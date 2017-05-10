Matahari Department Store: Strong FCF Generator, Supported By Industry-Leading Operations And Industry Tailwinds

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the Indonesia exchange under the ticker LPPF)

Description

Matahari Department Store (OTC:PTMSY) is the largest department store retailer in Indonesia, selling fashion apparel, beauty and home products in its outlets. Supported by >1,200 local suppliers as well as international suppliers, Matahari caters to the Indonesian middle-class market with its 151 stores located in 70 cities across Indonesia. It also sells its products online at MatahariStore.

Highlights

Presence of CVC as a shareholder from 2010 to 2016 has provided Matahari with the industry best practices

CVC acquired a 98% stake in Matahari in April 2010 alongside Matahari Putra Prima. In May 2016, CVC divested the last of its Matahari shares and has more than doubled its investment, reflecting the successful turnaround of Matahari's fundamentals.

Under CVC's ownership, Matahari had applied best practices, which led to a significant improvement in its operations.

Store design and space allocation: Richer store design alongside improved space allocation for individual brands

Merchandise, promotions, and marketing: Intensive and aggressive marketing to encourage multiple revisits. Launch of loyalty card program (Matahari Club Card) in 2011, which has been replicated by other Indonesian retailers (e.g. ACE Hardware (OTC:ACEHF)). In addition, Matahari intensified the marketing of its private label brands

Information Technology: Upgrades to IT infrastructure, which significantly improved employee productivity, customers' preference tracking, and sales analytics

Purchasing and supply chain: Centralized procurement system, with purchasers located at Matahari's Jakarta head office. Purchasers keep track of inventory count and will replenish them when necessary. They are also able to identify high demand inventory (via the data collected from the IT infrastructure) and adjust their procurements accordingly. They will also distribute goods to individual stores according to local demand

We believe that the strong operational practices learned under CVC's ownership have placed the firm in a healthy operational position, allowing it to reap the benefits of a growing retail industry in the country.

Secular growth of the Indonesian retail industry

Indonesia has a population of c.258m people, the fourth most populous globally. Furthermore, c.51% of its population is within the productive age range of 20-54. Partially due to its vast population, domestic consumption also accounts for c.54% of economic output. More importantly, disposable income has been growing. The middle class grew from c.81m people (c.38% of population) in 2013 to c.131m people (c.53% of population).

In the near term, Indonesian consuming class is boosted by rebounding commodities prices (e.g. palm oil, coal) as well as improved demand from major trading partners (e.g. China). This partially supports the income levels and thus rising consumer confidence, which bodes well for the Indonesian retailer. Going into June 2017, the Lebaran holidays (one of the major national holidays in the country) is expected to boost consumer spending and benefit retailers' revenues.

In the middle term, the implementation of prudent macro-economic policies (e.g. removal of subsidies) and the directing of these freed resources to more productive areas of the economy (e.g. infrastructure development) are expected to improve the fundamentals of the economy. Coupled with stronger coordination between the various ministries to expedite reform, investors' confidence in the country will likely be bolstered, leading to rising Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in the country. We believe that the effects are gradually taking place, with total realized direct investment in Indonesia reaching IDR c.166 trillion (of which c.58% is FDI) since 2015.

Cumulatively, the aforementioned developments would provide a boost to per capita GDP and grow the middle-income household base. This provides a sound foundation for the secular growth of the Indonesian retail industry.

Modern retail sales accounted for 17% of total retail sales in 2015, significantly lower than fellow major Asian economy China (c.66%) and Singapore (c.70%). In terms of outlets area per population, Indonesia's department stores (c.11k m2 per million people) are comparatively small compared to China (70k), Singapore (c.40k), and Thailand (c.37k). The above suggests that Indonesia's modern retail remains relatively under-penetrated, and there is still significant room for retail growth. We also believe that under-penetration will allow both departmental stores and e-commerce to grow together, perhaps at the expense of the traditional retail channels.

Matahari targets the comparatively resilient middle-class market

Matahari caters to the middle-class consumers in Indonesia, which, we argue, are amongst the more attractive sub-segment of Indonesian consumers.

Firstly, a significant portion of the lower-income group in Indonesia is employed in the commodities sector (e.g. as agricultural plantation workers or smallholder farmers). As of 2012, the agriculture sector employed 49m individuals, accounting for 41% of total workforce then. We would expect their income levels to be susceptible to the ebbs and flows of commodities prices, which have been volatile in the last years and are expected to be so in the next few.

Considering the relative instability of their incomes and the impact of their spending, we think that non-staple retailers targeting the lower income groups (e.g. Indonesian Ramayana) are more susceptible to volatile commodities prices than Matahari.

At the other end of the spectrum, wealthy Indonesians are expected to continue to meet their high-end shopping needs overseas (e.g. in neighboring countries such as Singapore). Moreover, the move to raise import duties in July 2015 for imported goods could drive some of the high-end consumers' to shop abroad.

Private label brands differentiate Matahari from peers and support the firm's approach to target the middle class

Matahari's exclusive private label brands, including Cole, Little M, Connexion, and Nevada, accounted for c.83% of FY16 Direct Purchase (DP) sales. DP sales have been gradually accounted for a higher portion of Matahari's sales, from c.36% in 2015 to c.37% in 2016.

