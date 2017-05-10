At Cognex, The Electric Eye Is Green

ID is a significant growth opportunity for the company, as it has recently moved into logistics and mobile in a bigger way, and warehouse automation is a major long-term driver.

Cognex has built itself into a leading machine vision and ID company, with particularly strong capabilities in the software "guts" that really drive system value for customers.

If you love growth, you may well like Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX). If you like growth at a reasonable valuation, this will be a more frustrating story for you. Cognex has established itself as a high-quality leader in the machine vision and product ID space, and high-quality companies deserve premiums, but the Street seems to be baking in an exceptional amount of growth into today's valuation.

I love the prospects for Cognex to introduce new products to expand its expecting opportunities, as well as its opportunities to leverage growth in areas like factory and warehouse automation, and I have little to complain about with respect to how management runs the business. If and when we get another of those market corrections that sweeps many babies out with the bathwater, this would definitely be a name to revisit.

A Key Enabler In Discrete And Hybrid Automation

Machine vision has become a key enabling technology for automation, as it allows companies to automate gauging, measurement, and inspection processes and perform those tasks more accurately and reliably than human workers can. Machine vision is also an important enabling technology for more advanced (and automated) logistics and warehousing systems, and it can make industrial robots far more useful and safe in a variety of applications.

Vision products are about two-thirds of Cognex's revenue base, and include systems, sensors, and newer 3D vision products. Cognex systems combine and integrate cameras, sensors, processors, and embedded software, and Cognex has good technology in cameras including "liquid lens" technology that enables for attractive focus speeds (allowing the cameras/lines to work at much higher speeds). System sales can range from $2,000 to $20,000 or more and these tend to be sold on relatively low lead times and with little in the way of recurring/aftermarket revenue.

Vision products are used in a wide range of applications. Robot guidance is an important (and growing) application, and Cognex works with ABB (NYSE:ABB), Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY), and KUKA as a technology/systems partner. Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), the largest player in robots, is the exception as it produces its own vision systems.

There is a wide range of applied uses for vision systems outside of robotics - consumer electronics companies use them to verify the alignment of PCB boards and perform inspections on elements and devices through the manufacturing process, auto companies use them to inspect a range of manufacturing steps, and food/beverage companies use them to ensure product integrity and line performance (bottles/packages being filled with the right product(s), in the right ways, etc.).

ID products make up the remainder and this is a faster-growing business for Cognex, as well as one where the company has been investing more resources recently. The core of Cognex's ID business is optical technology that reads bar codes. These systems are more accurate than laser-based systems, as well as being more flexible/forgiving. System ASPs run a wider gamut here, from less than $1,000 to $50,000 or more, as the company addresses a wider range of market segments (including mobile products).

Cognex's ID products business may be a little simpler to understand in some respects. Clients use these systems to identify product bar codes, typically while the product is in motion, and that has a wide range of uses - from logistics/distribution to warehouses to factory floors.

Attractive Growth Opportunities

Cognex currently sizes its addressable market opportunity at a little under $3 billion, split almost evenly between the vision and product ID segments. This is really more of a subset of the wider market opportunity, an opportunity likely worth $12 billion or more, but it is an attractive subset driven by high performance demands, a willingness to pay for that performance, and ongoing innovation. While there are opportunities for Cognex to continue to expand beyond that $3 billion present addressable market opportunity, there are a lot of more commodity-type markets out there that I don't think Cognex will ever pursue.

The addressable ID market is worth about $1.6 billion today and seems to be growing in the mid-teens. Cognex enjoys an overall market share in the mid-teens, with primary competitors including Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF), Datalogic (OTC:DAGCY), SICK, and Microscan. Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and Zebra (NASDAQ:ZBRA) are also notable competitors, though not across the board. Cognex has stronger share (closer to 20%) in the industrial/factory segment of industrial automation, but closer to 10% share in the logistics segment and low market share in the mobile segment (an area it entered in 2015).

