Valuing First Solar - An Updated Analysis Following Q1 FY17 Results

On probability-weighted basis, I now estimate intrinsic value to be $69 per share, indicating 94% upside from current price.

Following my recent article providing a comprehensive valuation analysis for (NASDAQ:FSLR), the purpose of this article is to provide an updated valuation analysis for the business following the recent release of the 10-Q filing for Q1 FY17 and revised assumptions for the latest information available. This article should be read in conjunction with my previous one, and as before, the valuation approach here is a probability-weighted sum-of-the-parts analysis across the range of scenarios considered previously. To re-cap, this analysis comprises the following value components:

Earnings Power - based on likely forward-looking PV manufacturing capacity, module and systems ASPs, and operating margins. Project Assets & PV Solar Power Systems owned - given the inherent challenges in estimating the earnings from its Systems business, projects capitalized at cost on FSLR's balance sheet offer us some way of ascribing value to this business segment, but book value should be adjusted to reflect realizable market value for these assets - many analysts models ignore this asset component in their analyses. 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) - FSLR currently has a 28% interest in CAFD, its listed yieldco venture with SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). Cash Available to Equity - cash balance adjusted for essential Series 6 capex requirements and operating cash requirements through the FY17 - FY19 transition period prior to full ramp-up of Series 6 product

Following a full appraisal of the above components, I estimate a revised valuation range of approximately $25 - $98 per share across 4 identified business cases, which I believe cover the most plausible future scenarios for the business as it manages through current solar market conditions and transitions to Series 6 technology:

Source: ValuEye analysis

Applying appropriate probability weightings to each case, I estimate a revised intrinsic value of ~$69 per share, implying upside of 94% from the current share price of $35.78 (as at time of writing).

I address each component below, followed by an updated sum-of-the-parts analysis underpinning each of the above Cases and the intrinsic valuation.

Update Analysis of Value Components

Earnings Power

Following the same analytical framework as my previous analysis, I estimate an updated earnings power range of $315m - $837m EBITDA post-fully ramped Series 6 transition by 2020 onwards, as follows:

Source: ValuEye analysis

Across the 3 cases for GW production and shipments, I continue to assume a $0.30/watt Average Selling Price (NYSE:ASP) for Series 6 modules, and $0.90/watt ASP for utility-scale PV systems as assumed in my previous article.

The only revision to the previous analysis is a more prudent depreciation expense under the 7GW Upside Case. Previously I assumed a charge of $150m based on $900m of Series 6 capex over a 6 year life (being mid-point of FSLR's stated 5-7 year life for equipment per the FY16 10-K).

Under a 7GW scenario, which comprises 5GW of brownfield expansion at $0.30/watt capex cost, and $0.40/watt for additional 2GW greenfield plant, revised total capex is now $1.7bn. Assuming the same 6 year asset life for depreciation purposes, this results in a revised $243m annual depreciation charge for the upside case.

Operating (EBIT) margins across the 3 cases are as previously assumed and shown above based on management guidance at each of the 3 production levels.

Project Assets & PV Solar Power Systems owned

Additional disclosures around project assets in the Q1 FY17 10-Q provided additional insights into the status of project assets and I've updated my analysis in this regard.

Per the 10-Q, FSLR disclosed a total of 1.77GW of total Project Assets Sold, Under Contract or under PPA:

Source: Q1 FY17 10-Q Filing

Previously, I had assumed the Cali Flats Phase 1 (130 MW) and the Helios project sat in the $701m of Deferred Project Costs balance within Current Assets, along with the Moapa project at 31 December 2016. However, the 10-Q appears to indicate otherwise, with a nil balance for the end of Q1 FY17, indicating that the previous $701m likely comprised the now-sold Moapa project only. As a result, I have revised the project asset analysis as follows, to include the entire 250 MW of Cali Flats and Helios, and estimate a market value of $1.93bn for FSLR's project assets:

Source: ValuEye analysis

As before, I re-state projects assets from their book carrying value, (now at $960m under Project Assets in the 10-Q) to market value based on current estimated ASPs for utility-scale tracker PV systems.

