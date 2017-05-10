Is A Life-Changing Bull Market Ahead?

Last week, hedge fund manager Joe Fahmy wrote an interesting post. He stated that a great bull market is going to unfold, and its scale will be comparable to 1995-2000 advance. In this article, I will first summarize the reasons behind Fahmy's conviction, and then I will add my own arguments to explain why I support his conclusion.

Fahmy has three reasons to believe that the market can still go higher. Firstly, he disagrees with some traditional value investors who think that the current market is overpriced. Fahmy points out that, if you take some industries away from the general market, you will find that the price-earnings ratios are acutally quite reasonable.

Fahmy does not present any numbers in his original post, so I am compelled to do a little research to verify his claim. I have retrieved the current PE ratios of the S&P 500 and its sectors (as of Apr 28) from the SPDR website, and they are listed as follows:

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY): 18.2

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE): 31.8

Consumer Staple (NYSEARCA:XLP): 20.8

Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY): 20.6

Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI): 18.7

Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB): 18.7

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK): 18.4

Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE): 18.2

Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU): 18.2

Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV): 16.3

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF): 13.5



This chart is from the SPDR Sector Valuation Guide.

As you can see above, Energy is the most expensive sector, which will dramatically reduce the overall PE of the index if it is taken out. Also, with the exception of Consumer, the rest of the sectors all have a PE below 20, which literally translates into a yield of more than 5% per annum. These figure shows that the overall market is not really as overvalued some say to be so.

Secondly, Fahmy believes that the market has remained resilient amid all the bad news in recent months, so it is quite likely to go up when good news starts to appear. Here I would like to quote legendary trader Jesse Livermore, "In bull markets, bear items are ignored and bull news exaggerated, and vice versa." Investors tend to be biased towards things which are consistent with their ideas. If the market fails to go down despite bearish items like geopolitical tensions and terrorist attacks, then there is a good chance that the investors are still bullish and ready to pounce on any good news.

Lastly, from a technical point of view, Fahmy finds a great similarity between the 1987-1995 and the 2009-2017 period. Almost thirty years ago, the stock market suffered a worldwide crash in 1987, but it immediately had a seven-year recovery until 1993. Then, after a one-year pause, it took off again in 1995, which became one of the greatest bull runs in history. How does it look this time? Well, the indices crashed in 2008, rallied for seven years until 2015, and started to break out again in late 2016. You may not believe that the market always repeats itself, but these two periods do look very much alike as if they are twins.



The S&P 500, 2008-2017



The S&P 500, 1987-1995

I agree with Fahmy's argument, but here I have an additional point to make. I believe that the fiat money around the world has created a "new normal" where the traditional ways of valuation has ceased to function as they once did. Famous British investor Jeremy Grantham, whom Bloomberg Markets once included in the Fifty Most Influential ranking in 2011, recently wrote an essay on how the average market valuation is getting higher and higher so that it is increasing difficult to invest in a contratian way.

According to Grantham's essay, for the last hundred years, the market used to stay below its equilibrium Shiller PE for a long time. However, ever since the second half of the 1990s, the Shiller PE had exploded to the upside, and only dropped below the equilibrium for six months after the 2008 crash. Otherwise, the stock market has been "overbought" in the past 25 years where the securities have stayed above their equilibrium Shiller PE. So why has the market changed?



From the GMO Quarterly Newsletter 1Q 2017

I believe that the reason behind this phenomenon is because we are now living in a manipulated world. Last year, there was a record $106 billion outflow of hedge fund money, as the investors were fed up with the managers' poor performances. According to the 2016 mid-year SPIVA report, a whopping 84.62% of large-cap, 87.89% of mid-cap, and 88.77% of small-cap underperformed the S&P 500, the S&P MidCap 400, and the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively. So here is the question: how could those managers do so poorly last year when a major crash like those in 2000 and 2008 did not happen at all?

In my opinion, a major reason is that the stock market has ceased to move according to its fundamental valuation. We are now in an unprecedented time when governments are practicing zero or even negative interest rates, which is something that no one could have imagined just ten years ago. When the currencies lose value, people think they have to buy something to hedge against inflation, so the market goes up. Conversely, if the central banks tighten, the investors will reverse their course and dump shares. In other words, the stock market fluctuates with inflation expectations as if it was just another commodity. It is why the fund managers, most of whom are only adept in fundamental analysis, have failed so miserably in beating the market.

It follows that, for the time being, the fundamental value of the market is not a major issue in determining its future direction in the next three to five years. Rather, it is more about central bank policies and liquidity consideration. To avoid making this article too long, you can go to one of my previous articles where I explained that why the central banks are still taking turns to print money to avoid a global collapse. And even though the U.S. seems to be on the way of tightening, I have explained in another article that the Trump administration would have to revert to printing money sometime in the future.

In conclusion, I agree with Fahmy's view that the bull market is likely to go on, even though it will not be without ups and downs. I do not think that the market is overpriced at the moment, as the high PE is only present in the Energy sector, and most others have a ratio near or below twenty. Moreover, the traditional way to invest with a "margin of safety" is hardly applicable in a situation with fiat money and negative interest rates, and one could do much better by following the central banks closely and riding with the trend. Given that the central banks are unlikely to change their course in printing money, there is a good probability the market will continue to go up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.