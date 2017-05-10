Fossil: It Is Not Looking Great

Investment Thesis

I have been bullish on Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) since I first wrote about it on November 11, 2016. However, its earnings release yesterday has caused me some doubts.

FOSL data by YCharts

Business Overview

The company has pivoted in its approach. Subtly, it has moved away from investing for the future to surviving the near term. For instance, as recently as the 2016 Q4 earnings call, it was expected that $150m in cash was to be invested upfront for a long-term annuity that would generate cash. Now on the 2017 Q1 earnings call, it has chosen to focus only on projects that immediately generate cash.

After restructuring charges, we've updated our plans for the year to focus 2017 investments on activities that deliver near-term cash payback [...] We are now refocusing both our CapEx and our restructuring investments on those initiatives that drive near-term cash returns

Obviously, the challenging environment has continued to plague Fossil. Less mall traffic combined with intense competition from companies that have focused solely on selling wearables, such as Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), appear to have been the perfect storm to ensure that this company, which was once a stock market angel to have now fallen mightily.

Revenue for the company in the quarter was down 12%, gross margin compressed 300 basis points to 49.8% and EPS came in at minus $1.00 vs. EPS of $0.12 in Q1 2016. Tough quarter.

Wearables

Wearables only account for 7% of Fossil's business. There are two ways to see this. One way to interpret this is that top line double-digit growth from Michael Kors' (NYSE:KORS) Access (and nearly the same from Fossil) were from a very small base, and however good that growth will be in the foreseeable future, it will not help Fossil stabilize its revenues from traditional watches. The other way to interpret this is that for all the issues that consumers are not adopting wearables at the rate they were forecast it is not really affecting Fossil's operations as much as the market is speculating, since it only amounts to 7% of Fossil's business.

In reality, it's probably a little bit of both. There is potential to improve Fossil's operation through its wearables segment, but so far, this segment is small relative to the overall business. At the moment, it is possibly even smaller than Fossil's leathers segment (approximately $72m).

Guidance

Interestingly, at the end of Q4 2016, the company guided that fiscal 2017 would have:

- Net sales of -6.5% to 0%.

- Operating margin in a range of 0.0% to 1.5%.

- Diluted EPS of ($0.50) to $0.20.

This quarter it updated the market that it expects:

- Net sales to decline in the range of a 6.0% to 1.5%.

- Operating margin in a range of 0.5% to 2.2%.

- Diluted earnings (loss) per share in the range of ($0.40) to $0.30, including $0.60 of restructuring charges.

So in spite of having to work with less revenue, its effort to improve margins is likely to work as its diluted EPS range is up $0.10 than what was forecast just last quarter.

Financial Position

The company has made significant strides towards improving its balance sheet. While Fossil continues to have debt, its debt at the end of the quarter was $616m down from $823m a year ago. Also, its cash balance was up from $307m a year ago to $321m.

Having said that, part of the problem with Fossil's operations include the fact that a large part of its cash is generated overseas. If it were to repatriate that cash to pay off its debt (U.S.-based debt), it would incur taxes on repatriation.

Free Cash Flow

On a more positive note was the FCF update. I had been in heavy contemplation for the past quarter on what Fossil meant when it said at the end of 2016 Q4:

[...]we could see some compression of operating cash flow, but still nicely positive [...]

In my previous article, I wrote:

Now, I don't know what nicely positive means, but let's say that instead of generating $210m in operating cash flow as it did in 2016, "nicely positive" means that Fossil generates half that in 2017, say $105m. With capex estimated at $70m that means that there will be at least $30m in FCF

It turns out that I had hypothesized too conservatively. The company has now stated:

Our goal for the year is to generate overall free cash flow similar to last year's $144m [...]

This little fact that the company continues to generate not only some, but very strong free cash flow relative to its market cap is the only thing that gives me the confidence to remain a Fossil shareholder.

The company unequivocally trades for far less than 8 times free cash flow.

Bruce Berkowitz says:

We're looking to pay 10x free cash flow or less, period. If you find those and you can't kill the business, you should be buying all day long.

Valuation

As I have already alluded to in the article, the valuation is extremely attractive, particularly on my favorite metrics of P/FCF and P/S and especially when compared with Fitbit.

Source: morningstar.com; Fitbit

In Q1 2017, Fitbit generated $21m of FCF and trades for $1.5B. Fossil on the other hand has generated $47m of FCF (which is more than double its competitor) and trades for less than half its competitor's market cap.

Conclusion

What first drew me to Fossil was the fact that the CEO owned a very significant amount of the outstanding stock (12.4%), it had very aggressively grown its revenue as well as its FCF and it was cheap.

Nevertheless, I recently have developed some concerns on whether Fossil will actually, at some point, turn around. I do not want my investment to be a case of, "I bought it cheap, and later, I sold it cheaper."

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.