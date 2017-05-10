Market Challenge: Nvidia Delivers

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) delivered for shareholders - and delivered a surprise for the tech industry.

The company, in its first quarter earnings, posted 48% year-over-year revenue growth and beat EPS estimates (85 cents vs. 67 cents expected). GAAP income was $507 million, up 144%.

After AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) lackluster report, some thought Nvidia wouldn't be able to impress. Those observers were wrong.

Nvidia's stock skyrocketed during after-hours trading once earnings were released. Not much movement for the stock this morning. And shares are off their 52-week high.

