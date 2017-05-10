3.86% Yield To Retire On

This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments.

Is now a good time for ETFs?

The market is currently at all-time highs and now isn't a time where I would be comfortable investing in any ETFs on my watch list. However, I would be willing to have part of my portfolio in ETFs if the market fell to a reasonable price. My main purpose in writing about ETFs is to show their holdings and strategies so investors have some idea of which ETFs they'd be willing to buy during the next market panic attack. Keep in mind while reading, the main point of evaluating this ETF is so you understand the design of the index and the components selected by that design. In the event that markets were to take a dive there would be no way for me to cover every ETF in a short amount of time.

Today we'll be looking at the PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD). I found this to be a solid ETF and wanted to take a closer look after glancing at the holdings and the dividend yield. There is a lot to like about this fund, but there are some questionable metrics, so let's take a closer look.

Expenses

The expense ratio for SPHD is currently running at .30% which I believe to be on the high end. There are many funds with downright excellent expense ratios so it's difficult for me to justify one this high. However, there are plenty of times where employer sponsored investment plans don't leave employees with many choices. If I were stuck paying high expense ratios then this is an ETF I would look into if I wanted exposure in utilities. If SPHD were to run under .10%, as several of my favorites do, it would be rock solid.

Dividend yield

Currently the dividend yield for SPHD is 3.86%. This is materially higher than SPY which is at 1.89%. If an investor is looking for a strong dividend yield to support them in retirement then this is definitely an option. Could an investor get a higher yield? Yes. However, there's substantially more risk of dividend cuts when aggressively allocating in companies with a materially higher yield. There's many important factors that come into play when investing. SPHD happens to be a safe option for a dividend yield that runs almost no risk of not being paid. However, ETFs will change their holdings and the dividends are not as consistent as holding a portfolio of hand-picked dividend champions.

Another thing to like about this fund is that it pays out its dividends monthly. Many investors appreciate when the dividend is paid out monthly; it makes it much easier for them to plan around.

Allocation

Below is a chart of the fund's allocations from Morningstar:

The fund is currently 22.37% invested into utilities. Being heavily allocated into utilities makes sense for an equity fund going for lower volatility. Utility companies are partially correlated to both bonds and equity. Overall, this is going to incorporate some exposure which is similar to bonds and help to reduce volatility.

When investors are moving toward retirement, many are starting to focus on dividend yields. This fund would be a more logical choice for someone who wanted to get higher yields but didn't want full market exposure. In regards to retirement, SPHD also is heavily allocated in consumer staples, which makes sense for an investor who is looking to take smaller losses during a recession.

The chart below shows the top 30 holdings of SPHD:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSE:IRM) Iron Mountain Inc 3.00% 6.24% (NYSE:HCN) Welltower Inc 2.73% 4.99% (NYSE:PM) Philip Morris International Inc 2.70% 3.71% (NYSE:ETR) Entergy Corp 2.62% 4.50% (NYSE:PPL) PPL Corp 2.55% 4.10% (NASDAQ:CME) CME Group Inc 2.54% 2.22% (NYSE:VTR) Ventas Inc 2.50% 4.86% (NYSE:SO) Southern Co/The 2.39% 4.63% (NYSE:DUK) Duke Energy Corp 2.39% 4.12% (NYSE:CNP) CenterPoint Energy Inc 2.35% 3.81% (NYSE:CCI) Crown Castle International Corp 2.33% 3.96% (NYSE:FE) FirstEnergy Corp 2.32% 4.99% (NYSE:COH) Coach Inc 2.29% 3.16% (NYSE:WY) Weyerhaeuser Co 2.28% 3.70% (NYSE:F) Ford Motor Co 2.24% 5.39% (NYSE:T) AT&T Inc 2.16% 5.08% (NYSE:ABBV) AbbVie Inc 2.06% 3.82% (NYSE:ED) Consolidated Edison Inc 2.04% 3.46% (NYSE:GM) General Motors Co 2.04% 4.50% (NYSE:PFE) Pfizer Inc 2.04% 3.82% (NYSE:VZ) Verizon Communications Inc 2.03% 4.95% (NYSE:O) Realty Income Corp 2.03% 4.47% (NASDAQ:MAT) Mattel Inc 2.01% 6.87% (NYSE:D) Dominion Resources Inc/VA 1.94% 3.86% (NYSE:ETN) Eaton Corp PLC 1.94% 3.12% (NYSE:OXY) Occidental Petroleum Corp 1.93% 5.03% (NYSE:AES) AES Corp/VA 1.93% 4.24% (NYSE:PEG) Public Service Enterprise Group Inc 1.93% 3.93% (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cisco Systems Inc 1.89% 3.37% (NYSE:XRX) Xerox Corp 1.85% 3.54%

You want a great dividend fund? The place to start is Philip Morris. I try to avoid ever being emotional about investing, but Philip Morris gets me. They have a great track record of raising dividends, they do a great job running the company, they have an excellent new product in the IQOS line, and they lead the fight against cancer. Their new technology is something smokers actually want to use. It became so prevalent that smokers theorized IQOS stood for "I Quit Ordinary Smoking".

Realty Income Corporation is arguably the top of the equity REITs when it comes to quality. They run a triple net lease REIT whose earnings, measured in FFO (Funds From Operations) are so reliable that investors trade the company as if it were a bond. Shares often trade on a striking correlation to Treasury yields. Since Realty Income raised the dividend over 80 times and hasn't cut it once, there is some rationality to that technique.

This is where the fund really takes off. It is filled with companies that offer a high yield, but several of them are also the higher quality and more liable companies that investors come to love. When you mix these high quality dividend champions with a heavy dose of utilities, you get a fund that is significantly less volatile than the broad market.

Lower volatility?

SPHD has demonstrated annualized volatility of 11.3% compared to SPY's 12.5% over the last 5 years. SPHD has a low beta of .79. SPHD has an attractive allocation strategy and over the last 5 years has beaten the S&P 500 87.6% compared to 86%. If an investor is looking for less risk and can accept lower long term "projected returns" this is a good ETF to look at. If for nothing else, at least the allocations for an idea of how to dividend invest.

Conclusion

In terms of the portfolio this is actually a solid ETF. The one downside, and arguable a major one depending on the investor, is the mediocre expense ratio. However, the expense ratio isn't terrible and SPHD can still be a good fund depending on what your options are and where you're looking to allocate funds. I'd have a hard time investing in any ETF right now with the insane market valuations. However, if this fund grew larger and lowered the expense ratio it would be an excellent fund to invest in. As it stands now, with high market prices and a high expense ratio I wouldn't put money into this fund. I tend to favor Vanguard and Schwab funds which are generally fantastic in the expense ratio department.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD, VTI, MO, WMT, TGT, FSIVX, PM, FSITX, SCHZ, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. The ideas, opinions, and ratings in this article reflect the views of Colorado Wealth Management Fund. Joint efforts primarily consist of having Big Dog Investments paraphrase or quote the views expressed by CWMF. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.