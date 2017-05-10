Immunotherapy: Blockbuster Growth Potential

One company already successfully launched an immunotherapy treatment, while the others are still being evaluated.

One specific area of healthcare that has strong growth potential is immunotherapy for cancer. The cancer immunotherapy market was worth $62 billion in 2016. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% to reach $111.23 billion by 2021. With such a large market potential, some companies are set to capitalize on this double-digit annual growth.

The stock prices of most drug related companies have been suppressed a bit recently as a result of politicians voicing their opinions about high drug prices. I think that type of talk is mostly political rhetoric rather than something that will lead to actual legislation to control drug prices. With that in mind, I think some of the immunotherapy stocks are valued lower than they should be.

Immunotherapy involves mobilizing the body's own immune system to fight malignancy. This therapy is usually more tolerable than chemotherapy and radiation. Another attractive aspect of immunotherapy is that it is more targeted than chemotherapy. As a result, immunotherapy doesn't damage healthy cells. So, it is less likely to result in negative side effects such as hair loss and vomiting. There is also less chance for the recurrence of cancer with immunotherapy.

More human lives can be saved as a result of immunotherapy. Without immunotherapy, the five year survival rate is only one percent in a study of 129 patients with advanced lung cancer. However, the five-year survival rate was 16% for those treated with immunotherapy. That is a significant increase in the survival rate. This increased survival rate places a high value on immunotherapy drugs and the companies that research and produce them.

One of the safest immunotherapy stocks in my opinion is Merck (MRK). Merck already has an FDA approved immunotherapy drug with KEYTRUDA, a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. Keytruda is another blockbuster drug for Merck with $1.4 billion in sales in 2016.

The reason why I think Merck is the safest way to invest in immunotherapy is because the company has a diverse portfolio of FDA approved drugs on the market. Excluding Keytruda, Merck has seven other drugs on the market with sales of at least $1 billion. Merck's drugs have indications for a variety of conditions such as: cardiovascular, diabetes, HIV, hospital acute care, hepatitis, oncology, respiratory, vaccines, etc. Merck's diversification extends to its animal health products, which comprises over $3 billion of the company's annual sales.

Merck is valued reasonably with a forward PE of 15.3 based on expected EPS of $4.19 for 2018 (consensus). This is lower than the S&P 500's forward PE of 18.5. However, Merck is valued slightly higher than the Major Drug Manufacturers industry average forward PE of 14.5. I think Merck would be trading closer to the S&P 500's valuation if there wasn't much talk from politicians about high drug prices over the past year and a half. I think there is still some fear priced into Merck's stock. Therefore, I think the stock is likely to grow at a faster pace than earnings growth over the next year.

Consensus estimates show that Merck is expected to grow earnings between 9% and 10% in 2018. So, I think the stock will increase at about 12% to 15% in about one year, driven by earnings growth plus some PE expansion.

A riskier way to play immunotherapy is with Kite Pharma (KITE). The stock recently dropped 13% in one day after results of the company's ZUMA trial, which revealed that a death occurred. The patient who died was one of 30 patients being evaluated. The patient experienced multiple organ failure, which led to a brain edema.

The drop in the stock price could be an overreaction. Kite explained that the patient who died had inadequate responses to first and second line therapies and had rapidly progressive and symptomatic disease at the time of treatment. This was the first grade 5 brain edema event in a total of about 200 patients that were treated in the ZUMA-1 trials.

Kite Pharma is highly speculative since it is a clinical stage company that is not yet profitable. Kite is undergoing the ZUMA trials to evaluate the company's cancer immunotherapy product candidate known as KTE-C19. Kite's stock is risky because the company doesn't have any FDA approved products on the market. Therefore, the company is relying on KTE-C19 and a few other compounds to eventually achieve FDA approval.

Peak annual sales for KTE-C19 have been estimated to be between $1.4 billion and $1.9 billion. This would give KTE-C19 blockbuster status with annual sales exceeding $1 billion. The higher end of the estimation depends on getting KTE-C19 approved for multiple indications.

Kite's stock is currently trading about 2X estimated peak annual sales of $1.9 billion or 2.8X the $1.4 billion peak annual sales estimate. The biotech industry is trading with a Price to Sales ratio of 6.8. Therefore, an FDA approval of KTE-C19 is not fully priced into the stock in my opinion. So, if you are patient and can stomach volatile stock prices, you can consider Kite Pharma as an immunotherapy speculative investment.

Another speculative immunotherapy stock is Juno Therapeutics (JUNO). Juno is in a similar situation to Kite in that both companies don't yet have an FDA approved product on the market. Therefore, both companies have negative cash flow. This puts the stocks more at risk of share dilution as a result of possible new share offerings to raise cash. It may take a while to get these developing drugs to market. Therefore, the stocks are likely to be volatile on each piece of news that arises regarding the drugs' trials.

Juno is developing its immunotherapy product candidate, JCAR017, which is in a Phase I trial, studying patients with B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma [NHL]. Juno also has a few other compounds in early stages of development aimed at treating NHL, pediatric ALL, multiple myeloma, ovarian & breast cancer, AML, lung cancer, and more. JCAR017 looks like a promising potential blockbuster with estimated peak annual sales of about $2 billion.

Juno is valued reasonably at just 1.2X estimated peak annual sales of $2 billion for JCAR017. The company is in the early phase of development. So, that is a likely factor for the low valuation. The future price movement of the stock depends on the positive or negative developments regarding the Phase I trial for JCAR017 and the company's other product candidates. If Juno shows positive results in its studies for JCAR017, the stock is poised to increase.

Merck is the safer way to invest in immunotherapy. The company is a profitable, diverse dividend paying stock with a yield of 3%. However, if you want the potential for more reward by taking on more risk, then you can consider KITE or JUNO.

KITE is targeting to file for an FDA approval in 2017 for KTE-C19. JUNO's goal is to have JCAR017 approved for 4 types of blood cancer by 2019. Of course, these goals could be pushed back and actual FDA approvals could take longer than expected. As a result, KITE and JUNO's stocks could be significantly volatile until FDA approvals appear closer to the horizon.

If KITE and JUNO do successfully obtain FDA approvals and achieve blockbuster status with their products, the stocks are likely to rise significantly.

I'm just highlighting these three companies right now. If you have other immunotherapy stocks that you would like to discuss or you would like to discuss these further, then please add your thoughts in the comment section below.

