Endocyte's (ECYT) CEO Mike Sherman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mike Sherman

Thanks everyone for joining the call. I am pleased to have Allison and Michael here to provide some updates and then we will open it up for your questions. Dr. Leamon is also here as well for the Q&A session. Given as this typically goes for the first quarter, it wasn’t long ago we had our Q4 earnings call, we are just in the midst of compiling the data that will support our presentations at ASCO. So, our update today is relatively brief.

Our priority in the last several months has been to deliver strong execution on the clinical trials we have underway and we are at the stage where these trials will give us very important data on the activity of our lead agents, particularly because we are now in selected patients. I am pleased that we have made important progress in that area and Allison will highlight that in more detail in a minute. As a result, I expect the data we will have at ASCO will be in a position to provide a meaningful indicator for both our lead drugs, EC1169, targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen, and EC1456 targeting the folate receptor. Again, I will let Allison provide a little bit more detailed update on those programs.

We have also begun the work related to our CAR T small molecule adapter program with Dr. Mike Jensen at Seattle Children’s Research Institute. Recall our technology platform has the potential to improve on the safety and tolerability of current CAR T technologies. With the continued safety concerns around the leading CAR T therapies including reports as recently as the last few days, there is real urgency to bring solutions like this one to patients. Utilization of our small bi-specific adapter molecules may enable enhanced CAR T targeting to solid tumors as a result of the adapter’s ability to penetrate tumors quickly. It also provides a potential off-switch and obviously that’s key for the safety portion for circulating – off-switch for the circulating CAR Ts as the adapter molecules will only engage the CAR T-cells during their short half life. The approach also has the potential to address targeted heterogeneity in disease by delivering multiple adapter molecules to discrete targets, each directing a common CAR T-cell to the disease.

We had a great meeting with Dr. Jensen last week as we talked in more detail about the path to the clinic. His experience will help ensure we are as efficient as possible in completing the final preclinical work required. That work includes a few categories: one, the IHC studies, which will confirm that our FITC targeting the scFv will have minimal binding to healthy tissues; second, some additional work on optimization of the CAR vector and then also the GMP production of the lentiviral vector. If all goes well with that work, we would expect to be in the clinic in 2018 with Dr. Jensen leading that trial in pediatric patients.

With that, let me turn it over to Alison who can provide a little more color on our clinical programs.

Alison Armour

Thanks Mike. I get to start with 1169. We are on the Phase 1b cohort expansion part of the trial and most of the tax in exposed cohort has now been enrolled and the patients have had their first dues. The safety profile continues to look attractive. The patients are doing well. We are only seeing some low-grade constipation. We have just triggered the process in the last few days to refresh our data in anticipation of the ASCO update. At the ASCO update, I will be able to inform you on the primary endpoint of radiological progression-free survival, but also additional exploratory measures as PSMA drugs and CTC data. If I move to another lead compounds, 1456, you recall we were working in three areas. The first, we are enrolling in selective folate receptor positive non-small-cell lung cancer population on the twice-weekly dosing schedule. After a very slow start in a very competitive area, we now have some momentum and enrollment has picked up.

We are also exploring the different schedules. And on our last call, I was able to update you that we had reached an MTD for dosing every week and I am very pleased to see that we have also completed our work in the 4 times a week schedule. It’s really interesting that we are framed with all the different schedules that a maximum dose can be delivered no matter for what schedule we use. The side effects were predominantly the same in all schedules, some fatigue, GI upset and occasional metabolic disturbance. But this means that 1456 is really amenable to flexible dosing and that’s an excellent characteristic for combination agents. We are pretty excited, but we recently enrolled our first patients in the ovarian surgical study. For the first time, this gives us really important data, with having tissue from a patient that’s been exposed to the drug, it’s able to inform us on the targeting and the delivery of the drug to the disease and we are able to compare the folate receptor presence that is measured both by IHC and our imaging agent, EC20. So to quickly dive into that data as it comes in and I also expect to be able to summarize some of those results at ASCO. So, as predicted, we should have some good insights into both the safety and the efficacy of the two lead compounds at ASCO and that will inform our path forward for both agents.

