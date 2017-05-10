International Flavors & Fragrances Smells Good On Substantial Dips

While I like the underlying business, current multiples are on the high side, making me wait for a re-test of the January lows.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is a very compelling long-term growth play. The company operates in specialized markets which are very predictable, have solid long term growth prospects, while capital generation allows for accretive bolt-on dealmaking along the way.

The company continues on track for decent long term profitable growth, but investors were not happy with a softer first quarter earnings report, at least in terms of margins. While shares sold off from highs around the $140 mark to $130 in the wake of the earnings report, I am not seeing an automatic buying opportunity. While I believe that IFF warrants to trade at a modest premium to the overall market, I will only become a buyer of the shares if the January lows of $110-$115 will be re-tested in the coming months.

A $20 Billion Market

IFF operates in a $20 billion market for flavors compounds, fragrance compounds, fragrance ingredients and cosmetic actives. The market is mainly comprised out of the first two categories and generally grows at a predictable rate of close to 2-3% per year.

This market for flavors and fragrances is essentially controlled by an oligopoly. The true market leader is Givaudan which holds about a quarter of the overall market. Both IFF and Firmenich control 16% of the market, as Symrise holds another 12%.

These fragrances and flavors are typically very important for the products of customers in terms of taste and fragrance, while the total costs to the end product are typically negligible. IFF serves some 3,000 customers and its solutions are found in over 35,000 products. The company is pretty well diversified, having a roughly 50-50% exposure to emerging and developed markets, while it is balanced between flavors and fragrances as well.

The goal of the company is pretty simple. By investing heavily into R&D, IFF aims to grow in line or quicker than the overall market, while the company aims to boost margins towards the 20% mark.

The company aims to spent 50-60% of its earnings to shareholders, in the form of dividends and share repurchases, as the remainder of the cash flow is used to pursue bolt-on dealmaking. It should be said that the annual dividend payment of $2.56 per share is already equal to roughly 45% of adjusted earnings, leaving little money for share repurchases without surpassing the 60% mark.

Steady Grower, Compounds Over Time

IFF has steadily grown the business over the past decade. Sales have risen from $2.3 billion in 2007 towards $3.2 billion by now, for an average annualized growth rate of little over 3%.

In the earlier years of this time window, much of the growth was achieved on an organic manner. The company has proven to be a savvy allocator of capital. Management bought back over 10% of the outstanding share base between 2006 and 2008, when the stock traded at levels around $30-$40 per share and valuations were generally low. This levered up the balance sheet to 3-4 times EBITDA during the recession as the company steadily delevered to 1 to 2 times EBITDA by 2013.

While IFF has favored share buybacks when the valuation was low, the company has started to engage in bolt-on dealmaking in recent years, actually growing the size of the business again after the core business was struggling to post growth amidst a strong dollar.

IFF acquired Ottens Flavors for $188 million in 2015 in a deal which added $60 million in sales. Later that year, IFF acquired Lucas Meyer in a $305 million deal. These deals were followed by the $237 million purchase of David Michael last year, adding some $85 million in revenues. The company furthermore acquired Fragrance Resources late in 2016, as this $143 million deal adds $75 million in annual sales.

In total these 4 deals came at a cost of nearly $900 million while adding nearly $270 million in sales, for relatively steep multiples. These acquired businesses were on average acquired at a roughly 3.3 times sales multiple. This compares to IFF's current enterprise valuation of 3.7 times sales, and its 10 year average valuation at 2.5 times sales.

Soft Start To The Year

IFF's margins have steadily risen from 15% of sales towards the 20% mark, but they have never really met that margin target. First quarter sales for the year of 2017 were up 6% to $828.3 million, although much of the growth was driven by dealmaking which added 5 points to sales growth. The remaining 1% organic sales growth number was held back by an adverse currency impact of 1%.

So far the good news as the margin news was not that great. GAAP operating margins fell 5 points towards 16.6% of sales on the back of acquisition-driven charges and restructuring efforts. This margins compression was in part offset by top-line sales growth and modest share buybacks, limiting the fall in GAAP earnings per share to two pennies, with earnings falling to $1.45 per share. Adjusting for restructuring efforts and dealmaking costs, adjusted earnings totaled $1.52 per share.

The company retired the full year earnings guidance which calls for adjusted earnings per share to increase by roughly 4%. Note that last year's earnings came in at $5.51 per share, implying that earnings are seen somewhere around $5.75 per share. GAAP earnings came in at roughly 90% of the adjusted earnings metric last year.

Troubles In Paradise?

IFF has been a key beneficiary from a couple of trends. Investors like certainty in this uncertain world and its business is a predictable growing operation. The company furthermore benefited from the zero interest rate environment which has pushed up valuation multiples for all assets, but certainly for predictable businesses. At times it appears that some investors compared equity of IFF to bonds at some points in 2016.

While total revenues were up just 35% over the past decade, and revenues per share rose by roughly 75%, shares were actually up 150% over this time frame. While part of this can be attributed to higher margins, valuation multiples have risen as well. In terms of earnings and EBITDA multiples shares now trade at a 30% premium to the historical 10 year average, while the 3.7 times sales multiple reflects a 50% premium. If rates shoot up and overall valuations come down, compression in these multiples can be very painful for investors, even as I have already factored in the recent 10% pullback form the highs already.

The good new is that the company gets more acquisitive, the trouble is that the valuations of these deals is not very cheap on both a relative and absolute basis. On the bright side, IFF has more capacity to engage on these deals, as leverage ratios come in below 2 times despite having spent nearly a billion on bolt-on deals in recent years.

Appeal From Here? Wait For Re-Test Of January Lows

Based on the discussion above, it seems that IFF remains a very interesting play if you have a true long term horizon, as a reversion in valuation multiples or increase in rates could be very painful for investors with a time horizon with less than 5 years. Market leader Givaudan trades around 4 times sales, with margins approaching 20% of sales as well. Symrise trades at similar 3.6 times sales multiples despite its margins being stuck in the mid-teens, while Firmenich is privately owned.

Given the premium at which the business trades on relative and absolute valuation multiples, while the valuation is largely in line with its peers, I see no immediate appeal. It should be said that IFF's shares have seen some volatility of late. After peaking at $140 in October of last year, shares fell to the $110s in January as interest rates rose, and investors moved into more cyclical stocks. In recent weeks shares have rebounded to the highs of $140, before falling back to $130 on the back of the softer first quarter earnings report.

A re-test of the $110 levels looks like a rather appealing entry point in my eyes. The roughly 20 times multiple looks decent at that level given the stable organic growth, modest usage of leverage and opportunity to create more value through bolt-on dealmaking over time.

