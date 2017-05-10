Prospect Capital: Downgrade

The current market pricing for PSEC does not take into account an upcoming dividend reduction.

I have downgraded PSEC to a Dividend Coverage Level 4 implying that a dividend reduction is likely later this year.

The reduced coupon for First Tower and "lower future expected cash flows" from CLO investments are some of the drivers.

PSEC had a material decline in interest income from recurring sources that will continue to put pressure on upcoming dividend coverage.

Prospect Capital (PSEC) has done well compared to business development companies such as Fifth Street Finance (FSC) and Medley Capital (MCC) with continual dividend cuts and NAV declines. This has resulted in higher returns for PSEC shareholders through 2016 and 2017 but this will likely change over the coming quarters and investors should be prepared for lower dividends and stock price (was $9.08).

I have downgraded PSEC to Dividend Coverage "Level 4" and adjusted its price lower as the company recently experienced material declines in its portfolio yield, mostly related to control investments and CLOs. This was briefly discussed in the press release:

This decrease was primarily driven by a decline in interest income due to lower prepayment fees, a lower coupon First Tower refinancing, and reduced yields from certain structured credit investments close to expected call dates”

Additional information was available in the 10-Q:

During the three months ended March 31, 2017, the decrease is primarily due to a $17,281 decrease in interest income, or $0.05 per weighted average share, driven primarily by reduced returns from our structured credit investments due to lower future expected cash flows, an additional $182,612 weighted average balance of loans on non-accrual status and a reduced interest rate after refinancing our investment in First Tower Finance."

What does this mean for distributable income?

Good question and I will be on the call to get additional details including the "reconciliation of our NII to distributable income" - this is the first quarter it was not included in the press release. However, using the information from the previous quarter it is very clear where distributable income is headed:

I realize that the company recently announced upcoming dividends, but historically management has been willing to under-earn the dividend for an extended period as shown in the chart below.

Change to NAV per Share

NAV per share declined by 2.0% due to the following:

Large markdown in USES Corp. (see below).

(see below). Dividends paid in excess of earnings.

CLO markdowns due to the previously discussed lower expected cash flows.

Markdown in First Tower .

. Markdowns in other investments discussed below. During the nine months ended March 31, 2017, the valuation methodology for USES Corp. (“USES”) changed to remove the discounted cash flow yield analysis approach. As a result of the company’s performance the fair value of our investment in USES decreased to $23,458 as of March 31, 2017, a discount of $39,768 from its amortized cost, compared to the $21,440 unrealized depreciation recorded at June 30, 2016." Net change in unrealized loss of $53,746 for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was driven primarily by declining operating performance within certain investments and a decline in returns from CLOs. Write-downs in our investments in USES, PrimeSport, Inc. and United Sporting Companies, Inc. were due to declining operating performance and resulted in unrealized losses of $21,144, $9,645 and $8,203, respectively. The valuation of our portfolio was also negatively impacted by the decline in returns from CLOs, and we therefore recognized $15,252 in unrealized losses."

How does all of this impact dividend coverage and pricing?

Declining distributable income obviously has a direct impact on dividend coverage but so does declines in NAV per share due to required asset coverage ratios for BDCs. This translates into the amount of leverage the company can use to increase returns.

