Graña Y Montero: Big Upside If It Survives

I've discussed Peruvian construction and engineering firm Graña y Montero (GRAM) stock on various occasions over the years. As a high beta pure play bet on South American infrastructure and development, the stock is prone to wild swings in sentiment, leading to numerous trading opportunities.

I first wrote up the company in mid-2015, suggesting that it might be a buy purely on valuation around $4. I was quite early, the stock ultimately sunk into the mid-2s by early 2016 as budgets for new oil, gas, and mining projects virtually dried up as gold sunk to $1,050/oz and oil hit $27/barrel. However, my valuation call ultimately turned out to be correct, as commodity prices rebounded, sentiment flipped on a dime, and GRAM stock exploded from $2.50 to $9 later in 2016.

That wouldn't be the end of the firm's volatility; a Seeking Alpha author wrote up an aggressive but reasonably well-founded negative article on the stock with it trading around $7 last summer. I responded, saying the stock wasn't cheap, but that the threat of accounting problems he talked about seemed overstated.

The bear case would ultimately play out, but not for the reasons the two of us were primarily debating about. Instead of accounting concerns, it was rather bribery that has almost sunk Graña's ship. Investigators revealed earlier this year that Graña appeared to be an active member of Brazilian firm Odebrecht's bribery scheme – which included paying off officials as high up as Peruvian ex-president Alejandro Toledo. A consortium including Odebrecht and Graña won a key contract for a large new pipeline in Peru. That contract was negated following the news regarding the dirty money.

Graña could survive that alone, but now the government is investigating Graña and other key contracts, such as the Lima Metro build-out, could be threatened. Furthermore, Graña could face harsh penalties, and its ability to win new contracts may be greatly damaged. The government hasn't ruled out investigating and prosecuting Graña or its top officials. Throw in a large near-term debt load, which could trigger a default, and you have all the ingredients for a collapse – GRAM stock went from the 8s to as low as $2 in a hurry:

As you can see, after the March washout in GRAM stock, the company managed to turn the corner. Ian's Insider Corner members enjoyed a quick 27% gain as we bought at $2.30 and sold into the ensuing rally. We appear to be getting another such opportunity now.

In March, the stock firmed up on the heels of another sort of deluge; historically powerful El Niño flooding caused dramatic levels of damage to infrastructure in many regions of Peru. The country now needs to rebuild, and, as it would so turn out, Graña is the best equipped player locally to do cleanup, repairs, and building necessary to get things back in order.

According to Bloomberg, flooding has killed more than 100 people, destroyed 18,000 houses, 1,500 miles of highways, and 50 schools in Peru. And much more has been damaged. The Peruvian government has about $8 billion in emergency reserves with which it can fund rebuilding efforts; that's a particularly massive amount in light of the fact that Graña's market cap is now under $500 million. Bloomberg concluded its report noting that:

Lima-based Grana y Montero SAA, which partnered Odebrecht in some of its Peruvian projects, can keep bidding for government contracts, [Peruvian president] Kuczynski said. The company, the country’s biggest builder, has denied allegations it participated in or knew about about any illegal payments. “Grana y Montero hasn’t been indicted of anything so they can continue operating,” Kuczynski said. “There are always allegations, but there’s an atmosphere of finding and hanging guilty parties.” The government’s priority in the next three months is providing temporary housing for 15,000 people left homeless, he said.

There is also a growing sentiment within Peru that Graña is “too big to fail.” The company, prior to this scandal, employed about 35,000 people. Given that Peru has 1/10th the population of the United States, this would be the equivalent of a 350,000-employee firm facing failure in the US. Graña has also secured numerous high-profile jobs outside of Peru over the years. It'd be a real hit to the country's regional prestige to lose such a leading employer and flag-bearer for its business community abroad.

