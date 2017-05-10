Tesla 10-Q: Energy Business Collapses

Early in March, I detailed how Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) energy storage business was heavily in the red. Despite the company touting over a billion dollars in potential reservations for power products after its initial release, this segment continues to fall flat. In Q1 2017, the business may have had its worst quarter yet.

In that article, I received a lot of criticism from Tesla bulls, primarily relating to the fact that the company's Gigafactory had only recently started to come online. I was told that results would quickly improve as the production ramp happened, but apparently that wasn't the case in Q1. Take a look at what was reported in the 10-Q filing (bold emphasis added by me):

Energy generation and storage revenue includes sales of solar energy systems and energy storage products, leasing revenue from solar energy systems under operating leases and power purchase agreements and sales of solar energy system incentives. Energy generation and storage revenue increased by $191.2 million, or 841%, in the three months ended March 31, 2017 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016. This was primarily due to the inclusion of revenue from SolarCity, which we acquired on November 21, 2016, of $208.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in energy storage revenue of $17.4 million.

Now we knew that a full quarter of SolarCity results would be included, so that wasn't a surprise. However, energy storage revenue in Q1 2016 was only $22.7 million. In fact, total revenues for energy generation and storage (including SolarCity) in the quarter was $213.944 million, so non-SolarCity revenues were just $5.2 million or so!

If we continue down the income statement, SolarCity had a gross margin of almost 30.4%. Just as in Q4 this hid a bunch of losses from the energy storage business, it did again in Q1. While Tesla detailed that gross margins in the energy storage business improved sequentially, they still came in at a negative 23.5%!

Now on the conference call, management talked about an issue in the supply chain during the quarter. They didn't say anything about this during the late February call! In fact, the company said in its Q4 investor letter that it was scaling production capacity for energy storage products to accommodate future growth! Given how long it takes to deliver other Tesla products, shouldn't the company have known by its late February earnings report that there were production issues? Management's credibility has been heavily questioned at times, so this flop doesn't exactly help.

In the end, Tesla's energy storage business continues to be a massive disappointment for the company. In August 2015, the company had supposedly taken reservations for more than $1 billion worth of Powerwalls and Powerpacks. Nearly two years later, the business generated barely over $5 million in quarterly revenues, and gross margins continue to be highly negative. For a business that has crazy demand and was supposed to be massively scaling production late in 2016 into Q1 2017, Tesla's energy business seems to have flatlined for now.

