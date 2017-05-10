SodaStream International's (SODA) CEO Daniel Birnbaum on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Brendon Frey - Managing Director

Daniel Birnbaum - CEO

Danny Erdreich - CFO

Doug Pritchard - President of North America

Analysts

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies

Aatish Shah - Susquehanna Financial Group

Peter Grom - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day. My name is Alicia, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SodaStream International First Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Brendon Frey of ICR. Please go ahead, sir.

Brendon Frey

Thank you, and welcome, everyone. Present on the call today are Daniel Birnbaum, CEO; Danny Erdreich, CFO; and Doug Pritchard, President of North America. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call up to questions.

Earlier this morning, we filed a 6-K, which includes the press release and financial tables along with the CFO commentary document and a supplemental slide presentation. I would like to remind everyone that certain statements will be made during today's conference call which are forward-looking within the meaning of the securities laws.

Due to the uncertainty of these forward-looking statements, our actual results may differ materially from anything projected in these forward-looking statements. As such, we can give no assurances as to their accuracy and we assume no obligation to update them. Results that we report today should not be considered as an indication for future performance.

Changes in economics, business, competitive, technological, regulatory, and other factors could cause SodaStream's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the projections or forward-looking statements made today.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer of SodaStream, Daniel Birnbaum.

Daniel Birnbaum

Thank you, Brendon, and welcome to everyone on the call with us this morning. Our first quarter performance represents a strong start to 2017 with revenue increasing double-digits in each of our four regions. Our growth is being driven by established and newer markets, many of which are demonstrating significant household penetration gains.

We continue to revolutionize the beverage industry while establishing our global brand in a highly efficient way. The combination of a razor, razor-blade business model, enhanced manufacturing platform and improved operating structure is allowing us to invest in our future growth while achieving significant gains and profitability and record free cash flow.

Let me review some of the financial highlights from the first quarter. Revenue increased 14% to $115 million. Gross margins increased to 200 basis points to 52.7% and operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 400 basis points. This led to operating income of $15.9 million up 100% from a year ago and a 590 basis point improvement in operating margins. This is the fifth consecutive quarter of triple-digit growth in operating and net income.

EPS increased 129% to $0.66 and we generated record free cash flow of $29 million in the quarter. We now have $94 million of cash and deposits and no financial debt. In terms of sales by product category sparkling water maker unit sales increased 34% to 770,000 and gas refill unit sales grew 12% to $7.6 million which is a Q1 record. Consumers are responding positively to our messaging around health and wellness, convenience and the environment and are using SodaStream to produce and consume sparkling water in record numbers.

Similar to recent quarters, 88% of the $420 million liters of beverage produced in Q1 by our system was non-flavored sparkling water. In line with our strategy to promote the consumption of water, flavor unit sales decreased slightly year-over-year by 2% to $5.2 million.

To help understand what's driving our results and chasing our outlook I want to provide color on current trends in each region starting in Western Europe. Revenue increased 12% to $70 million in the first quarter. The $7.4 million increase from a year ago was driven by double-digit gains in Sparkling Water Maker units and gas refill sales across each of our key markets in Western Europe, Germany, France, Nordic, Switzerland, Benelux and Austria. This growth is being achieved through effective messaging, great PR and solid execution by our team in Europe. These results are a great indication that our established user base continues to expand.

In the Americas revenue grew 14% with Canada increasing strong double-digits and U.S. mid single-digit. In both countries the growth was driven by a strong momentum in Sparkling Water Maker sales fueled by the Fizz our newest high functionality machine that was launched during the back half of last year.

In the U.S. Sparkling Water Maker unit sales increased to 35% while gas refills and flavor unit sales were flat compared with last year. However, sell through for gas and flavors was up 9% and 8% respectively. As previously discussed our home delivery of gas is successfully up and running in the New York area and we will begin our national expansion by adding a few more metro areas during Q2, these include Philadelphia, Baltimore, Miami, and Los Angeles.

We believe that our free home delivery of gas coupled with our ability to communicate directly with our consumers through our CRM platform will support our consumer retention levels and enhance our brand franchise in the United States as well as elsewhere.