I expect ID to offer ongoing growth opportunities for Cognex. More and more factories are using bar code systems to track the flow of products throughout the supply, inventory, manufacturing, and distribution chain, and I expect that will only increase. There is also a very significant opportunity (likely hundreds of millions of dollars over the long term) in warehouse automation, a market where Honeywell has been moving more aggressively of late.

On the vision side, Cognex has been building up its 3D and machine learning capabilities. 3D vision technology has several appealing potential applications, including more thorough inspection/measurement and enabling more accurate robotic guidance. That latter point can be an enabling technology for more collaborative robotics (robots that can work safely around human workers), as well as robots that can perform more delicate or intricate tasks including pick-and-pull/pick-and-place.

The largest near-term application for machine learning will be in facilitating the expansion of vision systems into markets where some variability is allowed, like in textile patterns, where small variations won't impact customer acceptance of a product but where traditional systems are flummoxed (traditional systems do well with "yes/no," not "it depends...").

Cognex has around 30% share of the vision systems market, a market worth around $800 million by management's estimation. Keyence, Datalogic, SICK, and several others do compete in this market as well, but Cognex's software has given it a competitive edge in many demanding applications. Cognex has a smaller share (around 10%) in the smaller, lower-value standalone sensor market, and only around 10% share in the emerging 3D vision market (a market that is presently dominated by Keyence).

Cognex generates about 30% of its revenue from the consumer electronics and auto markets (each). Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a key customer in electronics, and Cognex is benefiting from the ongoing automation of production in China and the increasing miniaturization of devices. This year (2017) should be a strong one as companies re-tool for a new generation of smartphones, and Cognex is also leveraged to OLED production growth.

On the auto side, auto OEMs have been enthusiastic adopters of automation technology (including robotics and metrology), but machine vision adoption has been a little slower (many of the relevant/applicable products are newer). Although a slowing auto OEM capex cycle is a frequently discussed theme around companies like ABB and Rockwell, there are still "content growth" possibilities here for Cognex as new systems with new capabilities are rolled out.

Growing outside these key verticals is important for Cognex. Logistics has quickly emerged as an important growth opportunity, and Cognex already gets around 10% of its revenue here. Consumer product companies also account for about 10% of the company's revenue. Looking ahead, I expect increasing automation and machine adoption from verticals like food/beverage, textiles, pharmaceuticals, life science, and "general industrial," particularly as cobots become more familiar. I will also note that Cognex still has a small business that serves the semiconductor industry, a business that has been shrinking over the long term and is less than 5% of sales.

The Opportunity

There's a lot to like about Cognex. I like that the company generates nearly 80% gross margins and reinvests over 10% of sales into R&D. I also like that Cognex's success is not about "the box" - Cognex has good technology in areas like sensors and cameras, but the company's software is really the important differentiating factor - many companies can access technology that will allow them to capture images, but what the systems do with those images is where the real value for customers is created. To that end, I'd note that around 80% of Cognex's R&D staff are software engineers/developers.

I have no problem believing that Cognex can grow revenue at a mid-teens rate over the next five years, or a low-teens rate over the next decade. There will be lumpiness and cyclicality along the way, but Cognex's addressable markets are growing, and I expect industrial companies to continue to invest in factory automation and I believe warehouse automation could emerge as a major opportunity in the coming years.

I'm not sure, though, that Cognex can do all that much more on the margin side. Gross margins are close to 80%, but as the company outsources manufacturing, I'm not sure there's significant leverage from here. While the company could boost operating margins by cutting R&D, that goes against the culture and makes little sense for the long term. Cognex also already enjoys a pretty good tax rate, so I don't see a lot of scope for moving the FCF margins much beyond their already high level in the low 30%s.

The Bottom Line

I believe Cognex is an excellent company in the machine vision/ID space, and that these markets are going to continue to grow as system capabilities improve and as companies pursue more automation to further reduce costs and improve/support margins. It's just difficult for me to make the numbers work, as today's price would seem to already assume long-term growth in the high teens with a single-digit discount rate.

I realize that growth stocks can be insensitive to valuation concerns so long as the growth remains strong, but I'd prefer to wait in the hopes of a pullback rather than stretch to buy a richly-valued (even if high-quality) stock in an expensive market.

