuation reasons. Fortive traded between $53 and $60.50.

Stake Decreases:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) operates in the brokerage, banking, and asset management business. The fund got into the stock in 2011, acquiring over 10 million shares when prices were in the $10 to $15 range. Over 2013 the fund sold nearly half of its position as prices ranged from $13 to $25. The fund sold 89% of its remaining position in the fourth quarter of 2014, when prices ranged from $25.17 to $30.67. That brought its total shares down to 775k. In the first quarter of 2015 the fund significantly increased its position, adding over 8.9 million shares prices ranged from $25.50 to $31.50. The fund added just over 4 million shares in the first quarter of 2016. Prices ranged from $21.50 to $32. During the fourth quarter of 2016 the fund trimmed its SCHW position by 10%, selling 1.5 million shares. Prices ranged from $31 to $40.50. During the first quarter the fund sold another 5.8 million shares, reducing the position by 39%. Schwab ranged from $38 to $44 during the quarter.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is the leading foodservice distributor in North America and Europe. Morningstar estimates the company controls 16% of the $300 billion market. The company distributes over 400,000 products to 500,000 customers. This is a long-term holding of the fund. It started acquiring in the last quarter of 2007 and by the end of 2008 owned close to 4 million shares. Over the years it more than doubled the position. In the first quarter of 2017 it sold just over 3 million shares, or 36% of the position. Sysco traded between $50 and $56.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is a water and fluid technology company. The fund picked up the majority of its shares, 7.5 million, over 2013 when the stock traded in the mid-$20's. It added again over 2015 and held 9.9 million shares by the end of the year. In the second quarter of 2016 the fund sold just over 2.4 million shares, roughly 25% of its position. Xylem traded between $40 and $46.50. During the first quarter the fund sold nearly 1.8 million shares, reducing the position by 24%. Xylem traded between $46.75 and $50.50.

Micron Technologies (NASDAQ:MU) is a semiconductor company that makes memory chips such as DRAM and NAND flash. In the first quarter of 2016 the fund picked up just over 15 million shares at an average price of $12.95. The fund believes the pricing environment will improve over the next few years as Micron and its competitors add less capacity. Further, demand should grow as computing becomes more integral to the global economy. The fund sees opportunities for Micron in the smartphone and data center markets. During the first quarter the fund sold 91% of its position. It looks like a valuation call as the shares traded between $21.50 and $29.50, a double in a year.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is a leading global information services company. It operates four segments: financial and risk, legal, tax and accounting, and intellectual property. The fund bought the bulk of its shares in 2013, nearly 6 million. Since then it has boosted the position to 8.7 million shares. Last quarter the fund sold over 2.2 million shares, or 25% of the position, while shares traded between $42.25 and $45.50.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) saw position decrease of 20% or less during the first quarter of 2017.

Kept Steady:

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP), Apple, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), MasterCard (NYSE:MA), Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), McCormick , Disney (NYSE:DIS), WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), Pentair (NYSE:PNR), Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) & (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU), National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), United Parcel Services (NYSE:UPS), and Waste Management (NYSE:WM) remained unchanged for the quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GILD, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.