A surge in local sentiment has suggested that Graña should be saved, and that most multinationals engage in at least some shady dealings. This opinion piece (Spanish) in a leading Peruvian business media outlet suggests for example that companies like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) engage in bribery and get off without being put out of business, and thus it should be with Graña. The writer concludes that (my translation):

Graña y Montero is, by a considerable margin, the best and largest engineering company in Peru. Its capacity remains intact to develop high-quality projects and overcome the challenges of our complicated geography with innovative technical solutions. It has worked over the decades as a veritable engineering school, training the professionals that graduate from our universities. Graña y Montero belongs to the small club of Peruvian businesses that can compete successfully outside of our borders. A country that so badly needs infrastructure and so lacks in technical capability needs more businesses like Graña y Montero, not fewer.

Graña has also appeared to take the right steps since the bribery case hit. Three top members of the firm, including the CEO, left immediately after the scandal hit. Now, Graña will be under new management with, probably, an almost entirely new board of directors that don't have ties to the bad deeds of the past.

Given the impending cash squeeze, the company continues selling off non-core assets quickly. It's now topped $100 million in asset sales since the bribery scandal surfaced, and it has also extended debt maturities as it can to try to get through 2017.

As of the latest quarterly results, Graña y Montero has $1.1 billion in current liabilities. There is no sugar-coating matters. Graña has $1.6 billion in current assets, but the vast majority of these are not immediately available. The company has just $160 million in cash, with most of the current assets being inventories, accounts receivables, and other such things that have real value but are of little help during a liquidity squeeze.

That said, it seems that banks may be willing to play ball with the firm. Graña has been able to move some debt maturities. If it can win lucrative rebuilding contracts, it could likely get loans against those as well. Ultimately, the Peruvian government holds the company's fate in its hands; how hard it investigates the firm and fines it for bribery will, to a great extent, determine whether it lives or not. However, the new Peruvian president is an ex-World Banker, he understands the need for infrastructure, and he doesn't appear to have a vendetta against Graña y Montero specifically.

GRAM was a $20 stock when it IPOed in 2013. The company consistently did $200-$250 million a year in EBITDA for a long period; based on that, it is selling at just 6x EV/EBITDA today. There's obviously a significant chance of Graña going out of business now; the Peruvian economy and commodity cycle were against the firm even before the bribery scandal hit. However, if the equity isn't wiped out in 2017, the stock should go much higher as Peruvian GDP growth accelerates and you start to see more money go to work in the country's mining industry as metal prices have bottomed.

If Graña can survive, get EBITDA back to $200 million - the low end of its normal range - and get the stock to 8x EV/EBITDA, you'd be looking at a $5 stock. Get EBITDA to $250 million or a 9x EV/EBITDA multiple, and the stock is more than a double off today's price. Even over the course of a rather disastrous past 12 months, Graña has produced $165 million in EBITDA - $200 million is by no means a wildly optimistic upside target. There's a real and valuable franchise here.

My conclusion is as follows. Either the company survives, and is worth $6-$8/share again in the relatively near term, or it can't overcome the bribery damage and gets liquidated or sold for pennies. I'd put the odds of Graña surviving at around 65% now, which suggests the current $3 and change price makes it an attractively priced option. Using simple napkin math, if you have a 65% chance of the stock being worth $7 and a 35% chance of selling it for, let's say, 50 cents when it announces bankruptcy, your expected value merging the two potential outcomes is $4.72. That's some pretty serious upside from Tuesday's $3.18 close.

Now, let me say it clearly: GRAM is a high-risk stock, and could easily end up at zero. Don't buy any with money you can't afford to lose. However, the chart technically looks set for another snap higher after this long gradual sell-off over the past month. We seem to be running out of sellers here as angst over the bribery scandal has diminished; Graña has largely kept its name out of the Peruvian media over the past month.

The company's odds of survival have increased sharply since the stock collapsed in late February, yet GRAM itself has given back most of its post-flooding rally. That divergence is setting up another decent trading opportunity. As an investment, Graña requires close monitoring, the situation is fluid and can change quickly. As a trade, odds look good of the stock making a nice pop higher here soon.