TESARO's (TSRO) CEO Lonnie Moulder on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 04:15 PM ET

Executives

Jennifer Davis - IR

Lonnie Moulder - CEO

Tim Pearson - CFO

Mary Hedley - President & COO

Analysts

Kripa Devarakonda - Citi

Boris Peaker - Cowen

Seamus Fernandez - Leerink

Debjit Chattopadhyay - Janney Montgomery

Peter Lawson - SunTrust

Ben Adler - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the TESARO First Quarter 2017 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded and webcast.

I'll now turn the call over to Jennifer Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs at TESARO. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Davis

Thank you, Andrew. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our recent business progress and TESARO's first quarter 2017 operating results. With me here today are our CEO, Lonnie Moulder; our President and COO, Dr. Mary Hedley; and our CFO, Tim Pearson.

Earlier this afternoon, we issued a news release detailing our Q1 results. Please note that this news release and the slide presentation that we'll refer to during this conference call are both available in the Investors section of our website, www.tesarobio.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the press release issued today; and in our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

During today's call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and are unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP information provided by other companies. We believe non-GAAP measures may be useful to investors as a supplement to but not as a substitute for the applicable GAAP number.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Lonnie Moulder, CEO of TESARO. Lonnie?

Lonnie Moulder

Thank you, Jen, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. We’re thrilled to be launching ZEJULA in the U.S. and following our recent resubmission of the NDA for VARUBI IV, we’re in track to expand our VARUBI franchise later this year. With approval of VARUBI oral by the European Commission last month our international organization is preparing to introduce this important product on a county-by-country basis beginning in June.

In addition our niraparib Expand Access Program or EAP has enrolled the first patient in Europe and many more patients are anticipated to begin treatment. We continue to make excellent progress across our development portfolio highlighted by significant progress in expanding our niraparib clinical development program into several new tumor types and in advancing our immune-oncology candidates in the clinic. Mary Lynne will speak in greater about these programs and our plans later on in the call.

We were particularly gratified by the rapid FDA approval of ZEJULA and the launch is off to a phenomenal start. Based upon specialty pharmacy and specialty distributor data approximately 500 prescriptions have been issued for ZEJULA by approximately 300 unique prescribers with over 150 of those prescriptions occurring in the first week of May alone. This robust uptick is supported by prescriber enthusiasm for the strong ZEJULA clinical data which demonstrated unsurpassed PFS benefit in the G BRCA mutation setting and unprecedented benefit in patients without G BRCA-mutations resulting in a broad indication for women with recurrent disease who responded to their most recent platinum regimen.

Immediate inclusion in the NCCN guidelines, no requirement for documentation of BRCA status prior to prescribing and convenient once daily dosing. ZEJULA is benefitting from the groundwork laid by the launch of other PARP inhibitors and the recognition by clinicians that the ZEJULA landmark clinical data and approved indication offer women living with ovarian cancer an opportunity to receive benefit from a PARP inhibitor before their disease progresses.

The introduction of ZEJULA is the first of four planned product launches for TESARO during 2017 and this achievement underlines our broad capabilities to develop and commercialize innovative products while working in pursuit of our mission to improve the lives of patients living with cancer.

Turning to VARUBI, our experience with VARUBI oral positions us well and creates momentum for the planned launch of VARUBI IV which we expect in mid 2017. A successful launch will allow us to reach the largest part of the U.S. market and overtime extend the use of NK-1 receptor antagonist to the majority of patients receiving chemotherapy regimens such as cisplatin, carboplatin and anthracycline cyclophosphamide combinations as recommended by the NCCN guidelines.

With that I’ll turn the call over to our CFO, Tim Pearson for a review of our first quarter financial results. Tim?

Tim Pearson

Thank you, Lonnie. During the first quarter approximately 6,300 units of VARUBI were shipped from specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies. As indicated in our fourth quarter call, we believe that approximately 20% of our Q4 2016 unit volume was attributable to purchases made in advance of year-end in anticipation of a price increase.

After adjusting for those estimated purchases we saw underlying unit growth of approximately 20% quarter-on-quarter reflecting continued demand as demonstrated by new account orders and increased penetration at key large practices. As Lonnie mentioned we are looking forward to bring our IV formulation to U.S. customers shortly.

