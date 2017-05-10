Bristol-Myers Squibb: A Deep Dive Finds Some Pearls

The case that BMY might become a takeover target at a much higher price than today's $55 is made, but I went long the stock based on its intrinsic values.

The company, a leader in I-O, saw its stock fall hard last year on news that its Opdivo I-O drug failed a major trial in frontline lung cancer.

BMS, symbol BMY, is a multinational drug developer that is now more mid-size than the giant it was 25 years ago.

Introduction

It's one thing to speculate on takeovers. It's another to have a takeover merely as a kicker, with a strong company and a reasonably valued stock. It's yet another when the stock is a blue chip growth stock with a below average P/E. It's even better when the dividend yield is above average for the DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA). It's even better when sales and earnings are growing. It's better yet when the stock is well off its highs, but moving up, and the company has just increased guidance for this year.

What's this paragon of a stock?

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

This is a company that fell far from grace. If I remember correctly, when Bristol-Myers merged with Squibb in 1989, the combined company was the second largest global pharma company. Then its R&D productivity dried up and it got infected with the Big Pharma virus that spread throughout almost all large pharma companies (not most biotechs, though). This chart shows the rise and 70% crash that lasted nearly a decade.

I do not know if the chart shown above tracks Bristol-Myers or Squibb before the merger. Whichever it was, the pattern is almost the same as with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), which I reviewed on Monday, Merck (NYSE:MRK), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), etc. (Note the chart is arithmetic on the y-axis, not log scale, the better to show the price movements near the current price.)

That the stock could rally to its old highs is promising; not all BMY's Big Pharma peers have achieved that.

For those of us in the industry at the time, there was no surprise that BMY and its peers were eventually recognized to be significantly overpriced, once the stock market mania ended in 1999-2000. BMY's new product flow had weakened a lot, and their pipelines were weak - yet the stocks were still treated with a lot of P/E respect.

My view is and was that the industry consolidation that has been underway for many years was driven more by poor R&D productivity than anything else. This trend, which PFE argued on its conference call last week is set to continue for some time, led to the emergence of PFE as a roll-up rather than an innovation engine; to the formation of GSK; to the many M&A activities leading to the formation of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY); and others. In my humble opinion, it also paved the way for several nimble start-ups such as Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) to run rings around Big Pharma, "stealing" their growth opportunities by being smarter, more efficient and focused in R&D effort, and not interested in financial engineering.

However, BMY had a creative response to its troubles, unlike PFE and GSK which stayed too bureaucratic, and perhaps too arrogant (that's just my humble opinion of those giants, of course). Another Big Pharma company that adapted well to its troubles was Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

I went long some BMY this week around $55 for reasons explored in this article. The reasons include:

below-market P/E

above-average dividend yield

possible positive chart pattern forming

new, top-tier head of R&D

gigantic R&D spending relative to revenues (and for the past few years)

takeover possibility.

This article explores these matters.

First, a closer look at the technical set-up here.

Is $50 holding; is an inverted H & S pattern being formed or is the stock in a subtle downtrend?

Charts may reveal good or bad things happening at a company before the news becomes public. What's happening here? A 3-year look at BMY shows an interrupted uptrend:

This shows $50 or so holding in 2014 and, for now, also (mostly) holding in late 2016 and again this year. Under the optimistic interpretation, the stock hit new recovery highs in late 2015, trended up in 2015, and hit a higher high in July last year. Then the fall was contained and was only due to one failed clinical trial, not a general collapse in profits or long-term growth prospects.

The post-October 2016 chart can be looked at several ways. I see either a downtrend with lower highs, or as a sort of triple bottom formation. In that potentially evolving pattern, the October low and then the lower low in January this year gave way to a first shoulder, which formed as the December-January top, and now possibly a second shoulder, which may be trying to form right now.

This is interesting to fundamentalists in that even if BMY breaks above the January 2017 recovery high to, say, $62, it would still be trading below that TTM GAAP P/E of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and below the P/E of a great many of its Big Pharma (^DRG) peers. This can be seen by comparing BMY to these two indices; there's a lot of catch-up to play before trading rich again:

BMY has greatly lagged its peers over the past 12 months, and the Big Pharma group has lagged the SPY; each comparison is large and may argue a corrective move by BMY upward.

