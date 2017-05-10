3 Concepts Out Of Google's YouTube Brandcast Event

The Google/YouTube Brandcast event at this year's Digital Content NewFronts emphasized three central concepts for Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) core advertising businesses. In light of the recent boycott, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki reiterated the company's commitment to both advertiser brand safety and fairness for content creators. More importantly, the event highlighted YouTube's disruptive capacity to blur the lines between TV and online video. And with a focus on traditional celebrities, seven new subscription-free, ad-supported series were introduced.

Safety Versus Dynamics

Wojcicki took the brand safety boycott head-on. First, by apologizing, she accepted responsibility for ad placements alongside inappropriate content. In a nod to the company's new policies and tools, she stated, "We can, and we will, do better." However, Wojcicki also focused on the strength of the platform's content creators.

YouTube is not TV… users don't come to YouTube for polish. They come for texture.

The need for advertisers to control their brand placement must be balanced against the dynamic nature of the YouTube ecosystem. The solution must be easy to use for advertisers and provide them enough granularity while fairly rating and presenting creator content types. Implementing the tools and finding this balance will challenge Alphabet's coming quarter's paid clicks and cost-per-click earnings drivers.

User Evolution

Despite the balancing trouble discussed above, secular growth continues as consumer preferences evolve and media lines blur. YouTube forwarded the following statistics:

Watch time of TV channels on YouTube has grown 50% in the last year. Watch time of YouTube content on TV screens doubled year over year.

In the U.S., watch time of top 20 TV celebrity videos on YouTube has tripled since 2013. There are 75% more channels with more than a million subscribers than last year.

During prime-time hours of an average day in the U.S., more 18-49-year-olds visit YouTube than any TV network, even on mobile alone.

Preferred Content Creep

YouTube is also creating series with traditional celebrities to augment their core content. New programming from Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres, Ludacris, Katy Perry and a singer named Demi Lovato was announced. These series will likely be available to advertisers as part of the Google Preferred program options, not part of the subscription service. Google Preferred is basically the top, brand safe and curated content. Somewhat interestingly, considering the night's brand safety focus, Katy Perry performed a risqué dance in a suggestive pink ensemble.

As with the advertiser protections discussed above, the increasing introduction of traditional celebrities and curated, brand safe content also threatens core creators. YouTube's competitive advantage over other content delivery services rests with the authenticity and social nature of the mid-tier content creators. So long as the new top-tier content drives new users or increases user engagement without crowding out core content, the advantage is maintained.

Summary

The brand safety solution and implementation have hurt monetization across Google's properties and Network. YouTube is working toward an equitable solution that protects both advertisers and creators. But the growth story continues as users adopt and grow usage of Google's delivery systems.

Source: First Quarter 2017 Results

Source: Monetization Metrics

Revenue growth forecasts for Q2 should be tempered. In second quarter data, I will predict only low double-digit paid clicks growth and an acceleration of cost-per-click decline for the combined Google properties and Network numbers on a year-over-year basis. Though not relevant for Q2, effects on core content caused by increasing traditional, top-tier programs should be monitored in future quarters.