Canada posted strong double-digit revenue growth with strong gains for gas refills and flavor units and is now our fastest-growing market globally. These impressive results were achieved through higher productivity at existing doors and without the benefit of new distribution. Our success in Canada is an indicator for potential in the United States.

Now to Asia-Pacific, quarterly sales increased 38% making it our fastest growing region in the first quarter. The strong momentum we built in Japan last year carried over to 2017 fueled by additional marketing investments aimed at increasing household penetration in this exciting market. We also had a strong start to the new year in Australia where efforts to reposition the brand around sparkling water continued to gain traction. Sales increased double-digits with gains in both sparkling water makers and gas refills in Australia.

Lastly, CEMEA, sales increased 15% compared to a year ago led by solid selling of sparkling water makers and gas refills to our Czech distributor. Meanwhile in Israel, our ongoing efforts to develop an extremely user friendly and profitable direct-to-consumer model through the testing of numerous programs are driving significant demand for machines and gas refills while at the same time helping to strengthen consumer retention in our home market.

We are pleased with our overall performance for the first quarter as it indicates our gross strategies are working. Looking ahead, we have some exciting new products launching globally designed for a future broader audience and support both household penetration and retention over the long term.

While we anticipate our efforts will continue to yield our positive results going forward, there are a few things to keep in mind as you update your models. The year-over-year quarterly comparisons from a revenue and FX headwind perspective get more difficult as 2017 progresses. As you will recall, this was the reason that we said back in February that first half revenue was expected to grow at a faster pace than the second half.

Based on our first quarter results we are raising our full-year guidance. We now expect 2017 revenue to grow approximately 7% to about $510 million compared with $476 million in 2016, up from our previous guidance of mid-single-digits. And on a constant currency basis revenues are now expected to grow approximately 10% to about $524 million up from our previous guidance of high single digits.

With comparisons getting tougher, second quarter revenue on a reported basis is expected to increase between 7% to 8% to approximately $128 million. On a constant currency basis Q2 revenue growth is expected to be at about 11%. Below the revenue line full year gross margin is still forecast it could be approximately 52% inclusive of 150 basis points headwind from changes in FX.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue including A&P are still projected to be consistent with 2016 levels. Operating income is now projected to increase in the low 20s on a reported basis, based on current exchange rates up from mid teens in our earlier guidance. And on a constant currently basis we project operating income to increase approximately 40% up from our earlier guidance of 30%.

One note on EPS, our fully diluted share counts for 2017 is expected to be approximately 23 million compared with $21.5 million for 2016. CapEx for 2017 is expected to be approximately $25 million while D&A is expected to be approximately $20 million, no change from previous guidance.

In closing we're pleased with our start to the year. We're successfully building a global brand franchise that is supported by world-class organization and infrastructure. There is a tremendous runway for future growth and I'm confident that we have the right strategies in place to profitably capitalize on the many opportunities ahead and return long-term value to our shareholders.

Alicia, we are now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] We'll go first to Akshay Jagdale with Jefferies.

Akshay Jagdale

Hi good morning, thanks for the question. Can you give us a sense as to where you think your installed base is to start? And I have a followup after that.

Daniel Birnbaum

We estimate our installed base is just over 11 million active users probably 11.25 million. Good morning Akshay

Akshay Jagdale

Good morning, yes. So really good performance and congrats on that, but can you give us a little more color on sort of push versus pull on the sales line? So you've obviously orchestrated this new strategy and it seems to be gaining some traction in recent quarters, but you have a pretty broad-based distribution model and so when you look at the numbers can you help us get comfort that these machines that you are selling are actually ending up in the marketplace and getting used?

And the reason I am asking that is, I mean the CO2 refills, strong growth again, double-digits, but it is lagging the machine sales so it would imply some decline in attachment rates. Now again quarter-to-quarter I know it's not really accurate to look at it that way and hence I am asking the question is as we look at the acceleration we have seen in machine sales, the fact that the refills are lagging is that just a timing issue and you will expect the refill sales to also pick up or is there something going on with usage rates that we should be concerned about? Thanks.

