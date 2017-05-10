Why AT&T Will Be Paying Extra Attention To The Box Office This Weekend

Investors in AT&T want to be assured that the Time Warner acquisition is well-rounded and many were hoping those re-assurances would start this weekend.

The studio would love to start the season with a win, because its next big release is “Wonder Woman,” which comes with the baggage of the clumsily launched DC films.

Warner Bros.’ first film of the season is the re-imagining of the “King Arthur” franchise which is coming during a time frame that has historically not been kind to big-budget tentpoles.

The summer box office season is traditionally the most profitable for any studio and for Warner Bros. this will be the first one with AT&T looking on intently.

AT&T’s decision to acquire Time-Warner was driven by the strong content output of HBO and Warner Bros., of which only HBO has continually proven to be a cash cow.

It's been clear for a while when AT&T (NYSE:T) first starting eyeing a Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) takeover that HBO was one of the big prizes. The cable giant is an industry darling known for creative, provocative and groundbreaking programming, but it wasn't the company's only offering executives had designs on.

Warner Bros. remains a major player in the world of theatrical cinema, though it is very clear the studio is not what it once was even a decade ago. While the company has had a few major hits in the last few years, it's currently battling to regain market share and this weekend is a big test.

On Friday Warner Bros. kicks off its summer slate with King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, the Guy Ritchie-directed origin story of the iconic literary character. With former Sons of Anarchy lead Charlie Hunnan in the lead, the action drama is relying on a fresh rising star to sell tickets.

It is entirely within the realm of possibilities the movie beats projections and surprises but a few things about it worry me. The first is that the film has been delayed multiple times, which is usually a sign of trouble. However, in this case, the film was likely bounced around to protect it from competition as this is not a film you can just plug and play into a schedule.

Although the second week of the summer season is a dangerous place as it comes right after whatever big tentpole has opened the previous week and right before whatever film is using Memorial Day as a platform. That gives any entry one or two weeks to succeed before getting swallowed by the competition.

That's the exact reason why many comedies stake out this second week - it's usually successful counter-programming. Neighbors is a great example of a film that picked its spot perfectly. Fox is also trying that approach this week with its Amy Schumer/Goldie Hawn comedy Snatched. It's not a hard-fast rule but if you look at the returns for films in this time span, you'll notice which ones have been more successful.

Warner also has a history of staking its claim in this spot but to little success - Poseidon, Speed Racer, Battlefield Earth and Troy were all examples of past attempts. Troy is most notable because while the Brad Pitt epic earned over $46 million in its debut, it needed far more to help offset its $150 million budget and ultimately couldn't top $130 million in domestic earnings.

The best comparison for Arthur though may be fellow literary adaptation Robin Hood, which Universal opened in this space in 2010 and barely topped the $35 million mark. Again, while the Russell Crowe-led film eventually legged out just over $100 million, that wasn't a consolation to investors who watched $210 million pumped into the budget.

A $25 million opening for Arthur would be a hopeful guess, though again that may be hard to swallow with a $100+ million budget. Again though there is always the chance of a surprise as the film's advance screenings were reportedly very positive to the point people had to be turned away.

The studio is also hoping for success here especially given its next tentpole is the next film in the DC Extended Universe, which has been lambasted by critics and fans. Truthfully, it's anyone's guess what Wonder Woman will do in June.

The irony there is that while the first two films in the series, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad had scathing critiques, the movies were still massive financial successes. Yet that profit came at the sacrifice of the brand as people were effectively going in with either a pre-conceived opinion or to flat out hate-watch.

People are hopeful that Wonder Woman will signal a change in direction and set the table for the highly-anticipated Justice League in the fall. Though that's a story for another day.

Back to Arthur.

Now, ordinarily, the start of a studio's summer season is important for a variety of reasons, but here Warner has an added amount of pressure. Investors in AT&T want to be assured that the Time Warner acquisition is well-rounded and those re-assurances are supposed to start this weekend.

Keep in mind while a rough summer likely won't sink a merger, it's still very telling for the future. Warner Bros. knows it can't go through another year like 2015 where it was largely defined by flops like Jupiter Ascending, Pan and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. The lone saving grace that year was the surprise success of American Sniper.

Last year was much better, but again, it's hard to celebrate success when your two-most profitable films were roasted on an open flame by your core demo. Luckily, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them and Central Intelligence over-performed and launched two new franchises for the studio.

The other factor in play here is international appeal. When you add in the oversea audiences to these totals, even the worse flop sees a significant boost that helps offset the budget. Remember Troy? Its international haul was $350+ million. Robin Hood also saw greater success as its international total was well over $200 million.

Keep in mind though that the end goal isn't to underperform domestically and dominate overseas. Studios still need movies to hit big at home because the average investor doesn't see international totals unless they go looking. If a movie flops here that paints a negative picture of the company even though it doesn't paint the full picture.

Studios also want the bragging rights that come with domestic hits, and even more important, they want the percentage revenue. Remember a lot of movies share rights between multiple studios, which alters who gets what cut of the profits.

My favorite example of this is Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. In the States, it was a Paramount release, but internationally, it was Warner's. Domestically, the film earned $188 million, but overseas, it scored $480 million. While in return for the co-production status, Paramount also acquired the rights to the South Park and Friday The 13th film franchises, that's still a sizable difference in earnings.

Anyway, the point I'm getting at is even if a film does better overseas the domestic distributor doesn't necessarily always reap the rewards. Those are just a few things to keep in mind when you see a larger global number and automatically assume it helps offset a low domestic total.

Where King Arthur: Legend of the Sword ultimately nets out remains to be seen, but it is safe to say more eyes will be on the picture than usual - for better or worse.