But let me hand it over now to Michael Andriole for financial update.

Michael Andriole

Thanks, Ali. I will also make my comments brief as our financial results are in line with recent history. Operating expenses for the quarter of $11.7 million were up modestly from last year and consistent sequentially with fourth quarter spending. The increase versus last year is primarily driven by the enrollment in the expansion phases of both EC1456 and EC1169 clinical trials. Higher R&D spend was offset by slightly lower G&A compared to last year. We ended the first quarter with $128 million in cash that reflected a cash burn for the first quarter of about $10 million, which is also in line with the first quarter last year. Keep in mind, the timing of some spending tends to make this the highest quarter for the year. I can reiterate our prior guidance of an anticipated year end 2017 cash balance of approximately $100 million.

With that, let me turn it back to the operator for your questions.

Great. Thank you for taking my question. I understand that you are limited in a way you could say about programs to present that at ASCO, so I will just focus outside of that for now. Maybe for your CAR T programs, I am just curious once an IND is filed, do you plan to run any company-sponsored trials or for now primarily just focused on having Dr. Jensen running the investigator-sponsored trial?

Michael Andriole

Yes. So, we expect that we would work through him initially as we have looked at that, his ability to get that up and running and enroll patients quickly, particularly in a pediatric indication, we think is our fastest way to proof-of-concept in generating that initial data in humans. So, that’s our initial plan and of course it could expand from that depending on what we see with early patients.

Boris Peaker

And in order to at least I guess cost to Jensen initially and then potentially consider expansion. Do you need to build any certain infrastructure internally or you have all the capability you need right now to make certainly your adapter molecule?

Mike Sherman

Certainly, we have the capability to make the adapter molecules that we will use in this initial program, which is the fully targeted molecule. It’s actually one of our earlier molecules developed. We also have the capability to expand on that with adapter molecule targeting other cellular targets. As we have said, however we do expect that partly because of the IP required in this landscape is quite complicated as you can imagine. We would need to have access to some IP for the CAR portion of the program and so we would expect to be moving to some collaboration partnership soon after we generate human data.

Boris Peaker

Great. And on 2629, just curious what indications do you see pursuing for that compound like this initially?

Mike Sherman

Yes. I will make a brief comment and then I can kick it over to Alison. We have done quite a bit of work, actually in preparing for that. In order to do a couple of things, one is to expedite the path through the dose escalation, our path of 1456 was longer than we had anticipated and we think we can improve on that. We also want to get as early an indication of the activity of the agent as we can and as a result, would like to focus on targeted patients, not only patients that are – and so from an indication standpoint, we are preferential to indications that would tend to express a fully receptor, but also disease that tends to be mediated or have the presence of the tumor associated macrophage. And so while we are likely to be open to indications, they will at least be fully receptor positive. And Alison, you can comment too on what we think some of the top most likely candidates for indications would be?

Alison Armour

Yes, that’s great. Mike did a good job summarizing there. We intend to focus on targeted patients. So by definition, we have to be fully receptor positive. And we have shown proof of concept of that before in the target trial and in the beginning trials. And it’s really excited to be able to hit the time target as well, so the types of patients that we would be including in the trial is not just ovarian, endometrial, cervix and non-small cell, but obviously, let’s make something like triple negative breast cancer a really good target, which has got fully receptor alpha expression and its also an well associated with tumor associated macrophages.

Mike Sherman

What we will end up doing is not restricting syndications, but recruiting sites that tend to bring those types of patients that we think will be good targets.

Boris Peaker

Great, okay. Well, thank you very much for taking my questions.

Mike Sherman

Thank you.

Mike Sherman

Well, thanks again everyone for joining the call. I look forward to our next update on both the lead programs and just a few weeks at ASCO, in the meantime, have a great day.