Turning now to our financial results. For the first quarter of 2017 TESARO reported total revenue of $3.1 million which included $2.1 million in net product revenue related to sales of VARUBI oral to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributed customers and approximately $1 million in revenue related to license and collaborations. On January 1, 2017 TESARO implemented the new Financial Accounting Standards Board or FASB, revenue recognition standards update known as Accounting Standards Update or ASU 606 which amended the guidance for accounting for revenue from contracts of customers.

As a result we have revised our fiscal year 2016 quarterly financial statements, total revenues for full year 2016 were revised upward as a result of the implementation. More information will be available on our 10-Q filing later this evening.

Research and development expenses increased to $66.1 million for the first quarter compared to $52.7 million in Q1 of 2016. The increase was driven primarily by higher costs related to the ongoing trials of niraparib TSR042 and TSR022, the advancement of our early stage immuno-oncology portfolio and increased headcount.

Selling general and administrative expenses increased to $69.3 million for the first quarter compared to $30.1 million in Q1 of 2016 due to activities in support of the launches of VARUBI and ZEJULA in the U.S. and Europe, increased headcount and higher professional service fees.

For Q1 of 2017 TESARO reported a net loss of $136.7 million compared to a net loss of $91 million for the first quarter of 2016. As of March 31, 2017 TESARO had approximately $672 million in cash and cash equivalents which reflects cash utilization during the first quarter of approximately $114 million in-line with our guidance. We continue to expect that our cash and cash equivalents balance would decrease by approximately $110 million to $120 million during Q2. This quarterly estimate excludes a total of $35 million of one-time regulatory milestones related to the approval of ZEJULA in the U.S. and the expected first commercial sale of VARUBI oral in Europe which we expect to pay during the second quarter.

With that I will hand the call over to Mary Lynne for an update on our development programs.

Mary Hedley

Thank you, Tim. I'll now review each of our development programs, and beginning with niraparib. Following FDA approval we are excited to be launching ZEJULA as the first PARP inhibitor to be approved in ovarian cancer that does not require companion diagnostic prior to treatment. Results from NOVA demonstrated the positive and durable treatment effects of ZEJULA in a broad population of patients regardless of that communication status. And based on this result we are now significantly expanding our development program for niraparib to include new clinical trials in ovarian, breast and lung cancer.

We believe that based on clear differences in the chemical and physio-chemical properties between PARP inhibitors the clinical activity of one PARP inhibitor cannot be extrapolated across the class particularly in patient populations that lack a BRCA tumor mutation.

In non-clinical studies niraparib is shown to be highly permeable it achieved higher concentrations in the tumor relative to plasma and delivered selective near complete sustained PARP inhibition and a persistent anti-tumor effect. One dose of niraparib provides greater than 90% PARP inhibition for up to 24 hours in the tumor and produces tumor regressions where other PARP inhibitors do not. The high permeability of niraparib enables it to overcome the effect of efflux pumps such as PgP which can cause resistance to other PARP inhibitors.

In clinical studies niraparib is shown to be highly bio-available, broadly distributed and slowly cleared. The combination of these effects maybe most relevant to producing clinical meaningful outcomes in a broad patient population where the majority of patients do not have tumors with the BRCA mutation and whose tumors maybe inherently less sensitive to a PARP inhibitor. We believe the treatment benefits of niraparib monotherapy can be expanded to the front line ovarian cancer setting and intend to establish our foothold here with PRIMA.

PRIMA is a trial designed to assess the activity of niraparib versus placebo control in patients with newly diagnosed stage three, four ovarian cancer following a response to platinum. Patients are randomized two to one niraparib to placebo and stratification factors include the Homologous Recombination Deficiency or HRD status of the tumor. Primary endpoint analysis will include a hierarchical stepdown approach for progression free survival, first in patients with HRD-positive tumors and if the results are statistically significant, we will assess PFS in the entire patient population. QUADRA also a monotherapy study of niraparib, in the later lines of treatment for a variant cancer patients continues to enroll and we continue to plan for data at year-end.