To recap, I firstly adjust for the AC-DC ratio, as disclosed in the FY16 10-K, assuming a mid-point ratio for DC MW being 1.25x nameplate AC MW.

For US project assets, I adjust value to $1.14 per MW. To recap, this is based on the $1.49 price for Q1 FY16 as reported by NREL of $1.49, adjusted for a $0.25 decline in PV module ASPs from c. $0.60 at that time to $0.348 for thin-film PV modules currently.

For non-US projects, I assume a $1/MW value as before, due to oversupply and intensive competition in markets like India and Japan.

Finally, I now exclude the various projects comprising 250 MW in India and the 141MW Luz del Norte in Chile, on the basis that upon closer reading of the 10-K, these appear to be captured in the PV Solar Power systems owned line on the balance sheet - see below.

PV Solar Power Systems owned

At end of Q1 FY17, FSLR has $452m of PV systems owned in addition to the above development project assets. These PV systems are completed assets that have been placed in service and are therefore operational. The latest carrying value is net of depreciation and impairment charges, and I assume this carrying value for valuation purposes.

Interest in 8Point3 Energy Partners

FSLR hold a 28% interest in CAFD, its yieldco JV with SunPower , and recently announced that it intends to exit this. At current market cap of c. $1.02bn (as at time of writing), this implies a value of c. $286m for FSLR's interest in CAFD.

Cash Available to Equity

FSLR's total cash including marketable securities increased to $2.44bn in Q1 FY17, primarily due to the sale of the Moapa project. Again many analysts and commentators are quick to point out that FSLR's cash represents c. 66% of current market cap (as at time of writing). However as before this is deeply flawed and misleading, as it ignores both essential Series 6 plant capex and operating cash burn during the transition period for the company from FY17-FY19 as Series 4 is phased out and pre-full ramp of Series 6 production.

As per my previous analysis, management have guided a minimum of $900m in Series 6 capex at a cost of $0.30/watt to deliver brownfield expansion of 3GW - 5GW (recall that per the FY17 Guidance Call it was stated that this $900m brownfield expansion involves re-use of existing factories, which can accommodate up to 5GW of production, and therefore no incremental capex is required moving from the 3GW Base to 5GW Growth Cases).

Under the Upside Case, I had previously assumed the incremental 2GW of capacity would be delivered at the $0.30/watt capex cost level also. However, this additional 2GW of capacity would in reality need to be a new greenfield site, and a re-reading of the FY17 Guidance Call transcript indicates that greenfield capex cost/watt is $0.40 as opposed to the $0.30/watt cost for brownfield overhaul of existing facilities. Therefore I revise the total capex requirement for the Upside Case to $1.70bn.

Therefore current reported cash of $2.44bn needs to be adjusted to reflect the essential Series 6 capex requirements, indicating "true" cash reserves of $1.55bn under the Base and Growth Cases, and $746m under the Upside Case:

Source: ValuEye analysis

The second consideration in determining true cash available to equity is the operating cash burn that FSLR will incur during the transition from Series 4 to Series 6 technology over the remaining 3 quarters of FY17 and for FY18.

Based on the Q1 FY17 guidance for the remainder of FY17, management expect net cash of $1.5bn - $1.7bn for FY17 year-end. Given current gross cash of $2.44bn, and assuming total capex of $575m (being mid-point of capex guidance for FY17 as noted previously) this implies the remaining 9 months for FY17 will be effectively breakeven in cash-flow terms at minus $7m as follows:

Source: ValuEye analysis

Turning to FY18 and remaining Series 4-related cash flows, of the disclosed 3.6GW - 3.8GW in remaining Series 4 supply, c. 1.9GW is now contracted or booked and therefore included in the project assets on the books. This leaves 1.6GW - 1.8GW of remaining Series 4 supply not booked in the current project pipeline. Assuming current thin-film prices of $0.348/watt (as noted above and at time of writing), a 1.7GW mid-point of remaining Series 4 shipments, and a conservative 12% gross margin (vs. revised Q1 FY17 guidance of 12.5% - 13.5%), this implies gross cash profit of $75m. Assuming FY18 opex of $280m as before, this results in implied cash-burn of $205m for FY18:

Source: ValuEye analysis

Combining the above analysis, true cash available to equity for valuation purposes is $1.33bn under the Base and Growth Cases, and $534m under the Upside Case after factoring in the incrementally higher capex for 2GW of Series 6 greenfield capacity:

Source: ValuEye analysis

While these remain robust cash levels compared to FSLR's competitors (FSLR remains in net cash position net of all the above adjustments vs. net debt position of competitors), clearly there is much less than the gross cash of $2.44bn available to equity in reality.

Valuation - Sum-of-the-Parts Analysis

Bringing together each of these valuation components, I estimate a valuation range of $2.56bn - $10.26bn for FSLR's equity, or approximately $25 - $98 per share across the business cases identified, which I believe cover all plausible future scenarios for FSLR.

As set out in my original analysis, it is necessary to consider a range of business scenarios in appraising FSLR given the characteristics of the solar PV market, including its cyclicality, competitive dynamics, technological change and the specific circumstances of FSLR and execution risk around its transition from Series 4 to Series 6.

Based on the assessed scenarios, I believe the stock has downside risk of 31% (in a worst case) from current market price, vs. potential upside of ~60% - 175%. My analysis therefore indicates FSLR continues to be significantly undervalued despite its recent ~33% run-up from c. $26 per share, with an asymmetric risk / reward profile - the potential upside is 1.9x - 5.6x the downside risk:

Source: ValuEye analysis

To determine an overall estimate of intrinsic value, a probability-based approach is again warranted based on the range of potential business scenarios. On a probability-weighted basis, I estimate intrinsic value for FSLR to be $69 per share, implying upside of 94% from the current share price, and offering a 3.0x upside vs. downside risk profile.

Source: ValuEye analysis

I have revised my weightings slightly following my previous analysis, and now attribute higher weightings to the Growth and Upside cases with lower weightings to the Down and Base cases. My rationale of these revised weightings is based on Series 6 progress reported in the Q1 FY17 earnings release, and my view that management are on track to successfully execute Series 6 and will look to bring capacity to at least 5GW as future demand for solar and the Series 6 product is likely to be strong.

Valuation Scenarios - Commentary & Assumptions

I follow the same assumptions as in my original analysis, except for the EBITDA multiple used to value FSLR's operating business (based on estimated earnings power).

Under the Base Case, FSLR's operating business is now valued at an updated multiple of 7.7x EBITDA (6.6x previously), based on current average multiple of 7.7x LTM EBITDA for FSLR's listed peer group (range is 3.2x - 17.1x), reflecting the slightly improved current market view of the solar PV industry's prospects:

Source: ValuEye analysis; company SEC filings

Note: EBITDA calculated as reported operating income (EBIT) plus depreciation & amortization plus restructuring/impairment charges

I have omitted the Trina Solar acquisition multiple from my revised analysis as this is a now somewhat dated metric based on Trina's trading when the take-private offer was originally announced in December 2015, and given there is no visibility on Trina's recent performance (latest available financials for Trina are only up to September 2016).

For the Growth and Upside Cases, I now assume higher multiples of 8.5x and 9.0x respectively, given the greater growth trajectory from current levels under these scenarios. I believe these remain undemanding multiples given both FSLR and solar market prospects, as well as the appeal that FSLR's significant cash balance would hold to a prospective acquirer.

Finally, it is again important to note that it necessary to deduct the value of minimum future lease payments for non-cancellable leases as disclosed in the 10-K for FY16 (updated value not provided in the 10-Q). To re-iterate, these lease obligations are a form of off-balance sheet financing for premises and equipment, and therefore are debt-like in nature, with contractually fixed payment schedules. These should effectively be treated as debt for valuation purposes, something not factored in by most analysts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.