In addition, the roughly $1.50 per year dividend that BMY has paid out matters on the 3-year chart. Instead of being a nearly $55 stock as of Monday's close, BMY would be a nearly $59 stock if one looks at it based on the second chart shown. Thus, there would be more of an upward tilt to the overall look of things if one took dividends into account. This is relevant in comparing BMY's chart to that of, say, CELG or Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), both of which could be acquired by large industry players.

My view of the short-, intermediate and long-term charts on BMY is more positive than negative, though clearly there are imperfections in the patterns.

Before discussing Q1, the pipeline, and the potential for a takeover at an attractive price, some brief fundamental updates necessary to understand the stock's trading pattern are necessary. If you are quite familiar with the BMY story, feel free to skip the next section.

How BMY soared and then entered a major bear phase

To a lot of skepticism, in its recovery phase, BMY embarked upon an impressive turnaround. While maintaining its dividend in tough times in the mid-late years of the '00s, BMY executed an acquisition, integration and drug development strategy it called a "string of pearls" strategy. This involved several smaller acquisitions that, among other things, gave BMY an impressive biotech arm. It now is one of the handful of biotechs with an all-human antibody technology, along with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and probably a small number of others. Out of this strategy to morph increasingly into a traditional biotech, namely a developer and manufacturer of proteins using genetic engineering techniques, came Yervoy. Yervoy is good but has some side effect issues.

Opdivo, an immuno-oncology drug that works via the "programmed death" or "PD" mechanism to help signal cancer cells to die, followed. Opdivo has a development partner, the Japanese pharma company Ono (OTCPK:OPHLY).

In developing these two drugs, all of a sudden BMY's stock "was back" and began receiving biotech-like, growth stock-like P/Es while also being a dividend-payer. What was not to like?

I actually think that's not an unreasonable point of view, now that BMY is back at stock prices of several years ago and prices it first reached in the late 1990s.

Opdivo and Keytruda both work via the "programmed death" or "PD" mechanism and are the prototypes of what is now a group of 5 similar antibodies. At least one more is moving along in a potentially pivotal trial, from Sanofi as the senior partner via Regeneron's development engine. Sales are already very large and growing rapidly and are transforming the oncology landscape.

The approach taken by BMY was, at first, surprising and superior to that of MRK. BMY took a broader approach to Opdivo development, rather than MRK's approach that targeted, in the lead indication of lung cancer, cases of high "PD" expression. In other words, MRK went for the much-discussed personalized medicine approach. In contrast, BMY went for a broader brush approach: if you had cancer, and it responded to PD-acting I-O therapy, you could receive Opdivo. This worked better for BMY until last summer when the stock began its waterfall descent. That was when a key study of Opdivo for front-line use in the most common form of lung cancer failed.

In contrast, MRK's targeted approach in the same disease aimed only at high-expressers of PD in the cancer succeeded nicely.

As the months wore on after the August disappointing news from BMY, and reanalyses of the data still failed to show that Opdivo was effective in this study in high PD expressing patients, BMY took success hits. You see these in the sell-offs in October and then January.

From a high around $75 to around $55, with about 1.67B diluted shares outstanding, BMY has suffered about a $33B loss of market cap. If one takes more of an average share price of $72 prevailing before the trial results were released, one gets a somewhat lower loss of market cap around $28B.

Is this "too much" loss of market value from one study with poor results in a stock market setting new highs almost daily?

I suspect it is.

There's one little detail relating to this discussed in the next section.

BMY bests MRK in a patent battle

FiercePharma had a good write-up in January:

Merck to pony up $625M plus Keytruda royalties to settle BMS, Ono patent fight Merck & Co. will pony up $625 million plus royalties on its blockbuster PD-1 cancer drug Keytruda to settle up its patent dispute with Opdivo-maker Bristol-Myers Squibb and its development partner, Ono. It's a big upfront number, but analysts shrugged it off, saying that the overall patent settlement was along the lines of what they'd expected. The royalty stream itself will deliver 6.5% of Keytruda sales through 2023 and 2.5% through 2026. Bristol-Myers and Ono will split the proceeds 75/25... And long term, the patent settlement could be a big consolation prize, analysts said. "Given we currently assume global Keytruda sales of $4.6 billion in 2017, increasing to more than $10 billion in 2022, the royalty stream may turn out to be quite meaningful," Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan wrote in a Sunday investor note.