Daniel Birnbaum

Well, I'll address that in two respects. First of all we track sell through not only sell in, so we know that the machines that we’re selling and the other products that we are selling are also getting out to the consumer and there are no major pipeline issues that we are aware of. Perhaps in one case there would be an exception is the French distributor. We see the French distributors in general and by the way distributors represent now 14% of our total revenue, as distributors – by – early in the year.

So yes, I think the French distributor may have a little bit of a low in Q1 which we won’t see replicating in Q2. But that’s a small non-material exception. Other than that what we see is a very healthy pipeline. But let me say something about the razor versus razor-blades growth rate.

Remember that the gas and the flavors are surfacing the entire population of users. So if the razors grow by certain percent you can expect the blades to grow at the same percentage rate. So it’s completely normal. It’s like you know think of car sales going up by 20% in a quarter, don’t expect gasoline spills to increase that much in the same quarter. You know it doesn’t populate at the same level. So that’s just to keep in mind when you look at your gas growth rate and the gas growth rate that we have in this quarter is absolutely phenomenal and an indication that we have actually – razor very, very fine.

Akshay Jagdale

Okay and then just some color on the U.S., I know usually you gave us some data on the number of stores and the sales. Can you just provide some color? I know you had some promotions that rolled off in certain large retailers and stuff. So can you just give us an update? It looks like North America results were pretty solid, but where are you in terms of in you know the U.S. rollout, you talked about home delivery, but just give us an overall sense as to where you are relative to the long term plan here? Thank you.

Daniel Birnbaum

Sure I’m going to ask Doug who is on the call to give some color about the U.S. traction.

Doug Pritchard

Sure, thanks Daniel. I can certainly do that. We continue to be very pleased with how the business has really turned around in the U.S. For the second straight quarter, our machines sales were up 34% up around 35% to 48% in Q4 as well, so from last year. So we have continued to maintain the really strong growth on machines and we have been able to do that with basically the same number of doors.

So what we are seeing is really good strong sellout from our machines in the marketplace and that’s giving us a lot of confidence that not only our customers getting behind this the consumers are seeing really our benefits behind the product. Then supporting the strong growth of machines in the market, we saw gas refills continue to accelerate as well in the market. So our sell out on gas was plus 9% up from plus 7% in Q4 and plus 3% in Q3. So we continue to see gas to continue to accelerate as we increase the installed base of our machines in the U.S.

And then for the first time we actually saw strong growth for flavors in Q1 as well a plus 8%. So what we do see in the U.S. is strong growth across machines, gas and flavors. So we feel very good about where the business has gone and again we're coming off a low base, so based on two really the quarters of good machine growth especially managing strong momentum on gas as well. We're excited to get probably some strong inroads now on new door as we looked at the back half of 2017.

Akshay Jagdale

Perfect, I'll pass it on, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll go next to Pablo Zuanic of SIG.

Aatish Shah

Hi good morning, this is Aatish Shah in for Pablo. Just a couple of questions, starting with in regards to sales, if you can give us an idea of what percentage of Western Europe is Germany for sales? And then more generally what are the top three markets overall for revenue? And then related to his if you can give us an ideal of the household penetration for those top three markets and where you see that penetration going within five years?

Daniel Birnbaum

Yes, Danny will you take these questions please?

Danny Erdreich

Well, hi there and in Western Europe, Germany our biggest market. Our largest market is about 40 % of the market and remind me the second question please?

Aatish Shah

And then the top three markets in terms of revenue?

Danny Erdreich

So the three largest markets, Germany, the U.S. and France.

Aatish Shah

U.S. and France, okay. And then for those markets what the household penetration is and where do you see that going in about five years?

Danny Erdreich

Okay, so Germany our current penetration is about 7% and we refer to active users, folks that use the product regularly. In France we estimate 4.8% active users and in the U.S. we are about 1.5% or almost 1.5. In five years we don’t have that much patience, but we'd like to see Germany reach 20% ahead of that. The U.S. we have to crack, so it's hard to put a number. It would be irresponsible for us to just paste the number out there. And in France should be able to more than double in two years.

