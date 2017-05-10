Why Macron And China Are Bearish For The Markets

Really, who wants to be the "greater fool" who buys at current valuations?

Is there any positive catalysts left to push the SPY further?

It has been 98 months since the beginning of the epic momentum of the stock market. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is now up more than 250%. What made this market attractive is not purely a result of economic growth or dovish fed policy; the lack of alternative places to invest worldwide played a major role in funneling trillions of dollars into American stocks.

However, things started to change. As a result, we believe that it's a matter of time before we see money flowing out of the US into other places in the world, considering the relative attractiveness of the latter in terms of valuations.

Investors were gazing at Europe, now it's time to move

Barron's, Goldman Sachs, Morningstar, and many other high-profile investing consultants/managers were praising Europe's stock market's attractive valuation in the last months.

However, these professionals acknowledged that political risks are the main hurdle for investors. Well, it's obvious how that changed this month. The fear of a falling Eurozone ended by the defeat of the French presidential candidate Marine Le Pan and the unexpected win of Merkel's Labor Party in the State elections. As a result, the iShares Europe (NYSEARCA:IEV) rallied 6% in just two weeks.

With the IEV still 22.2% below 2007 highs and the SPY 64% above its 2007 bubble highs, it's clear where it's favorable from risk/reward to invest.

Besides the favorable psychological level the European stocks are trading at, the valuation of these stocks is much more appealing for value investors. The cyclically adjusted P/E ratio clearly shows the huge undervaluation of European stocks with respect to domestic stocks.

Previously, political risks and the unclear future of the European Union prevented investors from investing in Europe. However, the latest events erased many doubts surrounding the future of the union.

As a result, we expect a rotation between the SPY and other European ETFs in the coming months. We also expect a rotation between the SPY and other Emerging Markets ETFs as a result of the latter showing resilience in a stronger dollar environment.

In fact, this rotation has been in motion since the beginning of this month. Take a look.

Since the beginning of this month, net inflows into European and Emerging Markets ETFs were $2.3 billion compared to net outflows of $7.7 billion from American ETFs. That's a very huge amount in 10 days taking historical averages into consideration.

It's worth to note that $7.7 billion of outflows in 10 days is nearly 5% of all inflows into the three major US ETFs (Vanguard, BlackRock, and SPDR) since the beginning of 2011.

In addition, the narrow trading range and the ultra-low volatility in the last few trading days is a sign that investors are starting to either think of better places to invest or are waiting for a better entry point. Both cases are bearish for the stock market over the short/medium term.

Is the Chinese economy slowing down?

Last week, the National Bureau of Statistics reported that the Chinese Manufacturing PMI slowed faster than expected. China's PMI fell to a 7-month low of 50.3, just 0.3 points above the contraction level. While a one-time record low is not enough evidence for a slowdown in the Chinese economy, it's enough to let investors think about the implications of such a scenario on the domestic stock market.

Also, the Chinese economy recorded the lowest quarterly GDP growth in 5 years (besides the identical record in Q1 2016).

In fact, Dr. Copper is predicting a slowdown, at least a temporary one, in the Chinese economy, with Copper price hitting a 6-month low.

The latest market correction happened on January 2016. At that time, the market was worried about China's manufacturing sector; the PMI showed 10 consecutive months of contraction. Investors' fear from a slowdown in the Chinese economy triggered a 12% sell-off in just 2 months. It's healthy to assume that any surprisingly negative news from China might trigger another sell-off.

Conclusion

We believe that a possible rotation and a fear of a slowdown in the Chinese economy will weigh down on the performance of the stocks for the coming months. The European and Emerging Markets are much more attractive in terms of valuation than the domestic market. The 8-year-old advantage of being the only player in town may soon fade away. Think of it that way. Most of investors' money flew into the US in the last 8 years, interest rates were near zero, the Fed's balance sheet increased to $4.5 trillion, and margin debt is at an all-time high; is there any catalyst strong enough to lift the S&P 500 further?

We don't think so. The only probable bullish catalyst is tax reform, which mostly is priced into the stocks. With the EU's QE still in place and a more compelling political environment, we believe that a re-allocation of capital might happen, which will trigger a sell-off in the S&P 500.

Now Read: "Will We Really See a 4% Growth?"

Cautious Investing to All.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.