How meaningful?

Let's say that for the 6 years through 2022, Keytruda averages $7B annually in sales, or $40B if we look at only Q2 2017 onwards. That gives $2B in royalties; call it $1.5B in pre-tax income. Then if Keytruda sits at $10B in annual revenue for 3 years, or a total of $30B in revenue, that adds roughly $500M in pre-tax income. So the total after-tax income to BMY from this settlement apart from the lump sum payment could be close to $2B.

In other words, whatever starting point in July or August 2016 one uses to determine loss of market cap, add another $2B or so to it according to Mr. Divan.

Put another way, this settlement may be worth roughly $1 per BMY share.

The bigger question is, do other PD type drugs on the market or in development infringe BMY's patent portfolio?

This question was raised in the conference call and received a non-commital answer by BMY's CEO:

Seamus Fernandez - Leerink Partners LLC Can you guys talk a little bit about how in the wake of the settlement with Merck, how you plan to prosecute your rights around the patent estate that you've built up around PD-1? Obviously, it was successful with Merck, but they had a different time-to-market and there are many, many other PD-1s out there. So just wondering how aggressive you feel that you can be as a company, or if you think that that's not a value-added strategy. Giovanni Caforio - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. So first on the settlement with Merck, we think that is an extremely important recognition [of] the strength of our IP estate with respect to immuno-oncology and PD-1s. And I think that settlement is critically important, but also it reinforces our perspective that we will continue to vigorously defend our IP across the board, and that clearly is a priority for the company. It has not changed. If anything, it actually has become stronger post the settlement with Merck.

That's interesting.

I'd be inclined to add just a little bit of speculative value to BMY for the possibility that it gains one or more settlements or court victories from a PD-type competitor, either any remaining PD-1 drugs as Opdivo is, PD-L1 drugs as Tecentriq and others are.

Next, a few comments on Q1, then the pipeline, then takeover possibilities and values before summing up.

Q1 was pretty good, guidance firmed, and analysts raised 2018 estimates

These are the basic numbers from the BMY earnings press release:

First Quarter $ amounts in millions, except per share amounts 2017 2016 Change Total Revenues $4,929 $4,391 12% GAAP Diluted EPS 0.94 0.71 32% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS 0.84 0.74 14%

However, the settlement with MRK was certainly a unique, one-time event. BMY advised that $0.18 of EPS in Q1 2017 was due to that large payment. In addition, the tax rate declined from 27% to 22% yoy. So the yoy EPS gain is not so impressive (there are other adjustments one can make, as well).

What may matter more than a mechanical yoy EPS comparison is that the company raised the midpoint of its GAAP EPS guidance for full year 2017 as well as its non-GAAP guidance in the press release:

2017 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE Bristol-Myers Squibb is increasing its 2017 GAAP EPS guidance range from $2.47- $2.67 to $2.72 - $2.87 and is increasing its non-GAAP EPS guidance range from $2.70 - $2.90 to $2.85 - $3.00. Both GAAP and non-GAAP guidance assume current exchange rates. Key revised 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP line-item guidance assumptions are: Worldwide revenues increasing in the mid-single digits.

Research and development expenses increasing in the high-teens digit range for GAAP and increasing in the low-double digits range for non-GAAP.

That trend is a positive for me, especially after a major stock sell-off.

Also positive is that consensus for 2018 has risen along with 2017 estimates. From Yahoo! Finance on Tuesday afternoon:

EPS Trend Current Qtr. (Jun 2017) Next Qtr. (Sep 2017) Current Year (2017) Next Year (2018) Current Estimate 0.73 0.75 2.95 3.16 7 Days Ago 0.7 0.74 2.92 3.13 30 Days Ago 0.69 0.73 2.8 3.07 60 Days Ago 0.69 0.73 2.82 3.1 90 Days Ago 0.69 0.73 2.81 3.09

Note that the above numbers are non-GAAP, but since they are being applied consistently, they are valid on trend.

Also, since one of the reasons for going long BMY involves takeover possibilities, acquirers have their own metrics, which go as far beyond GAAP accounting as they want.

But the EPS story is understated because of the immense R&D effort that the company is making as a proportion of its "real" revenues.

Part of that reason is that revenues are in a sense perhaps 10% overstated. In response to a question from Tony Butler, BMY responded:

As you know, our gross margin is heavily influenced by product mix, with Eliquis, given the structure of our relationship with Pfizer, having a lower than 50% margin.