Aatish Shah

That's great. And then I don’t know, I might have missed this, so I know you said there is strong growth in the U.S. but did you - were you able to give the sales in units for machines, flavors and gas?

Danny Erdreich

Yes, we think it is about that, if we've done it I get to ask, you know I can ask yet. Machines 70,000 with sparkling water makers in the U.S. 35% increase, gas refills is 1.1 million flat versus last year and flavors closed 856 again flat versus last year, thousand yes.

Aatish Shah

Okay fine great. That's great, I'll pass it on, thank you.

Daniel Birnbaum

Thank you.

Operator

We'll go next to Peter Grom of JPMorgan.

Peter Grom

Hey guys, good morning. Thank you for the questions. Just one quick one from me. It was encouraging to hear that you guys are rolling out SodaStream direct to additional metro markets in Q2 but I was hoping you could provide a little more color on the results you had in New York and was there a meaningful impact in the quarter? Did you see a big uptick in the gas refills? Thanks.

Daniel Birnbaum

Hey Peter, good morning. I'll ask Doug to address that.

Doug Pritchard

Yes, you know what we figured about is we figured about the initial results. I wouldn’t say overall within the results is a huge uptick, but what we did we are confident that we are strong enough to start rolling out to other cities and then we've got the model set that we can provide that great consumer experience and duplicate that across the remainder of the cities.

And so now the push will be to get to other cities and actually put a stronger marketing push behind this to significantly increase the number of wholesales who are taking advantage of the service, because we know the customers that we started with more in a trial in our pilot project have been very pleased with the kind of services we can provide and the convenience that it provides to getting their gas truck to their home.

And we are seeing the majority of consumers are actually getting at least two cylinders when they have it delivered. So, what we are encouraged about is that it is encouraging additional gas usage and making sure that the machines are not staying idle. So, we feel good about the program and again we are working on rolling it out right across the country.

Peter Grom

Great, thank you. And just one quick follow up, I think on the last quarter you guys talked about you know adding new doors in the U.S., can you talk about where we are in that strategy, and kind of what you can expect in terms of new doors for the balance of the year? Thanks.

Doug Pritchard

Dan, are you telling me to handle this one as well?

Daniel Birnbaum

Yes, yes, sure, sure.

Doug Pritchard

Okay, not a problem. Really good question, so we are making good progress. As you can imagine a lot of our customers have been looking for good success on the business and continued success and with our strong results in Q4 and now Q1 we are having a lot of very good dialogue with a lot of new customers.

So, the first thing we’re going to be doing is we are opening up a thousand new gas stores at Wal-Mart stores which we lost a few years ago. So, that’s going to be very encouraging, because as we can make gas more accessible that’s a key part of our business. As we roll into Q4 we’re going to be doing in and outs with them as well in another 500 stores. They have very long lead times in terms of when they reset their shelves. So, we’re going be in another 500 doors of machines in Q4 and then rolling hopefully to direct and permanent distribution on their store shelves.

We’re working with a lot of other customers and we are making good progress and have I think a lot of good news to probably present as we roll out to new customers in Q2 through Q4, but we are very encouraged with the kind of the response we are seeing based on our end market performance.

Peter Grom

Great, thank you. And just quick follow up there and I think what is the – may be you if you could talk about the different strategy at Wal-Mart this time around, because if you rewind a few years ago, that was part of the reason. You know we saw things kind of – you know the sales trends started to deteriorate, so maybe you could talk about what is different now, why do you feel this is going to be successful this time around?

Doug Pritchard

Yes, first of all I think we’re going in with the right kind of strategy with good consistent growth there as well. What we’re looking at, when we look at our U.S., consumer is we see kind of different segments. We've got our core SodaStream's business, but what we’re doing with Wal-Mart and what they’ve asked for is rolling them with an entry level machine with slightly different branding under the Fountain branding which will allow us to get the low-end consumer with our sparkling water and soda positioning for that lower consumer and that is something Wal-Mart has been talking to us for you know year-and-half to two years and we are finally able to kind of deliver that to them. So, we are excited about coming in with them a two machine strategy, one at the $49 price point and then a Fizz which we currently have at $79.