In addition to niraparib monotherapy, we are quite interested in studying the potential benefit of niraparib in combination with other anticancer agents beginning with anti-PD-1 therapy. There is certainly more than one hypothesis to support the potential benefit of a niraparib anti-PD-1 combination including activation of any cytoplasmic DNA sensing mechanisms by detect breakdown products from Tesaro's application forks such as those that occur following treatment with the PARP inhibitor.

Signaling from this pathway result in upregulation of chemokines which entice T-cells to traffic into the tumor where they can elicit their cytotoxic effect. Indeed, data are supportive of niraparib's effect on this pathway including the enhanced tumor infiltration of CD8-positive T-cell and interestingly co-treatment with niraparib and anti-PD-1 antibody produces synergistic effects in different nearing tumor models.

The ongoing Phase II TOPACIO trial is evaluating niraparib in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibody KEYTRUDA in patients who have recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer or triple-negative breast cancer. Patients with these tumors have demonstrated low response rates to anti-PD-1 antibody and PARP inhibitor monotherapies, and we hope to improve upon the clinical activity with this combination approach.

Cohort expansion for the two tumor types is underway and includes approximately 48 patients in each cohort. We are encouraged by the results that we have seen from this trial and look forward to presenting data from a group of patients at our ASCO investor event and a future medical meeting. We intent to capitalize on the findings from this study and the potential benefit of niraparib and anti-PD-1 therapy in multiple indications.

First, we intent to initiate a Phase III trial of niraparib in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer as a means to strengthen our position in the frontline setting. In addition, we have had multiple positive discussions with key opinion leaders about our intended study design for niraparib and anti-PD-1 therapy in patients with metastatic non-small lung cancer regardless of PD-L1 tumor expression.

Data from this study will inform as to the optimal population for inclusion in the Phase III, which is currently planned to enroll patients with high PD-L1 expression. In addition, to anti-PD-1, we are assessing the potential of niraparib interest with current ovarian cancer. We are excited to have received approval of VARUBI oral by the European Commission marking our first international approval. And we look forward to bringing this important product to patients in Europe beginning late in the second quarter.

Importantly, we recently resubmitted the NDA for VARUBI IV and pending FDA approval expect to launch VARUBI IV in mid-2017. These are important regulatory achievements for TESARO. And I am deeply grateful for the hours of work that our teams have provided in support of these products.

Finally, our immuno-oncology program. We believe as too many, the combination immuno-oncology treatments that include antibodies directed to PD-1, TIM-3 and LAG-3 could become a foundation of cancer therapy regiments across a variety of tumor types. Having -- and the request for accelerated approval. Our anti-TIM-3 antibody and a combination trial of TSR-022 plus 042 is planned to initiate mid-year.

And finally, we recently submitted an IND for TSR-033, our anti-LAG-3 clinical candidate and we are preparing to initiate a Phase I clinical trial towards this summer. As our clinical data package expands and the potential value of combination studies with niraparib and our three IO antibodies also grows. We will look forward to sharing with you during what promises to be a very exciting year for our patients, our shareholders and all of us here at TESARO.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Lonnie.

Lonnie Moulder

Thank you, Mary Lynne. In summary, we are extremely pleased with the initial ZEJULA launch and our progress so far this year. I'll wrap up with a brief summary of our goals for the year. We plan to launch three more products in 2017 including VARUBI oral in Europe, VARUBI IV in the U.S. and ZEJULA in Europe. We anticipate multiple niraparib data readouts including TOPACIO data at our ASCO IR event and at a medical meeting later this fall plus QUADRA and AVANOVA data in the second half.

[Audio Gap]

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

[Audio Gap]

Unidentified Analyst

So, first one, just kind of a niraparib --.

[Audio Gap]

Intended early feedback you've seen them like kind of save the profile or anything emerging there is different than what we say in NOVA. And then on just, the second one, just can you talk a little bit about like what we should expect at ESMO as it relates to TOPACIO and maybe a rough estimate on kind of how many patients we should be getting also at ASCO. I think I got like questions around like kind of the title thing and maybe you can address that as well. Thanks.

Lonnie Moulder

Alethia, on the use of ZEJULA as you know, although prescription writing began in April, the product wasn’t actually made available until the last week of April. So, actually prescriptions have been filled just for under two weeks now. So, that would be too early for us to actually discuss any dose modifications. Clearly from the NOVA study, the patients --.