What happened was that BMY was unable to get a great launch going for Eliquis, and turned to PFE to co-promote it. That led to BMY booking sales and crediting PFE with its share of sales. Actually, the gross margin for Eliquis, a small molecule immediate release drug, should be above 95%, not below 50%. Thus, a material adjustment could be made mentally by investors in the revenue/sales consideration for BMY in thinking of how much it's spending on R&D relative to sales/revenues.

The sales of Eliquis in Q1, and trends, are shown along with data for what BMY calls its prioritized drugs:

Worldwide Revenues U.S. Revenues 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change Three Months Ended March 31, Prioritized Brands Opdivo $ 1,127 $ 704 60 % $ 761 $ 594 28 % Eliquis 1,101 734 50 % 699 468 49 % Orencia 535 475 13 % 362 321 13 % Sprycel 463 407 14 % 247 210 18 % Yervoy 330 263 25 % 243 199 22 % Empliciti 53 28 89 % 36 28 29 %

Note that Empliciti is in this list because as a very young myeloma drug, it's small but growing fast. Otherwise, these are the lead products for BMY. You can see the dominance of Opdivo and Eliquis. If you add in Yervoy, then just these three products account for $2.55B of BMY's $4.9B reported revenues for Q1.

What all the above points demonstrate is that a reasonable way to think about the company is not that it's about a $20B revenue company, rather it's more like an $18B sales (= revenue in this adjustment) company. In other words, I drop out about half the Eliquis revenues that go to PFE. Doing this allows BMY's investment in R&D to be compared with that of CELG, Gilead, the dominant pharma part of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and so on.

BMY lists R&D expense in Q1 as $1.3B, and marketing, selling and administrative (presumably what most companies mean by SG&A) at $1.1B.

Thus, if "real" sales at BMY (revenues) are more like $18B this year, and annualized R&D is $5.2B, then BMY is spending about 29% of sales/revenues on R&D. This is a CELG-like number, and extremely high compared to, I believe, every one of BMY's Big Pharma or Big Biotech peers. In addition, BMY has been spending about this much in dollar terms on R&D for the last few years. Given that R&D is expensed, this is a conservative approach to what easily could be considered as an investment to be capitalized and depreciated over time, and only expensed in full if an R&D effort fails.

That leads to some comments about the R&D effort.

BMY's R&D effort and identifiable pipeline

BMY has an unusual pipeline for an R&D-oriented company. It's engaged in what are often called Phase 4 studies, namely post-approval studies for new indications of existing drugs; or in the case of BMY, combinations of Opdivo and Yervoy for an indication for which one or the other is already approved. Also, other Opdivo-based combos, such as with INCY's IDO inhibitor epacadostat, are being studied.

There's only one Phase 3 study listed - for a prostate cancer treatment; and then there are a slew of Phase 2 and Phase 1 studies. Granted that in oncology, gaining conditional approval after a positive Phase 2 study may occur, the pipeline is notable for having essentially no major Phase 3 studies.

But this is old news. I've been pointing this out since my first BMY article on April 28, 2016 after Q1 earnings, when the stock was in the low $70s. As one of my four bullet points that precede and introduce the article, I said:

However, a dearth of Phase 3 pipeline candidates is notable.

(The article may be interesting for some readers for its review of BMY on a product by product basis. Much of that article remains relevant, except as discussed or alluded to above.)

The head of R&D at BMY has been replaced. The new head, just on the job since March, left BMY's board of directors to become its Chief Scientific Officer, is Thomas J. Lynch, M.D. This gentleman has executive experience. He is a former Chief of Hematology/Oncology at Mass General Hospital. As head at this ultra-prestigious medical center, he would know everyone worth knowing in the global heme-onc community. On the conference call, he knew all there was to know about all the R&D at the company.

In other words, with BMY around $55, rather than the $72 it was at on April 28 last year, the pipeline issue is old and may be "in" the stock.

What may not be in BMY's price is the chance that Dr. Lynch improves the productivity of BMY's ongoing R&D.

BMY as a takeover target

Yes, it's a big company with a market cap around $91B.

However, by the DoctoRx "rule of 10," $91B is somewhat like $9B in the early 1980s. So, it would be a big but not impossible deal to finance.