So, again we’re going to walk before we run and we’ve been working very closely with Wal-Mart, but they are very pleased with how we've turned the business around and believe with the, this new machine strategy in that channel that we’re going to be very successful. You know, we launched, we also announced at IHA at the high-end that we’re launching our Aqua Fizz under separate branding as well at high end retailers and that’s is going to allow us to bring in those high-end water consumers who in turn are converting to sparkling water consumption. So, we are taking a little different strategy in the U.S. to making sure that we got the right offering for consumers from the low-end all the way to the high-end.

Peter Grom

Great, thank you, that’s all from me.

Doug Pritchard

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We’ll go next to Ethan [indiscernible] of [indiscernible] Portfolio Management.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to ask about the tax rate, I see last two quarters have been low double-digit which is lower than in the prior quarters, I want to ask what’s going on?

Danny Erdreich

Hi, it’s Danny. For tax rates we actually did not change at each quarter, but on the longer term basis, it is safe to assume about 15% tax rate. The combination is in Israel 7.5%, in Switzerland more or less the same and in the other regions the regular tax rates in each of the countries that we are operating. The mix would bring you at about 15%.

Unidentified Analyst

What made the change, what made the tax rate lower in last two quarters than in the prior quarters?

Danny Erdreich

It’s just a mix of the market. You know, in some cases there are higher profits in there, higher rate markets and in other periods it could be in lower rates markets, so it’s just a mix of geographical mix that creates this changes between the quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you and good luck.

Danny Erdreich

Thank you.

Daniel Birnbaum

Thank you.

Operator

We’ll go next to Akshay Jagdale of Jefferies.

Akshay Jagdale

Thanks for taking the follow up and thanks for all the color especially in the U.S. So, my question is on the U.S. but probably could apply to the rest of the world down the road. So with this home delivery strategy, and given you had some logistic issues in the past, what is that duty of gross margin for those products where you have home delivery? And can you just remind us how you are - what the flow of the supply chain is to get those products to the homes? So that’s number one.

And then secondly, related to the customer you talked about with the lower price machine, I know you make most of your money on the refills, but again what are the implications of this newer strategy where you’re going to the lower-end consumer which typically spends less right, and so maybe they are going to buy less refills, so is in the game all about refills?

And so going to the lower end consumer targeting them as a lifetime user, isn’t the revenue stream lower, so can you just help me understand the implications of the home delivery strategy on gross margins and then targeting the lower-end consumer and sort of implications long-term on the revenue stream from these customers? Thanks.

Danny Erdreich

Sure. Akshay, I will take it one at a time. The home delivery of gas is margin neutral for us because the refill component is offset by us being the retailer in this case. And of course we have a slightly higher delivery logistics fee, but it all works out to be neutral. The way we execute the supply chain is we use regional logistics providers who can do the last mile in a very efficient way.

We integrate with them on our Oracle systems so that everything is electronic. The order comes in click, click, they receive it, they see it. They can do a delivery and we are expecting that the deliveries will be eventually same day deliveries and may be even quicker than that, but there is learning curve here. So, no concerns on margins on the gas. The upside because retention is tremendous in this business.

Now, on the [indiscernible] project or the low cost entry machine for soda drinkers, traditional soda drinkers there is no evidence that these people consume less soda on the contrary, so I would think that the gas sales could potentially be even greater there, and the machine itself while the sales at lower price is also a lower cost machine, so the margin is also neutral. So, neither of these projects has an impact on modeling profitability moving forward and what we need to watch is the top line. If we're able to increase revenue and household penetration then the upside kicks in.

Akshay Jagdale

Thanks a lot.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] It looks like we have no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Daniel Birnbaum for any additional or closing comments.

Daniel Birnbaum

Thank you, Alicia. Thank you all for joining us today and we look forward to speaking with you on our second quarter call scheduled for August. Have a great day.

Operator

That does conclude our conference for today. We thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.