[Audio Gap]

Unidentified Analyst

Toward a potential positive outcome in TOPACIO but I shouldn’t get over my ski's here. And I guess the second question is again related to TOPACIO and upregulation of PD-L1. Apparently there is some evidence of upregulation of PD-L1 in the present support. Do you think that might also be related to what has been observed with chemokines? Thanks very much.

Mary Hedley

So Tony, I'm going to take a crack at this, since I only heard about I don’t know intermittent few words. And I think your question is related to how niraparib might or PARP inhibitors might be activating a path in side of so like pathway that activates chemokine expression. And yes, we do see upregulation of PD-L1 with PARP inhibitors and that certainly could play a role in via PARP plus a PD-1 might be synergistic and certainly in the nonclinical studies there is also the effect of increasing CD8-positive T-cells coming into the tumor.

And all of this of course we see associated with tumor growth inhibition or tumor growth in depending on the model. So, our view is that there is evidence for the combined activity in the nonclinical study in which supported moving into the clinical study. And I think at this point all I can say is that we're very much looking for to sharing the data with you at ASCO. And then again and more completely at ESMO and to address these question as just a part of this.

Probably we'll have about a dozen patients or so.

Operator

Yes. Our next question comes from the line of Kripa Devarakonda, with Citi. Your line is now open.

Kripa Devarakonda

Hi, thank you so much for taking my call. Just wondering if you can talk about the change in strategy with TIM-3 PD-1 combination. Earlier you had mentioned that you would likely proceed with an already approved PD-1. So, what led to the change in strategy and also wondering when we can get clarity on the indication that you intent to pursue this combination in and trial design for the combo? Thank you.

Mary Hedley

Alright. So, the goal has always find to work, take our 022 antibody and combine it with our 042 antibody and that trial will initiate in the middle of this year. So, that’s always been the approach. And the three different ways that we think about this is first to address PD-1 inhibitor resistance. We know one of the resistance mechanism sets a pairing in both the clinical and the nonclinical setting is the expression of TIM-3.

And we know that TIM-3 expression on the T-cell will exhaust it will inhibit its proliferation and cytokine secretion even in the presence of PD-1. So, the potential is there for combination to now reactivate those T-cells. The second approach is to address tumor types which don’t have any activity associated with PD-1 therapy today. And the thinking behind that might be that they have T-cells infiltrating into the tumor but those T-cells might express high levels of TIM-3 and or LAG-3 because this is a similar trial LAG-3 strategy.

And we might be able to address those tumor types by initiating therapy with the combination. And then the third approach would be to take patients who are already treated with and approved and this maybe what you're thinking. With an approved PD-1 and try to add TIM-3 in an indication where you already have approval. But the response rates are generally low and enhance the activity in that population.

So, one might envision for example a lung scenario where we know that at least in a certain population those expecting 50% or greater PD-L1, we see there is obviously an approval of KEYTRUDA and that might be a place where you could expand the potential benefit of KEYTRUDA by adding TIM-3. There's also the possibility of expanding the population even more broadly beyond those with 50% or higher PD-L1 expression by adding a TIM-3 and there you could use our TIM-3 and PD-1 antibody as opposed to approved PD-1 antibody.

So, that's generally the way that we're thinking about it and will be more specific as to which tumor type as we get closer to actually starting the expansion cohorts. Because we believe the information we have is actually one of our competitive advantages that's guiding us towards these human types. So, we wouldn’t want to have this -- to declare that immediately.

Kripa Devarakonda

Okay. And the TNBC Phase III trial that you talked about initiating, have you already discussed which PD-1 candidate you expect to use. Will it be TSR-042?

Mary Hedley

Yes. That's our current thinking. There is no supervising them, yes.

Kripa Devarakonda

Okay. Thank you, so much.

Lonnie Moulder

You're welcome.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Boris Peaker with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Boris Peaker

Great. Fine, I just want to confirm if you hear me?

Mary Hedley

Yes, we do.

Lonnie Moulder

Yes, we do hear you.

Boris Peaker

Right. I heard the complete response -- [Audio Gap].

