Should Walgreens Leave Rite Aid At The Merger Altar? (Encore Piece)

He also shares his thoughts on FRED if a WBA/RAD deal were to be blessed by the FTC and ultimately occurs.

He agrees with my high level logic that WBA is over paying for RAD and that it is in WBA's best interest to walk away.

I got the perspective of my friend, who is a buyside mutual fund Portfolio Manager, who owns CVS and WBA in his fund.

Given the level of interest from my write up from yesterday: Should Walgreens Leave Rite Aid At The Merger Altar?, I wrote a short encore piece this morning. For context, I sent a copy of my article to my friend who is buyside portfolio manager in NYC for a vanilla mutual fund. He doesn't have time to read all of my SA pieces, so I am careful to only send him the stuff that I want him to actually take the time read, so I can get his buyside perspective. Given that works in mutual friend land, his shop, has owned Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for years, so I figured my piece from yesterday would be of interest to him.

Enclosed below please find his thought process as he agreed with my high level logical that Walgreens should walk away from the deal with or without the FTC.

Here is his thought process.

Totally agree although if they do get this done at a lower price, take a look at what FRED is paying on an EV/EBITDA per store basis. We own CVS stock because it underperformed WBA so badly over the past year. If WBA goes ahead with the RAD deal they will regret it. Note that WBA was originally paying $3.8M per store ($17B for 4,500 stores) and FRED's was going to buy 865 of those stores for $950M ($1.1M per store) - even those stores were the pick of the litter, the EV/EBITDA advantage for FRED's is absurd. This creates a viable competitor to the big 2. If FREDs gets a bigger piece (say 1200 stores at a similar $1.1M per store), it's even more lopsided.

He then goes on to say:

Did not realize FRED is obligated to buy ALL RAD divestitures! Assuming same pro-rata price, and 10% less EBITDA per store than average, think about what that means for FRED now. FRED was trading at around 9X forward EBITDA before the RAD deal ($450M EV vs $50M EBITDA). RAD EBITDA is probably looking like $1.1B, 1200 stores / 4550 = 26% but we'll assume just 23% of total EBITDA $250M of EBITDA. Purchase price was $950M for 865 stores - proportionally that means $1.3B. FRED net debt is about $70M currently. So FRED EV at 9X would go to $2.7B. If financed with 50% debt, net debt goes to $700M, equity at $12 per share is 55M shares FRED, takes share count up from 37M to 92M shares. So equity value per share goes to $21.70 (55% upside). Net debt to EBITDA would be 2.3X (assume no synergies, which builds some margin of safety around deteriorating fundamentals).

My follow question to him was then are you are a buyer of Freds Inc.' s stock (NASDAQ:FRED), here in the mid $15s. He said no because even if the WBA/RAD deal is ultimately approved (an open question) that FRED has to issue so many new shares that from a technically perspective, it would be better to buy the stock post secondary given that the market has to absorb a large increase in FRED shares, even if the divestiture terms are super accretive to FRED as part of the FTC's deal blessing requirements.

He goes on to discuss the deal term and he said David Connor, CFA from Seaport Securities put together excellent deal term notes back on January 31, 2017.

He mentioned that the new deal terms were favorable to Walgreens because of the following:

A) There is a provision where if Rite Aid's (NYSE:RAD) TTM EBITDA falls below $1 billion the deal termination fee drops from $325 million to $162.5 million).

B) Deal terms were reduced from $9 to a range of $6.50 - $7.00 depending on how many stores need to be divested.

C) Both parties agreed to no litigation.

D) FRED is obligated to buy any additional RAD store required for divestiture for FTC clearance.

E) WBA only has to divest RAD stores and no WBA stores.

F) RAD may not "go shop" a better deal, but can respond to any unsolicited offers.

G) The deal termination date is set for July 31, 2017.

Switching gears, a key point that I was trying to make in yesterday's piece is that the front store sales for pharmacies will be under constant pressure.

Take a look the trajectory of Costco's (NASDAQ:COST) revenue and same store sales growth and then look at Front Store same store sales a strong competitor, CVS.

Source: CVS Q1 2017 earnings

Look at CVS's front store revenue over the past three years. FY16 0.3%, negative 2.5% front store sales for both FY14 and FY15.

Source: CVS FY16 10-K

Look at Costco's comparable same store sales adjusted for currency.

Source: Costco 10-K

Takeaway

As I tried to argue in my original piece, it is in WBA's best interest to abandon its Rite Aid merger agreement. There are way too many pharmacies in the United States and the deal term aren't that favorable given the headwinds in brick and mortar retail (front store sales). The revised merger agreement appears to greatly favor Walgreens and if at the time of the proposed July 2017 wedding, Walgreens gets cold feet, then it can pay either $325 million (or half if RAD's EBITDA is less than $1 billion) and walk away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.