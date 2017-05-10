40 REITs That Yield Over 5%

The REIT industry is in an opportunistic state for investors, with prices down but many stocks growing quickly last month.

Many income investors tend to gravitate towards high yield stocks. After all, they are one of the best ways to get rich in the market (with time). However, some stocks that offer this high of a yield are unstable, and lose value and yield over time. Before investing in high yield REITs, be sure to go over every detail of it before making a decision.

In today's market, investors may be wary of putting their money into REITs, as they have taken a hit during the second half of 2016. Many well known REITs have posted losses or small growth. This was mainly due the Fed raising interest rates - causing these real estate investment trusts unable to borrow large amounts of money. Because of this, they couldn't invest in more property, leading to a slowdown in growth.

Many investors see this as a problem for REITs, and choose to invest in safer, less risky income investments such as bonds. Investors can profit from this, buying REITs at a discount. However, they must choose to put their money in strong companies that are sustainable, rather than just blindly reaching for the highest yield. REITs will continue to grow in value, and if rates drop, will see huge future growth.

We define a high yield as a stock that pays dependent dividends and yields over 5%. While there are three or four stocks included in our list yielding below 5%, they offer extreme stability or are trusted by investors and analysts. In the below spreadsheet, we list 40 high yield dividend stocks with related data. To quickly analyze a stock, look at its row - the more green, the better. Companies are organized by YTD return, but to fully analyze a stock other key values are listed. Payout ratio is an important data point. Anything above 100% means that the company is paying more in dividends then they make in revenue, so the dividend cannot be sustained. Another value to look at is the short ratio. The higher the short ratio, the more investors are betting on the share to decrease in value. On small market cap companies with a high short ratio, such as CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) a short squeeze could occur, causing the share price to jump momentarily, then decrease.

To view the spreadsheet on Google Sheets, please click here.

The Three Best High Yield REITs

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG):

Unlike other REITs that focus on retail and lodging, Stag Industrial focuses on the largely untapped market of single tenant industrial properties in the US. Stag has impressive performance since their 2011 IPO. They own 316 properties in 37 states and acquired over $2 billion of target properties, containing approximately 56 million square feet representing an asset growth of 386%. Investors have seen 185% return total return since IPO and dividend yield of 5.6% paid monthly has seen a compounded annual dividend growth of 5% since IPO. You can read our detailed report of STAG in our article Our 10 Favorite High Yield Dividend Stocks.

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV):

Government Properties Income Trust (No. 6 in the spreadsheet) focuses on a niche sector of the REIT world - federal and state office buildings for government employees. Government Properties owns a total of 92 buildings, located on 72 separate properties among 31 different states and the District of Columbia. 93% of the income Government Properties collects comes from leasing the 11 million square feet contained in these properties to state and federal agencies and government offices. This is a little known stock with a large market cap of $1.49B, a low payout ratio of 75% and dividend yield growing or remaining the same for the past seven years.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI):

Omega Healthcare maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom, owning approximately 996 properties in 49 states. OHI is in a good position for growth and business, as aging baby boomers should continue raising demand of long-term care facilities for many years to come. Omega's 7.8% yield is well loved by investors as the payout ratio is only 75%, giving the company plenty of room to continue to raise their yield. For 19 straight quarters, OHI has raised its payout, growing 41% from 2011-17.