Lonnie Moulder

Our marker is just not an available specialty pharmacy field.

[Audio Gap]

Boris Peaker

From a QUADRA study. I just want to understand how you see the QUADRA results on the opportunity further down the line, specifically how relevant are there data and patients when in the future you anticipate the majority of patients to be treated with PARPs in early lines of therapy before they get to the fourth line?

Lonnie Moulder

Yes. That's a really good question. That is our perspective. Those way to summarize the question comment. We still think it's important because we want to understand in later lying patients who perhaps have a variety of characteristics whether they be BRCA-mutated or wild-type HRD-positive or negative, platinum-sensitivity, how the drug can benefit perhaps specific populations aptly lined and then ultimately supplement to labor.

But based on where we are today with the current indication in the recurrent setting and really the opportunity after first recurrence, to benefit these women with a PARP inhibitor and then ultimately moving to frontline as monotherapy in combination, I think the opportunity a fourth line grade won't be that significant at all.

Boris Peaker

Great. Well, the connection is still working. I'll let some other people ask questions. I think I have the longest strata of communication here so far. So, thank you for taking my questions.

Lonnie Moulder

Alright, thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Seamus Fernandez with Leerink. Your line is now open.

Seamus Fernandez

Thanks. Can you guys hear me?

Lonnie Moulder

We can, Seamus.

Seamus Fernandez

Hey, okay. Well, congratulations to us all. Maybe my first question Lonnie is if I just kind of take a 500 scripts and roll them out and think about the sort of average price of $10,000 a month. We're looking at just sort of a starting point of significant number just to begin with. I'm kind of getting in around 30 million. As we think about the prospects for incremental growth, can you just help us with how many of those patients kind of came from the EAP and are actually can you determine if they're officially paying customers across the full 500 scripts and how should we think about broadly.

And then the second question. As we think about the strategy with the PD-1 monotherapy Merck as we know has their own accelerated approach in a similar type patient population with some data in the endothelial tumor. So, you guys just announced that your plan is to move forward with the registrational effort and then endometrial tumors. Can you just help us understand how you think about the competitive landscape and the opportunity to file a year from now if Merck actually does get approval in that setting. Thanks.

Lonnie Moulder

Thanks, Seamus. So, as far as the initial prescriptions, with the approval coming quicker than anticipated, remember this is nine months after we had Phase III data, the drug is on the market. And with the EAP program just beginning in the first quarter, it was a minimal number of patients that actually ultimately were enrolled. So, these are prescriptions that are written for new patients. And as I said earlier, we only have about two weeks of activity with the drug actually being on the market.

So, having approximately 500 prescriptions at this time, and if I look back at first quarter, first full quarter reports from the last two PARP inhibitor launches relative to our availability on the market for about two weeks but actually the opportunity to prescribe probably about four or five weeks. I would go back to my comments. It's just a phenomenal launch, this is one of those very special moments. I think all of the enthusiasm we had following the NOVA data is now playing out.

We've all been out in the field interacting with customers along with our field organization and the reception is just so positive and we look forward to updating you as we have more and more months and quarters behind us.

Mary Hedley

Seamus, can you still hear?

Seamus Fernandez

Yes. This is coming in great now.

Mary Hedley

Okay, good. So, the MSI-high. So, our understanding is that Merck has filed for accelerated approval based on sort of a basket study of endometrial, well of MSI-high patients. And we anticipate that, I mean, I just had their producer date extended till June and that's where they'll understand whether or not they'll have an accelerated approval for the overall MSI-high tumor population.

They have a Phase III colorectal study in MSI-high patients ongoing and will be looking at that approval letter to see whether or not that colorectal Phase III study will be suitable for full approval of the entire MSI-high tumor population. But worse case, if that in fact does pan out, our goal is to complete enrollment of the small number of MSI-high endometrial patients that we need to seek accelerated approval and submit that before they complete their Phase III trial and get full approval.

So, they would not block us unless they had a full approval based on their phase three study similar to what you saw with the other two PARP inhibitors and how that played out.

