Apple: Defending Tim Cook

This morning, I read an article on this site suggesting that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook should be replaced. Contributor Standard Investment Company laid out a presentation suggesting that Cook is just riding the success of Steve Jobs, and that critical failures such as the Watch and Project Titan are key reasons to dump Cook. I believe this criticism is unfair, and the above article leaves out a crucial point in this argument.

First, let's take a look at the Apple Watch. The argument that it is a failure partially because Apple doesn't release sales numbers or revenues is completely misleading. According to IDC, Apple shipped almost 11 million Watch units in 2016. That represents around $3 billion or so in revenues, which may not seem like much against Apple's total, but it is the dominant player in the space. Apple basically had 50% more revenues than Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), the unit sales leader in wearables. How are Fitbit shares doing? They are down about 90% since their all-time high, trading for just over $6 a share.

Another argument that Cook should be fired is for Apple's potential car flop. First, we really don't know what the company is going to do, since there have not been any meaningful announcements from management regarding its plans. Second, Apple may have realized that the vehicle business just isn't worth the capital required to achieve such low margins. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to lose hundreds of millions per quarter and is requiring multiple capital raises per year. Additionally, with the US vehicle market seeing sales declines currently, it might be a good idea if Apple has scrapped its plans.

We should also look at some of Tim Cook's recent successes. He continues to grow the company's services business at a strong clip, primarily thanks to the success of Apple Music. Apple Music hit 20 million paid subscribers in just 17 months, whereas competitor Spotify took 7 years to hit that level. Also, how many people in 2016 said that the top end smartphone market had peaked, with Apple releasing the iPhone SE as a way to move down market? Cook was able to extract a $20 price increase on the iPhone 7 Plus, and the phone was so popular it took Apple several months to catch up with demand.

While a large portion of Cook's success may be attributable to Jobs, you still have to give him credit for getting the company and the stock to where it is today. John Chen was supposed to be the savior for BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY), and he's taken the company's revenues down to almost nothing. Jack Dorsey was supposed to turnaround Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in no time, and the company's prospects at this point look much worse than he took over full time. At the same time, Cook has returned tens of billions in capital to shareholders, getting Apple's market cap over $800 billion this week.

Finally, the argument that Cook needs to be replaced didn't address perhaps the most important aspect of this kind of decision. Who is going to replace him? If you are arguing that he is not the right man for the job, there is a baked in assumption there that you know someone who will do a better job. The contributor of the article did not propose any candidates to replace him, and a company like Apple can't go months at a time without a true leader, having an extended search for its next head.

In the end, I don't think now is the time to replace Tim Cook. Are Apple shareholders upset with the stock racing to all-time highs under his leadership? The Watch may not be the second coming of the iPhone, but it has certainly taken its toll on names like Fitbit. Additionally, Apple Music has shown strong growth, leading a services business that does more than $25 billion in annual revenues. Cook may not be satisfying everyone at this moment, but if you want him gone, who's going to replace him?

