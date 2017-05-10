Antero Midstream GP LP: Bad News Now And Later

Investors should stay far away from this company, and in fact should be leery of dealing with oil and gas businesses altogether.

Antero Midstream GP LP (Pending:AMGP) has not had a good first week, as the midstream oil company debuted last week and raised $875 million in its IPO. But after selling 37.3 million shares at an initial price of $23.50, the stock's value has fallen to just over $22 as of Tuesday morning.

A stock stumbling like this out of the gate is certainly not a good sign, and there are plenty of reasons to be wary of AMGP. Oil and gas markets will be highly unpredictable for the foreseeable future and AMGP in particular is uniquely vulnerable to the resulting changes. The fact that Antero Resources is practically a pawn of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is also important to note, both in the upsides and downsides.

A Complicated Relationship

Investors interested in Antero Midstream GP LP are going to have to pay close attention to the formal stock initials. In addition to Antero Resources and Antero Midstream GP LP, there is also Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM). Antero Resources is the parent company, which according to AMGP's SEC filing is "the eighth largest natural gas producer in North America based on fourth quarter 2016 production volumes." While Antero Resources is based in Denver, the company's primary holdings are in Appalachia with the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Antero Midstream Partners handles the midstream part of the Antero business, namely transportation and gas pipelines.

AMGP states that it owns the general partner of Antero Midstream as well as all of its incentive distribution rights. But what this fundamentally means is that investing in AMGP or Antero Midstream is little different from investing in Antero Resources directly, especially as Antero Resources comprises 99.86% of Antero Midstream's revenue.

Antero Resources itself has seen its stock steadily fall over the past two years. However, Antero Resources did announce on Monday that it significantly beat its 1Q estimates, earning 18 cents per share compared to expectations of 9 cents. It also surpassed revenue expectations, earning $1.2 billion in the same period compared to expectations of $786 million. As Antero's stock will undoubtedly rise from this, it is possible that AMGP could expect from its parent company's good fortune as well.

Gas Instability

Antero wants investors to believe that its continued expansion into the Marcellus and Utica projects and its recent quarterly results shows that its fortunes will turn around. But while these efforts may bear fruit, Antero's fortunes like most oil companies heavily depends on crude oil futures, which are currently very difficult to predict.

There are an incredible number of factors right now affecting the crude market, ranging from OPEC's decision to cut production, American shale producers rising again after struggling with years of lower oil prices, and potential changes in Chinese and American demand. While there is cautious optimism that oil will rise again later in the year, the emphasis is more on the cautious than the optimism.

Lower oil prices will not be catastrophic for Antero, as it like other shale producers have become more efficient and learned to survive with lower costs. And Antero Midstream should be fine as Antero Resources looks to develop further in its oil holdings.

But while Antero will not crash from lower oil prices, oil prices will almost certainly not rise to past heights, boosting up both Antero Resources and AMGP. And when you consider that other recent oil IPOs like Liberty Oilfield Services postponed its IPO before pulling out altogether, the fact is that the market is too stable and not right for an energy IPO.

Stay Away

IPOs are generally risky investments, but investors hope to get in on the ground floor and become part of something special. But in the case of AMGP, the risk is not worth the reward given both unstable oil prices and examples of other failed energy IPOs.

Investors who want to invest in Antero should look at either Antero Resources itself or at Antero Midstream, and these stocks should rise in the short terms given the quarterly results. But there is little to endear investors towards AMGP, and the recent fall in its current share prices serve as proof of its weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.