Seamus Fernandez

Great and if I can ask just maybe two quick follow-up questions as to clarify question that Alethia asked earlier but then blanked out. I believe she asked the number of patients that are likely to be at ESMO, Mary Lynne I don't know if you can kind of coming in and out on that answer but just can you clarify that answer on the number of patients that we might see at ESMO within the expanded cohort from the TOPACIO data?

Mary Hedley

So I tried to pick that up on Toni's question but I will try it again. So about a dozen ASCO investor event and I am going to speculate about two dozen at ESMO.

Seamus Fernandez

Okay. Great. Thanks so much.

Mary Hedley

You are welcome.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Debjit Chattopadhyay with Janney Montgomery, your line is now open.

Debjit Chattopadhyay

Hey good afternoon guys. Can you hear me?

Lonnie Moulder

We can.

Debjit Chattopadhyay

Yes thanks so much. So I think bulk of the questions have been answered. But I was just wondering there was New England Journal of Medicine article from Charles Swanton group looking at the genomic diversity of non-small cell lung cancer both within tumors and between tumors which kind of basically suggest one size fits all strategy is unlikely to succeed here. So when you start thinking about whether it's a PARP combination or whether it's your [IOIO] combinations how do you plan on screening for patients to make these studies meaningful?

Mary Hedley

Yes, so we don't actually believe that it's the specific genetic mutation that have got to ultimately make a population of patient sensitive while there might be patients with for example ATM mutations or BRCA mutation or other types of mutations that would be relevant here. It's probably more related to the overall expression pattern of genes in these tumor types and in particular in lung if we look at the expression for example of BRCA one and two almost 80% of lung cancer patients have very low expression ERCC 1, ATM, and there is a very long list. So it's not a mutation per say it's the actual expression of that gene which can as you know be set off by multiple approach, multiple mechanism such as genetic mutation for example.

In addition if we just look at the overall chromosome analysis much like we did with ovarian cancer there is a publication that indicates that next to ovarian cancer actually lung cancer has the highest rate of HRD deficiency. So I think it's more of these global mechanisms that will ultimately lead to a PARP inhibitor sensitivity as opposed to individual mutations and also remember we are not going in as a monotherapy we are going in as the combination therapy approach and it's not the specific need to have synthetically [indiscernible] that ultimately we believe will lead to the potential benefit of this combination therapy. It's the affect of PARP inhibitor on this impart, on this side like sensing signal that can activate the expression of chemo times in [indiscernible] increased expression of PDL 1. So that really doesn't require killing per say by the synthetically whole approach at high level of the tumor.

Debjit Chattopadhyay

So just a follow-up on that and so in terms of the infiltration of positive CD8 and filtration is there sort of a benchmark as to how much additional CD8 expression do you need to make a cold tumor hot or to rejuvenate for the lack of better of word on exhaust this tumor type?

Mary Hedley

Not to my knowledge I don't think there is a specific threshold of how many CD8 cells come into the tumor. And it's not just about quantity it's always also about quality. So are those CD8 T-cells the right clones, do they attack the right MNC antigen for example, a tumor antigen that's going to be successful in terms of its strength of expressions or it’s immuno-genesis is the right term. Is it going to create a strong T-cell clone that can actually kill the tumor so that's number one.

Number two, does it infiltrate and CD8 cells express high levels of just PD1or are they going to express high levels of PD1 and 3 and overtime probably what happens is they start out by expressing PD1 because we know that that's a marker that goes up when T-cells become activated but it's this continual, it's a temporal thing and overtime the natural mechanism that is new systems are about to shut down these T-cells as the expression in part of TIM-3. So we believe having these the ability to increase the T-cell infiltrate is a positive thing but I can't tell you that if you have a 50% infiltrate whatever that means you are going to have an effective immune response and effective combination approaches I can tell you that in non-clinical models you clearly see an infiltrating T-cell population comment and we clearly see that the two niraparib and PD1 together produce effective tumor regression.

So now you translate that to clinical models and you go in and you test patient populations that don't typically respond to PD1 or even PARP inhibitors that effectively and that will be the type of resistant patients and triple negative patients and you touch the theory. And then if you see something positive you expand. And that's how this all works over the time.

Debjit Chattopadhyay

And just one last follow-up in your preclinical models is there any difference between a sequential treatments versus concurrent treatment whether it's part plus PD1 or any of the other IOI combos. Thanks of much.

