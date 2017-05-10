Perceptron Still Searching For Stability

It's not hard to come up with scenarios that support a fair value in the high single-digits (or higher), but Perceptron has large rivals and a lot to prove.

Perceptron is trying to expand its business outside of its core foothold with auto OEMs, but progress has been erratic at best.

As an industrial tech geek, Perceptron's (NASDAQ:PRCP) industrial metrology technology holds more than a little interest for me, as well as the revenue and earnings potential that would come from successfully unlocking the opportunities outside of the auto OEM sector. Add in the fact that industrial automation giants like Rockwell (NYSE:ROK), ABB (NYSE:ABB), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) have openly talked of the importance of sensors in the evolving automation landscape, and it's at least worth taking a look at this company.

Unfortunately, the performance at Perceptron has been disappointing for quite a long time. As other Seeking Alpha writers, including Terrier Investing, have noted, this is a company that has been struggling for traction for some time. Perceptron had $65 million in revenue in 1997, $62 million in revenue in 2007, and is on pace for around $75 million in 2017. The company has never really generated meaningful free cash flow, and despite periodic runs in the stock, the last 10 years have been lackluster at best with other similar types of plays like FARO (NASDAQ:FARO) and MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) at least offering some share price growth over the last decade.

Perceptron has some interesting technology and technological capabilities, but I question whether the company has the resources to develop them to a point where it can be any meaningful threat to companies like FARO, Hexagon (OTCPK:HXGBY), and Zeiss (OTCPK:CZMWY) outside of its core auto market. I can't and won't rule out the idea that a larger automation company (or one of its main competitors) could move to buy Perceptron, but I would caution investors to listen to industry leaders like Rockwell when they talk about the challenges of transferring automation technologies across industry silos.

Working At A Crossroads

Although most investors likely associate "metrology" with semiconductors, Perceptron's solutions bring together a lot of relatively familiar technologies in industrial automation to serve industrial customers in non-contact measurement and inspection. Through a combination of lasers, sensors (including MEMS technology), mechanical components (like arms), and software, Perceptron's solutions perform a number of key tasks for industrial customers - from dimensional gauging and measurement (to make sure that production is within desired tolerances) to robot guidance to other quality control processes like "gap and flush" measurement.

At the risk of oversimplification, industrial companies use metrology systems from companies like Perceptron, Hexagon, and others to ensure that production lines are running as they should and to quickly identify and remediate problems that do arise.

Auto companies have long been among the most enthusiastic adopters of discrete automation technology, with auto OEMs often accounting for around 40% to 50% of total robot shipments in a given year. Not surprisingly, then, auto companies have also been enthusiastic adopters of automated metrology as well, with some estimates suggesting upwards of 60% penetration.

Perceptron has done well in the auto space in some respects. The company offers solutions for both in-line measurement (measurement technologies that are integrated directly into the production lines), as well as off-line measurement systems called coordinated measurement machines (or CMMs) that have historically made up over two-thirds of the automotive metrology market. Perceptron has also extended its operations into robotic automation (guidance) and scanning (including and outside of CMMs). While it is difficult to get reliable information on the market, Perceptron seems to enjoy respectable share in automotive in-line measurement, while companies like Hexagon and Zeiss seem to have larger shares of the CMM side of the business.

Diversification Has Proven Difficult

In theory, there should be a lot of applications for the technologies and solutions that Perceptron can bring to the table. A lot of the same concepts (product tolerances, gaps and flush, etc.) are just as relevant in markets like aerospace, appliances, and consumer electronics, and these are also industries that have adopted discrete manufacturing with varying degrees of enthusiasm.

And yet, it has proven difficult to move theory into practice. Perceptron has seen its revenue mix move from around 80% auto OEM to 65% or so in the last fiscal year, but combined with the overall lack of revenue growth, it's hard to see a lot of progress even with that.

Part of the problem is that reapplying technologies across industry silos isn't always so simple. Rockwell management has made this point on many occasions that it is difficult to take automation software, controls, and the like and just apply them broadly. Instead, success often requires a relatively deep knowledge of the respective industrial verticals and the ability to re-engineer to suit those specific needs. Hexagon has managed this (as have Zeiss, FARO, and others), and Hexagon generates only about a third of its comparable business in the auto sector, with another 20% or so from aerospace, and the rest from a wide range of industrial, medical, and specialty markets (including electronics/consumer electronics).

Thus far, Perceptron has found it hard to do so, and I wonder just how readily that situation can change. There's been a lot of turnover at the company over the last few years, and the company spends less than $10 million a year on R&D.

The Opportunity

Looking at Perceptron's valuation, I'm struck by how relatively little seems to be factored into the valuation in terms of future growth. Then again, look at the company's lack of progress over many, many years and it becomes easier to understand why this is very much a "show me" sort of situation.

Were Perceptron to keep its auto business growing more or less in line with my expectation of auto market capex spending (3% to 5% over time), generate 10% long-term growth in non-auto markets, and get its free cash flow margins back toward 10% (which I think is possible at $100 million-plus in annual revenue), a fair value above $8.50/share makes sense even with a double-digit discount rate.

The problem, though, is the likelihood of that all working out. Perceptron is cash flow negative now and likely won't generate meaningfully better results for a few years. Coupled with a relatively thin layer of liquidity in the balance sheet, I'm not sure the company can reinvest the resources I fear it may require to unlock that potential double-digit growth outside of autos. What's more, while companies like Rockwell and ABB have been relatively sanguine about the auto capex environment, I do expect spending here to slow as companies work through their retooling cycles and see production volumes slow.

M&A is a big unknown. Rockwell, Schneider, and many other automation companies are almost certainly looking to increase their sensor capabilities, as sensing technology is important not only in automation today but will also be increasingly important as factories adopt industrial IoT and automate even further. Likewise, ABB could have even more use for sensor technology that can be used to guide and control robots.

But the question I have is whether Perceptron's technology is really a must-own. There are a lot of sensors technologies in the market, and Perceptron has been out there for quite a long time without a lot to show for it. Perhaps a company like Rockwell or ABB, companies with strong existing presences in auto, could look at Perceptron's auto business as a strong foothold that justifies taking the risk and reinvesting in transferring those technologies and capabilities to other end-markets, but I can say that this name does not come up all that often in speculations over industry M&A.

The Bottom Line

By some metrics, Perceptron does look undervalued within the automation space, but I think an investor has to ask how much that has been "earned" by the company's past performance. The company has put together a good run of bookings, with four straight quarters of $20 million-plus in orders (and 57% growth in this last quarter), but revenue growth and margin performance remain erratic, and I think this company has a lot yet in terms of its ability to actually address the large addressable markets that you will hear in connection to this company/stock. While a company with less than $100 million in revenue aiming at $5 billion of addressable market opportunity sounds fantastic, execution is a long-running issue here, and this looks like a high-risk/high-reward type of opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