According to a MarkPlus Insight Consumer Survey in 2012, Nevada is the #1 affordable clothing brand in Indonesia, while Cole, Little M, and Connexion were all in the top 10. This allows Matahari to differentiate itself from its competitors, as these brands are available only at its outlets, reinforcing the impression of Matahari being the leading shopping destination for middle-income consumers. Furthermore, Matahari has other private labels (i.e. American Jeans and Surf the Earth), bridging the gap between the lower-end private labels and the higher price brands (e.g. Levi's). Hence, we think that Matahari has appropriate retailed products at multiple price points to meet the majority of the clothing needs of the middle class.

Strong operating cash flow generation supports organic growth and consistent/growing dividend payouts

From 2012 to 2016, Matahari has consistently opened new outlets (nine departmental stores on average). This has been funded via its operating cash flows and has supported its c.15% CAGR revenue growth during the same period. In addition, Matahari has managed to fully repay its financial debts by 2015 and also commenced dividend payments in 2014. Dividend payments grew c.85% and c.46% in FY15 and FY16, respectively.

With its strong cash flow generation, we are confident that Matahari will be able to sustain its current pace of expansion in the next few years. Furthermore, a solid balance sheet (net cash of c.IDR1,003bn as of March 2017) provides Matahari the optionality to increase its dividend payouts, which could catalyze its share price further.

Select Risks

High inflation

Indonesian consumers have historically experienced high inflation during multiple periods. During these periods, consumers have displayed a tendency to cut down spending on discretionary products. Matahari's store sales will likely be affected in these periods, considering its focus on fashionable retail.

Foreign entrants into the Indonesian retail sector

The Indonesian government has not restricted foreign investment in large department stores (with size of >2,000m2), allowing up to 100% FDI. Considering the growth potential of the Indonesian retail industry, we believe that this could attract foreign competitors into the space.

However, there are a few structural factors that would allow Matahari to defend its market shares from the foreign entrants.

Firstly, infrastructure in ex-Java areas remains comparatively poor, and thus we believe that new entrants would likely focus on Java, notwithstanding the fact that >40% of the population lives in ex-Java areas. Furthermore, we expect benefits of the increasing infrastructure spending beyond Java to translate to increasing disposable incomes in these regions. With 104 outlets (c.70% of total outlets) in ex-Java areas, Matahari is comparatively well-positioned to reach out to consumers across the archipelago via leveraging on its strong brand equity, built upon by its early mover advantage into the regions. In contrast, new entrants could be forced to compete on Java Island, which would reduce the benefits brought about by the growing market.

Rising popularity of e-commerce

E-commerce in Indonesia is expected to enjoy strong growth, bolstered by the increasing affordability of smartphones and also the positive receptivity of the young Indonesian population to mobile internet usage. A report by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Temasek suggested that e-commerce in Indonesia will dominate 52% of all e-commerce in Southeast Asia. eMarketer also expects smartphone users in Indonesia to grow from 55m in 2015 to 92m by 2019, supporting the growth of e-commerce.

However, we argue that the competitive threat of e-commerce to offline retail in Indonesia in the near term will be limited by the lack of quality infrastructure, especially in ex-Java areas. This leads to high logistics costs and potentially acts as a headwind to the growth of online retailing. Furthermore, credit card penetration in the country remains low.

Recognizing the longer-term potential of e-commerce (especially in consideration of the focus on infrastructure and the rapid growth of alternative payment modes as well as e-tailing providers), Matahari has invested in MatahariMall, a venture between Lippo Group and Mitsui. Currently, Matahari holds a c.12% stake in MatahariMall and has engaged in multiple initiatives to complement its offline retail presence, including selling Matahari's exclusive brands online and collection of products ordered online from Matahari's departmental stores.

Share Price Observation

While Matahari's current share price is c.30% off its highs in 2016, we also note that Matahari's share price has rallied c.30% in the last two months alone, partially on expectations of strong sales in the Lebaran holidays in June 2017 and also from a low share price base. Matahari's share price had fallen by c.45% from July 2016 to March 2017 on multiple negative news, including consecutive poor SSSG and increasing investment in MatahariMall, which fueled fears that majority shareholder Lippo Group was using Matahari to finance its e-commerce enterprise. Matahari also trades at 20.3x FY17E PE, 30% higher than the c.15.6x FY17E PE just two months ago. We believe that the current share price has priced in strong sales growth from the Lebaran holidays, and any indications in sales failing to meet expectations could translate to a pullback.

Conclusion

We are optimistic of Matahari's prospects for the next two or three years, underpinned by its attractive target market, which is growing secularly, industry best practices, and strong cash flows generation. However, we are also cognizant of the expectations of higher sales priced in from the festive season in June 2017 (c.30% price increase and FY17E PE) and that any disappointment could result in a share price correction. Hence, we will be keeping track of the Indonesian retail industry and also Matahari's performance during the period prior to initiating any positions.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I read and write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you are interested in obtaining the latest updates, you could do so by clicking "Follow" button. This article is intended to provide information to readers and in no way does it constitute investment advice. As I have no knowledge of individual reader's circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of investment product or services.