Mary Hedley

We haven't done that specific experiment and I would say that simplicity usually wins out in the end especially as ones translating therapy from a non-clinical to a clinical studying and if you have to invoke elaborate treatment regimes that say two days is this and six days is this and three days of that and it ultimately is very, very difficult to actually make those work. And you can imagine why if we can even get patients to take one pill a day or twice a day how hard it will be to do those sorts of vigilance. So our goal is to try to provide a simplistic elegant solution to what we see as population of exhausted T-cells coming into tumors.

Debjit Chattopadhyay

Thanks so much.

Mary Hedley

You are welcome.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Peter Lawson with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Peter Lawson

Lonnie, do you see, it’s looks like BRCA kind of PD back in off of your broader label and being reimbursed and then you also see an off label use of your own drug outside ovarian cancer?

Lonnie Moulder

I think data is what allows a drug to have an indication and an indication then ties in to any potential prior authorization. So the drugs that have a label that require BRCA testing have a prior authorization that require that the BRCA test be documented. And we know from Lynparza and primarily because it's been on the market much longer that the off label use is rarely outside of BRCA. The off label use usually comes at maybe a line earlier and perhaps other tumor types, but there is other tumor types and even aligned earlier are associated with a BRCA mutation test and it's premature to considerable BRCA but we know from our market research and we know from all the clinicians we work with it's not easy to try and have that drug adjudicated without a BRCA test. So it's very similar to Lynparza. So the only way to piggy back would actually be to conduct the trial and for any new PARP inhibitor that's not already in the trial similar to ours, our NOVA trial it won't be possible because the ZEJULA is now standard of care so there is only one PARP inhibitor in a randomized phase three trial that could get data in a broader population and that's it. Your second question Peter?

Peter Lawson

Just the off label use, you have already seen the infiltrated use.

Lonnie Moulder

That's a good question. From the specialty pharmacy information you do receive what the diagnosis is and we know that about 80% of the use to-date is ovarian cancer, 10% is the rest of the label which is Fallopian tube or primary peritoneal. So 90% is the label and other 10% is just listed as other or unknown so it's just kind of a smattering, but clearly the utilization is focused on target with the label.

Peter Lawson

Got you. Thank you. Just finally, on TSR042 are you starting to see any form of a differentiation in the kind of the early data you are seeing versus other PD oral antibodies?

Lonnie Moulder

Differentiation for 042, we know from the data set we have in hand that it looks like an anti PD1 antibody, we had activity we know what the tolerance profile is. I think the difference that we brought forward is the dosing regimen because we know when talking to clinicians that patients are on these therapies for a very, very long time and having to return every two weeks or three weeks is not ideal. So our regimen is a every three weeks flat dosing regimen for the first several cycles and that's obviously a time when any tolerance issue are identified to immuno-oncology therapy and then after that we move to an every six weeks schedule which we think is quite convenient.

Peter Lawson

Okay. Thanks so much Lonnie.

Lonnie Moulder

Thanks Peter.

Operator

And we will take our last question from Ben Adler with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Benjamin Adler

Hey guys thanks for taking the questions.

Lonnie Moulder

Thanks for hanging in there.

Benjamin Adler

Likewise. Most of mine have been asked. Just a really quick one so you talking about 12 patient for TOPACIO and 24 ESMO, do you see any problems presenting at EMSO if you do an initial cut at ASCO or you have additional data there besides just more patients numbers?

Mary Hedley

Based on what other people have done especially even in the space with PARP inhibitors and viewed multiple cuts of data have been presented, I don't anticipate having a problem and again I am just using an estimate I didn't say 24 exactly. You said that. I said about couple of dozen -- I just want to be clear and about a dozen. But I don't anticipate a problem.

Benjamin Adler

Okay great. Thanks so much.

Mary Hedley

You are welcome Ben.

Operator

And now I would like to turn the call back over to Lonnie Moulder for closing remarks.

Lonnie Moulder

Alright well, we really appreciate everyone’s interest and for hanging in there during this technology programs. Thank you and we look forward to updating you on our progress in the future. Have a good evening.

A - Mary Hedley

Take care.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today's conference this does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.