The S&P 500 Is Cheap

Investors seem to forget there is more to the market than just the Trump trade and the need for fiscal policy. It'd be good to get tax reform and the other economic policy enacted, but in the meantime, our thesis for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) moving towards 2,550 continues to strengthen. As we grind down to the end of earnings season, we find that the unyielding strength in the equity is more fundamental than that of hope for tax reform and policy.

S&P 500 Earnings Per Share TTM Forward Estimate data by YCharts

According to data provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices, so far 409 of the S&P 500 companies have reported results as of May 4th. The data is amazingly strong and I will provide a run down.

For the first quarter, results so far show 73.84% of companies have beaten the latest round of estimates. These results are versus 4Q'16's 67.27%, 70.48% in 3Q'16. Only 18.83% have missed estimates in 1Q'17 vs. 21.96% in 4Q'16, and 21.08% in 3Q'16. Add to that these results are not being driven only by the bottom line beats. Currently, for the quarter, the S&P 500 revenue per share is up 6.77% y/y. Operating earnings per share for the quarter are estimated at $29.43, up from $23.97 per share y/y, and an increase of 22.7%. Additionally, 12-month operating earnings per share are $111.72, up from $98.61 y/y, or 13.2%. On an as reported basis, EPS for 1Q'17 estimates is currently at $28.09 vs. $21.72 for 1Q'16, an increase of nearly 30% y/y.

According to the data, estimates have been moving lower for the S&P operating earnings over the past few quarter. The data shows estimates for this quarter as of June 30th, 2016, were $31.00, while on December 31st, 2016, they had fallen to $30.12, and as of March 31st were at $29.14. The latest results are suggesting they come in at $29.43 as mentioned above, higher than the estimates on March 31st.

It is worth noting S&P Dow Jones defines operating earnings as income from goods and services, excluding corporate activities and unusual items, while as reported earnings are defined as income from continuing operations.

S&P 500 Earnings Per Share Forward Estimate data by YCharts

The recent set of earnings results have not only been strong, but they have also been unyielding, with strong y/y revenue growth. One could argue with the type of revenue and EPS growth we are currently seeing reported, the S&P at its current valuation is cheap.

S&P 500 Operating P/E Ratio data by YCharts

According to the S&P Dow Jones Indices data, analysts are expecting 2017 operating EPS of $129.71 and EPS on an as reported basis of $119.12. These estimates show improvements from 2016 operating EPS of 106.16 and as reported EPS of $94.55, an increase of 22% and 26%, respectively. With a 2017 forward PE of 18.42 and 20.06, it gives the index a PEG ratio of 0.83 and 0.77; suggesting there is room for further multiple expansion.

One should remember multiples of earnings are derived from expectations for future growth, not the past. Using a trailing PE ratio only accounts for past, and since we are coming out of an earnings recession, the trailing multiples will not account for future expected growth and will appear high. The appearance of a high multiple is due to the compression in EPS over the past several quarters.

Corporate Results - The Case For Global Growth

If you are suspicious of these future earnings expectations, one needs to look no further than the recent Unilever (NYSE:UL) 1Q'17 earnings results. In my opinion, Unilever sells some of the most basic and essential consumer staples. The company noted emerging market saw an uptick in underlying sales growth of 6.1%, underlying pricing growth of 5.3%, and volume growth of 0.8%. Except for Brazil, most of Latin America saw double-digit growth. Asia/AMET/RUB saw a USG up 6.9% and UPG of 4.6%, with volume also growing by 2.2%.

Unilever is essentially telling us that the emerging markets are beginning to come back and that despite pricing increase volumes were up. Which would imply that economies around the world can handle higher prices, which would be indicative of strengthening economies. It is likely we are in the early stages of a global economic recovery, not that the end of one.

Yield Curve - Signals Improving Economy

The US yield curve (NYSEARCA:TLT) also points in the direction of an improving US economy. One can see the yield curve continues to rise on the short-end of the curve. The rising curve signals expectations the market continues to expect further rate hikes out of the Fed. As shown in our latest SA article, a flattening US yield curve as a result of the Fed increasing rates is a bullish signal for economic growth.

Summary

It pulls together a story of an improving global economy and the US which is now emerging from an earnings recession and showing signs of strong growth. The rate of growth is not only coming on the bottom line, but it is also coming on the top line. When measuring the current valuation of the S&P 500 one would be looking out to the future, not back towards the past. With the expectation of future EPS growth, signs of a global recovery, and a yield curve expecting further rate hikes, it is likely the S&P 500 has more room to run from current levels. In fact, we are learning there are more than fundamental reasons for the market's underlying strength and bid. It is more than just a Trump trade at this point.

About Mott Capital Management's Reading The Markets & How To Find Us

Please remember to follow us by clicking on the "Follow" button above next to our name and logo. Additionally, you can find out more about Reading The Markets by clicking this link. We do instructional video segments and written commentary. Plus I provide links to our research published throughout the Web. We contribute regularly to Seeking Alpha and Investopedia. Additionally, we have been featured in Forbes, US News, The Street.com, Valuewalk, Insider Monkey and Fox Business News.

See our 10-Big Investment Themes Video for 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request the advisor will provide a list of all recommendation made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.