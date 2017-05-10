Pendrell Is A Cash Net-Net With An Upcoming Catalyst

Pendrell (NASDAQ:PCO) is a patent licensing company (often called 'patent trolls') which makes money by licensing intellectual property it owns to others. Oftentimes, the 'others' prefer not to pay, so this is a very litigation-heavy business and one that has lumpy revenues, as the company appears to generally receive one-off licensing fees.

As can be expected, it has had its ups and downs as verdicts have come in. The business is one that is generally considered on the unsavory side (it's hard to argue you're creating much value for society...) and that, combined with poor recent results, has the stock trading at a very low level.

There is a potential (although a bit unusual) catalyst here as well. The company has announced it is planning to deregister with the SEC by implementing a 1 for 100 reverse split. The company expects this to save money and management time, which are the usual (stated) reasons for such an action. It also mentions that in its quest to use its tax losses, it has been pursuing acquiring another business. The company has mentioned that some of its potential merger partners preferred to avoid merging with an SEC filing company. Thus, this deregistration may be a prelude to a transaction to utilize its substantial net operating losses, which is a potential catalyst.

A couple of weeks later, it canceled the planned repurchase of 1 MM shares associated with the go-private and deferred it to at least Q4 of this year. That is a pretty unusual thing to have done, but the subsequent proxy statement filing announced is the reason it chose to wait.

To determine the price it would pay to holders of less than 100 shares, the company considered a number of factors, including the current market price. It settled on the price the company paid to buy back a large chunk of stock from an arm's length shareholder recently, which was $6.55. The company delayed the split to allow shareholders a chance to consider the results of the ContentGuard appeal.

The company filed lawsuits against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) relating to some patents owned by its ContentGuard subsidiary. It lost the lawsuits but has filed appeals that it believes will be back by Q4. Given the huge downward move in the stock when it lost the cases (from $15 in September 2015 to $5 at the end of the year), if it wins the appeals, there is the potential for significant gains. The company is waiting to allow shareholders to evaluate the results of the appeal prior to deciding whether to take the $6.55 for an odd lot of shares.

A deregistration offer at a premium will pull the shares up to its value as small arbitrageurs jump in to take advantage of the deal. Thus, I am viewing the current share price of $6.06 as a free option. The reverse split offer should keep the share price at or above $6 and will probably offer a chance to sell into the bid closer to the close date, while offering free upside to a win in appeals court.

Those who choose not to tender also have the option value of whatever business they end up acquiring to use their NOLs, which has significant potential as well. Of course, there are always two sides to every coin.

One potential risk is that management spends the cash balance on a poor acquisition. It has indicated it intends to make an acquisition outside the IP licensing space but that valuations are not at a level where they are comfortable committing capital. Thus, it hasn't bought any IP or anything else for two years. While I would generally prefer to receive the money back and allocate it myself, if management is being choosy on an acquisition, that is better than going on an empire-building spree. Additionally, the company has around $2.4 billion in net operating losses, which means that any acquired business would not be required to pay taxes for many years. These have value, but their value would be materially decreased in a sale of the company. That being said, they do provide a potential kicker for a tech company to consider buying them for the patent portfolio, and use the cash and NOLs to pay for the deal. The NOLs mostly have 15 years remaining.

Craig McCaw (a wireless pioneer) controls two-thirds of the company's voting power through multiple voting stock. That makes the company immune to activist intervention, which is unfortunate as that would potentially be a quick catalyst for share price improvement given the cash balances. On the other hand, the company does seem to be interested in improving shareholder value. It repurchased 10% of its shares from a fund recently at $6.55, which is value accretive. Additionally, its stated rationale for the delisting is an unusual one. As opposed to the boilerplate "save costs of public company reporting", it has said that a number of its potential targets have balked at becoming part of an SEC reporting public company, so it was going to deregister and delist to facilitate a deal. That brings to light one additional possible reason to delay the reverse split, which is that it had a deal tentatively agreed upon which has now fallen through.

Given that current accounts receivable offset liabilities, the company's $150.8 MM in cash is truly excess. Assuming the patents only offset future G&A spending and the accounts receivable that aren't current are never collected suggests that each of the 24.64 MM shares are worth $6.12, only slightly above the current price of $6.06.

While I would generally not participate in something with that level of upside, I think there are a few factors that are key here. The first is the NOLs. They can be used to save $900 MM in taxes over the next 15 years. Even if you assume only half of them get used, and that happens over time (so the present value is only say one-third of the total tax saved), that suggests they would be worth $150 MM, which doubles the valuation.

Additionally, settlement of the SanDisk suit provides a potential catalyst for the shares. The company has won or settled with the other major memory providers, including Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF). When the Toshiba settlement happened in 2016, the company's shares moved up from ~$5.20 pre-settlement to a little over $7 after the revenue from the settlement was included in the quarterly results (a less than two-month period for a 35% gain). SanDisk has a similar market share to Toshiba in the products in question, so a similar size settlement ($40 MM +) seems to be the most likely outcome, especially given the three largest players in the same industry have already capitulated on these patents. Also, the company has bought out its profit-sharing partner on these patents, so it will receive a greater portion of the settlement with SanDisk than it did previously.

I look at this as a heads I win, tails I don't lose much type scenario, which is typical for net-nets. The cash balance protects the downside, and there is potential upside from settlements, a go-private or takeover offer, or an acquisition of an operating business to use the NOLs.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.