There are two obvious large US players that could clearly have financial runway for something like a $125B (or more) takeover deal. These are J&J, with a massive $330B and greater market cap, and PFE. JNJ is going to acquire Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY) soon, but after that's digested, the much more complex BMY could be ingested.

PFE might, I think, be interested in BMY. They are partnering with Eliquis. If the relationship on that drug is good, that's a positive for a friendly deal. PFE wants to focus on oncology. As I discussed in my PFE article on Monday, its PD-type drug that's just come to market in a limited manner may not be optimal. PFE said in its Q&A that if a big deal were done (which made me think of a BMY-size deal), the breakup fee to get out of its partnership on that PD drug would not be an impediment to doing the deal.

Depending on the timing of BMY's many Phase 2 oncology and other assets, a deal for it could help sustain PFE's new product flow beyond 2020, as was demonstrated in the Monday article as an issue for PFE shareholders.

What might an acquirer pay for BMY?

Some outright speculation:

The reason I think the price would start at $80/share and rise to as much as, potentially, $100 ties both to the growth nature of Opdivo, Yervoy and Eliquis (which may see a patent extension to late 2026 rather than the current 2023 expiration) and to the very high R&D spending. Let us say an acquirer thinks that spending $5B+ a year for BMY is way too high; it may plan on jettisoning $1.6B from that, which is $1 per share of BMY's stock.

So we can easily get to $4 per share as "real" earnings of BMY after a takeover. And if PFE does the taking over, its history suggests that taking $1.6B from a $5B+ R&D budget (or whatever exactly was going to be spent) could be a lowball number. Then there are the other standard takeover economics such as greater purchasing power, standardization of certain systems, etc., that enter into the decision.

But let's work with $4 as the EPS inherent in BMY, because one reason an acquirer might want BMY is for the R&D.

Basically, a 20X multiple, or $4 x 20 = $80/share is just for starters at today's interest rates.

I would have to guess that 25X or $100 is more like it. That's because R&D can soon be cut more if need be.

Again, note the above sprang from my imagination and could be far off. Maybe industry players think that BMY is overvalued and just do not want it at even the current price.

But as an added reason to go long BMY, I see its potential values in a takeover as a positive.

Thinking of other very large companies, Roche does not need BMY's assets. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) might be interested, as it has no PD drug, but very large takeovers have not been its style.

Smaller companies such as Amgen, and even smaller market cap companies such as GILD and CELG just might have the financial runway to do a value buy of BMY if one were available. Perhaps, though, these companies would be better suited with a merger of equals. If BMY merged with AMGN, or with GILD, I would not be surprised to see BMY's price increase. But I doubt that CELG would allow a premium to accrue to BMY given all the growth CELG foresees for many, many years to come.

To summarize this section, my analysis is that BMY could be in play at a price well above the $55 range.

Risks

One risk is that the very high R&D spending of BMY simply fails to work out well, that Opdivo suffers from growing competition more than anticipated, no takeover occurs, and BMY's P/E shrinks. Another risk is that the Fed is in the midst of a tightening cycle. Illiquidity could appear, and while the Fed scrambles to restore it, BMY's price could crash with the markets as occurred in 1987. Even if that proves transient, a 30% off sale would leave me unhappy with having bought some at $55.

The 10-K goes into much more detail about risks of BMY's business.

This stock is not dirt cheap at all, in my humble opinion.

Summary

All financial asset prices are relative. The case to own some BMY is not that it is on the bargain counter in an absolute sense. It's that it offers an above-average yield, growing sales and earnings, a leadership position in super-hot growth areas within oncology, a strong platform technology in genetic engineering, and substantial financial flexibility if hard times hit and R&D needs to be cut back. In addition, some of its important strengths could match up well with basic science and other weaknesses in the pharma operations of JNJ and with PFE (which is nearly 100% pharma at this point). Conversely, the massive international reach of those two companies may be able to provide some additional growth for certain of BMY's drugs. My analysis is that BMY is trading well below its likely takeover value, and that last year's high in the mid-$70s was still probably below its ultimate takeover price should BMY receive an offer.

But to reiterate, an investment in BMY looks good to me absent a takeover. One disappointing clinical study only means so much, and no more.

Thanks for reading and for any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY,AMGN,CELG,GILD, RHHBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.