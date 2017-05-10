America Shale Resurgence = Lower For Longer Oil Prices

We believe the EIA is likely still behind the curve on America’s oil production growth forecast and more 2017 revisions increasing supply forecasts for 2017 & 2018.

Surge in capital expenditures exacerbate the growing gusher of supply entering the market, while hedges will counteract the function of price as a mechanism of balancing supply and demand.

Near record high levels of oil in storage inventories and with supply and demand struggling find balance, the price of oil is very sensitive to additional supply.

For the 11th straight month, the EIA increased its 2017 America oil production forecast driven by the growth in shale output.

The speed of recovery America shale oil production has caught most in the industry by surprise, we believe shale’s resurgence will mean a longer recovery period for oil prices.

Oil Prices: Prepare for "Lower for Longer"

We believe that the balancing of supply and demand in the global oil market and a reduction in near record supplies of oil in storage will take much longer than most market participants anticipate. In fact, America shale oil production growth is exacerbating the situation. Bottom line: oil prices will remain lower for longer. We expect that oil prices will remain below $60 into 2019.

The underpinning the conviction of thesis that America shale oil production will hold oil prices down: (1) the surprising resurgence in the America shale oil industry's capital spending, drilling, and oil production growth will bring significant supply into an already oversupplied market, (2) oil hedges will allow America shale oil producers to continue to drill and complete wells despite lower oil prices, (3) continual improvements that are lowering costs and increasing yields per drilled oil well, (4) we believe that most America shale oil production estimates remain behind the curve and will be increased yet again, and finally (5) the massive glut evidenced in global oil storage levels.

America Shale Oil Production Estimates Keep Rising

For the eleventh straight month, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its 2017 America oil production estimate in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) monthly report for May 2017 release yesterday. In addition, the EIA's 2018 America oil production estimate has been increased in each of the four months following its initial estimate in January 2017.

In the chart below, we compare the EIA's quarterly and annual estimates of America oil production for each of the EIA's last twelve monthly STEO reports. The EIA estimate for America oil production in 2017 currently stands at 9.31 million barrels per day, up 1.12 million barrels per day or 13.7% greater than the 2017 estimate made in June 2016. The EIA estimate for America oil production in 2018 currently stands at 9.96 million barrels per day, up 0.66 million barrels per day or 7.1% greater than the 2018 estimate made in January 2017.

We believe that EIA's, as is the case for most market participants, America oil production estimates remain behind the curve. Bottom line: we anticipate further positive revisions to the America oil production estimates for 2017 and 2018.

Global Oil Supply and Demand Remains Out of Balance

EIA's increase in its America oil production forecast flowed through to an increase in global supply. The imbalance in global supply and demand for oil saw a widening of the gap.

Despite lower oil prices, conviction in 2017 and 2018 America shale oil growth

We believe several factors will allow America shale oil growth to remain resilient and may continue to provide upside surprises throughout 2017 and 2018, even if oil prices were to decline from current levels.

First, analysts at Barclays Plc. estimate that North American drillers plan on $84 billion in capital spending in 2017, an increase of 32% versus 2016. Much of the increased capital expenditure is being put to work in growing the number drilling rigs (Baker Hughes reported an oil rig count of 703 on May 5, 2017 versus 328 oil rigs a year ago.

Second, America's shale oil producers have purchased oil hedges that should allow partial insulation for lower oil prices and allow them to continue to drill and complete wells. The function price plays in balancing supply and demand is made less effective (at least with regard to timing) by hedging, contributing to the lower-for-longer thesis for oil prices.

Third, America shale oil producers and the service companies that work for them are making continual improvements that are lowering costs and increasing yields per drilled oil well. Such improvements as: pad drilling, drilling longer lateral lengths, and using more liquids (water and proprietary ingredients) and proppant have over time lowered the break-even price point significantly. The continuation of improvements lowering costs and producing higher yields per well will enable America's shale oil producers to profit at lower prices.

Fourth, we believe that most America shale oil production estimates remain behind the curve and will be increased yet again. We believe a combination of more subtle factors will continue to lead to the potential and existence of upside surprises. For example: improvements in pump and lift technologies, the number of drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells that can quickly come on-line, choked-back wells that are awaiting transport or water recovery infrastructure to come on-line, and the like.

These may all contribute to positive revisions to oil production; but are difficult to monitor, therefore, challenging to forecast with accuracy.

Finally, the massive amount of oil in storage provides an overhang to oil prices. In America, oil in storage is expected to remain at near record levels.

In fact, the growth in oil production, oversupply condition, and massive storage levels have pushed America oil prices down to such a discount to other global oil producers, America is now able to export oil (in December 2015 the export ban was lifted). Oil exports have helped to support America oil prices and production levels in the past 17 months.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have reduced global oil supply over the past six months, however, America shale oil has been filling in the gap.

Conclusion

We expect further upward revisions to estimates for America 2017 & 2018 oil production. We expect the increased supply estimates will delay a balance between oil market supply and demand and add to the glut in oil storage. Like the EIA's supply estimate increase announced today, we expect a negative impact on oil prices.

However, we expect America oil producers to continue to grow production and prosper despite a challenging oil pricing environment.

The result, in our opinion, oil prices will remain lower for longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.