Does Tax Reform Hurt The GSEs?

Within the coming months, it is expected that Congress will attempt to pass a piece of major legislation that works to overhaul the US tax code for both corporations and individuals. This is widely expected to drop statutory rates for corporations. Like most tax-paying entities, a decrease in rates would be projected to increase Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie's (OTCQB:FMCC) long-term profitability. However, given the deferred tax assets ("DTAs") on the companies' balance sheets, a reduction in the corporate tax rate is expected to be a potential knock to the company's immediate cash flow as a one-time hit to earnings.

How this measures out on a present value basis will depend on the extent of the tax cut. If corporate rates are reduced 20 percentage points, from a top rate of 35% to 15%, both entities will need to write-down their DTAs, which are comprised of mortgage-related assets, allowance for bad loans, derivatives-related basis differences, and deferred fees.

According to their latest quarterly filings, Fannie had a DTA of $32.6 billion on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2016, while Freddie had a DTA of $15.8 billion. The extent of the write-down, upon a drop from 35% to 15%, would come to approximately $18.6 billion for Fannie Mae and $9.0 billion for Freddie Mac. [These are calculated as: (Net DTA / Statuatory tax rate) * (Old tax rate - New tax rate); Ex. For Fannie: ($32.6 billion / 35%) * (35% - 15%) = $18.6 billion; For Freddie: ($15.8 billion / 35%) * (35% - 15%) = $9.0 billion]

At a 20% tax rate, the write-down would come to roughly $14.0 billion for Fannie and $6.8 billion for Freddie. At 25%, it would come to an estimated $9.3 billion and $4.5 billion, respectively. These write-downs would take effect in the quarter in which the new tax rules would be applied.

A DTA impairment would require that the GSEs draw capital from the US Treasury under the terms of the preferred stock purchase agreement ("PSPA") with the Treasury. Fannie and Freddie therefore lack the means to absorb several billions of dollars in losses, as earnings are not retained within the businesses.

Fannie has remaining access to $117.6 billion while Freddie has access to $140.5 billion. (Initial amounts were $200 billion each.) Under current rules, the GSEs possess only $600 million of capital and are not legally permitted under the terms of the PSPA to carry above this amount. Operationally, Fannie is generating a little over $3 billion per quarter in earnings and Freddie Mac should average $2 billion or less per quarter.

Accordingly, any write-down from a lowering in the statutory tax rate is likely to result in negative capital and hence a further drawdown from the Treasury. Under these circumstances, the Federal Housing Finance Agency ("FHFA"), the GSEs regulator, would make the determination of a negative net worth and provide capital from the Treasury.

A 20% tax rate, for example, would impose a ~$10.4 billion drawdown for Fannie ($14.0B write-down - $3B in quarterly earnings - $600M in capital), yielding PSPA access funds of $107.2 billion ($117.6 billion - $10.4 billion).

It would entail a ~$4.2 billion drawdown for Freddie ($6.8B write-down - $2B in quarterly earnings - $600M in capital) to reduce PSPA access funds to $136.3 billion ($140.5 billion - $4.2 billion).

Both agencies cannot recoup any drawdown in the future as any capital buildup above the permitted capital base is directly turned over to the Treasury.

If a corporate tax rate reduction takes effect after 2017 when capital reserves are reduced from $600 million to $0, the tax-related losses would be even higher without that cushion to absorb them.

Conclusion

A reduction in the corporate tax rate is likely to entail another capital draw from the Treasury due to a one-time hit to earnings. The precise impact of this event on the present value of cash flows used to value the business is unclear without knowing what the new applicable statutory rate will be.

The act of a write-down will have some very minor effect on credit quality, given it requires tapping into available capital reserves. However, the traditional impact of this from a discounted cash flow perspective is quite minimal given the long-term benefit of lower prospective corporate tax rates.

If we generically discount an equal stream of cash flows at a 7% rate out over 50 years - with "stream A" taxed at 35% and "stream B" taxed at 20% - and throw out the first year of cash flow taxed at 20%, stream B would still be valued about 15% higher. We would roughly have to throw out the first three years of cash flow in stream B to match the valuation of stream A.

Accordingly, the GSEs are poised to benefit from the higher profitability afforded over the long-run despite a one-time hit to earnings from DTA write-downs.

Nonetheless, how GSE reform is accomplished during the current administration is of much more material interest to Fannie and Freddie shareholders in terms of how it moves the needle on these entities going forward.

