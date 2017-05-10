Apple: Tim Cook Needs To Be Replaced

Under Tim Cook, Apple became the most valuable, most profitable, and most well-known company in the world.

But Tim Cook simply inherited the success created by Steve Jobs, who left him with the iPhone, iPad, iMac, and the whole Apple ecosystem.

Assessment of the new products and projects unveiled under Tim Cook reflects a lack of vision and innovation required by a successful tech company CEO.

Tim Cook in many ways is identical to Steve Ballmer, and for the same reasons should be replaced.