V.F. Corp. Cheap At $55

Although shares of V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) have rebounded strongly since the company announced its first quarter results back on the 28th of April, sentiment hasn't followed the share price to the same extent which makes me believe future gains are ahead. Analysts were expecting $2.7 billion in top-line sales for the first quarter, but the company came up short by about $140 million. Reported earnings per share were in line with what was expected at $0.55, but this wasn't enough for the shares to lose almost 6% on the 28th. Buyers, though, came in aggressively any time the stock dipped below $53, and that has created the momentum we have had since then which has resulted in a present share price of $55.58.

The reasons are numerous why buyers stepped in at that level. Firstly, the soft top-line number doesn't seem to be a fundamental issue with the company but more a sector-wide issue especially in the North American market. Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE:RL) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) also experienced sales declines in the first quarter, and currency headwinds also were responsible for at least half of the top-line decline sector-wide in the first quarter. However, despite these issues, V.F. Corp.'s biggest segment "Outdoor & Action Sports" grew at 4% to reach $1.7 billion, which was crucial as it makes up the lion's share of the top line.

Although wholesale sales were weak, especially with the Timberland brand, investors should note that wholesale sales for the North Face brand grew significantly in Europe (30%), putting to bed any worries investors may have about this channel. Bears may point also to the weakness of the wholesale channel in the Jeanswear segment, but I would point investors towards the growth that is happening in the direct-to-consumer channel (especially e-commerce). This channel is the perfect hedge to what is happening in wholesales at present and is the reason why I believe V.F. Corp. will return to 4% to 6% top-line growth before long. This really is the crux of the issue for this company. Its 10-year average top-line growth rate is almost 7% - a figure long-term investors have become accustomed to in recent years.

Speaking of the company's long-term fundamentals, all of V.F. Corp.'s long-term financials continue to grow. This company is a proven dividend aristocrat with a current payout ratio of 55%.

Years Of Dividend Increases 44 Years - Pass Free Cash Flow $1.26 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass (Very Important For Dividend Investors - Dividend Currently Is 3.02%) Revenues $12.1 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Gross Margins 48.6% - (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Price History of the stock Up 157% in the last 10 years excluding dividends - Pass Healthy balance sheet Total assets = $9.73 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Competitive Advantage Pricing Power Of Brands

Economies Of Scale

Strong Distribution Network - Pass Resistant to recessions? Sales and earnings recovered quickly during the recession of 2008 - Pass

The stock is trading with an earnings multiple of 20 which is 2 points below its five-year average number of 22. The dividend just got hiked by an impressive 13.5%, and we have seen in the past that the overall dividend yield (which is 3%+ at present) has struggled to stay above this level. I believe the same will happen again.

Our premium portfolio is already long this name, but if one wanted to use less capital to adopt a similar long position, I feel that one won't probably get a better time to buy some long-term or leap options. Implied volatility in stocks and V.F. Corp. is extremely low at present. So, any increase in volatility should increase the price of the call options. For example, one could buy the January 2019 $40 call options for less than $16. This call option has a delta of 1, meaning it will move in lock mode with the stock. So, this investment would tie up around $1,600 for every contract (each contract would control 100 shares), which is more than three times less buying power than the buying the shares outright.

